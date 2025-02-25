Sun Country Airlines Expands Fall 2025 Flight Schedule, Including Thanksgiving and MEA Travel Options

Sun Country Airlines expands booking schedule through December 2025, enhancing fall travel options and destination offerings.

Sun Country Airlines has announced an extended selling schedule through December 9, 2025, allowing customers to book fall travel, including enhanced schedules for the upcoming MEA weekend and Thanksgiving. Popular destinations for these periods include Fort Myers, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, with the return of nonstop service to Asheville, North Carolina, in the fall. Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, highlighted the airline's unique offering of more nonstop destinations from a single airport than any other leisure airline in the U.S. Additionally, Sun Country is increasing flights for sports fans to attend games, particularly focusing on Minnesota’s teams. The airline operates 120 routes across nearly 100 airports and emphasizes a comfortable onboard experience with various amenities. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country Airlines aims to provide affordable and hassle-free travel options while connecting passengers with their loved ones.

Extension of selling schedule through December 9, 2025, allows customers to book ahead for fall travel, maximizing advance bookings.

Reinforcement of popular destinations for MEA weekend and Thanksgiving, appealing to leisure travelers looking for convenient travel options during the holiday season.

Highlighting the most nonstop destinations from a single airport compared to other leisure airlines, showcasing a competitive advantage in route offerings.

Increased capacity during fall for sports travel, reinforcing commitment to local communities and engagement with fanbase, potentially boosting passenger traffic.

While extending its selling schedule could be seen as a positive move, the explicit mention of lower leisure demand in the fall compared to other seasons may indicate potential struggles in passenger volume and revenue for that period.



The need to emphasize seasonal flexibility and specialized flight offerings for sports fans may suggest the airline is heavily reliant on niche markets rather than broad, steady demand.



The press release makes no mention of financial performance or forecasts, which could raise concerns about the company’s profitability and outlook amidst industry challenges.

When can I book flights with Sun Country Airlines through?

Customers can book flights with Sun Country Airlines through December 9, 2025.

What destinations are popular for MEA and Thanksgiving?

Popular MEA weekend and Thanksgiving destinations include Fort Myers, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Is Sun Country Airlines adding more flights in the fall?

Yes, Sun Country is adding flights in the fall to accommodate sports fans traveling to see hometown teams.

What amenities does Sun Country offer on flights?

Sun Country provides in-seat power, free in-flight entertainment, and complimentary beverages to its guests.

How many routes does Sun Country Airlines operate?

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving nearly 100 airports across the United States and beyond.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through December 9, 2025, allowing customers to



book



fall travel, including bolstered schedules for both MEA and Thanksgiving.





Some of Sun Country’s most popular MEA weekend and Thanksgiving destinations include



Fort Myers



,



Orlando



,



Las Vegas



, and



Phoenix



. Nonstop service to Asheville, North Carolina, will also return in the fall.





“Sun Country’s MSP



route map



offers more nonstop destinations from a single airport than any other leisure airline in the United States,” said Grant Whitney, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “This unique ability of taking people where they want to go when they want to go is what allows us to be the leisure airline of choice.”





“While leisure demand is less in the fall than around winter, spring break, or summer, Sun Country’s seasonal flexibility means we are also adding flights in the fall for sports fans to travel to see our hometown teams,” Whitney added. “Last year, we added unique flights for fans traveling to see many of Minnesota’s teams, and as a proud sponsor of Minnesota Gopher Athletics, we are again scheduling flights to help fans get to games.”





Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes (serving nearly 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean), providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, offering full-size tray tables, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, tea, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.







About Sun Country







Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.





For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit



https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.