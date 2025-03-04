Sun Country Airlines CFO Dave Davis to Present at J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference

Sun Country Airlines will present at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on March 11, accessible via webcast.

Sun Country Airlines President and CFO Dave Davis is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference on March 11 at 4:10 PM EST, with a live webcast available on the airline's investor relations website. Sun Country Airlines operates as a hybrid low-cost carrier based in Minnesota, focusing on connecting passengers with leisure travel and visiting friends and relatives, as well as providing charter services and cargo flights, notably for Amazon. The airline serves destinations across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Additional media resources and company information can be accessed online.

Sun Country Airlines' leadership, represented by CFO Dave Davis, is gaining visibility by presenting at the prestigious J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference, which could enhance the company's reputation among investors.

The presentation at a major conference underscores the company's active engagement in capital markets and commitment to transparency, potentially increasing investor confidence.

Sun Country Airlines' focus on leisure and "visiting friends and relatives" (VFR) travel positions it well within the growing demand for travel, indicating a strategic alignment with market trends.

When will Sun Country Airlines' presentation at the J.P. Morgan Conference take place?

Sun Country Airlines' presentation will be on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 4:10 PM EST.

How can I access the Sun Country Airlines webcast?

You can access the live webcast on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

What is the mission of Sun Country Airlines?

The mission of Sun Country Airlines is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, creating lifelong memories and experiences.

What type of airline is Sun Country Airlines?

Sun Country Airlines is a hybrid low-cost air carrier focusing on leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) passengers.

What services does Sun Country Airlines provide?

Sun Country Airlines offers scheduled service, charter services, and cargo operations, including flights for Amazon.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,161,105 shares for an estimated $168,477,264 .

. DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,599 shares for an estimated $4,040,176 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 141,912 shares for an estimated $2,264,681 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 88,789 shares for an estimated $1,417,183 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,010 shares for an estimated $601,831 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 13,767 shares for an estimated $200,542 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $128,004.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

