Stocks
SNCY

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker to Speak at Bank of America 2025 Conference

May 06, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker will speak at the Bank of America conference on May 13, 2025. Live webcast available online.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker will speak at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference on May 13, 2025, at 2:55 PM EST. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the discussion through the Sun Country investor relations website. Sun Country Airlines operates as a hybrid low-cost carrier aimed at connecting guests to various destinations, focusing on leisure travel and charter services, as well as providing cargo services to Amazon. The airline is headquartered in Minnesota and serves a range of locations including the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Additional company information and multimedia resources are available on their website.

Potential Positives

  • Participation of CEO Jude Bricker in a prominent industry conference enhances the visibility and credibility of Sun Country Airlines.
  • The webcast provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insights directly from leadership, potentially boosting investor confidence.
  • Highlighting the company's unique business model as a hybrid low-cost air carrier may attract interest from potential partners and customers.

Potential Negatives

  • Participation in the conference may highlight the company's need for further investment or improvement in market perception, raising questions about its current performance and competitiveness in the industry.

FAQ

When is the Sun Country Airlines CEO's fireside chat?

The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 2:55 PM EST.

How can I watch the Sun Country Airlines webcast?

The live webcast link is available on the Sun Country investor relations website.

What is the focus of Sun Country Airlines?

Sun Country Airlines focuses on leisure travelers, VFR passengers, charter services, and cargo operations.

What are Sun Country Airlines' destinations?

Sun Country Airlines offers flights throughout the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Where can I find additional information about Sun Country Airlines?

Additional information and multimedia content can be found at the Sun Country Stories website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA sold 6,346,105 shares for an estimated $100,585,764
  • DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 236,776 shares for an estimated $3,999,957.
  • GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 142,338 shares for an estimated $2,270,854.
  • JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,789 shares for an estimated $1,349,818.
  • JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,989 shares for an estimated $604,184.
  • ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,983 shares for an estimated $181,571.
  • GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $129,414.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sun Country Airlines

(

NASDAQ: SNCY

) Chief Executive Officer Jude Bricker will be participating in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference 2025 on Tuesday, May 13 at 2:55PM EST.



A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at

https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

.




About Sun Country



Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.



For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit

https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  SNCY
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.