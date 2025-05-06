Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker to Speak at Bank of America 2025 Conference

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker will speak at the Bank of America conference on May 13, 2025. Live webcast available online.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker will speak at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference on May 13, 2025, at 2:55 PM EST. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the discussion through the Sun Country investor relations website. Sun Country Airlines operates as a hybrid low-cost carrier aimed at connecting guests to various destinations, focusing on leisure travel and charter services, as well as providing cargo services to Amazon. The airline is headquartered in Minnesota and serves a range of locations including the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Additional company information and multimedia resources are available on their website.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO Jude Bricker in a prominent industry conference enhances the visibility and credibility of Sun Country Airlines.

The webcast provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insights directly from leadership, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Highlighting the company's unique business model as a hybrid low-cost air carrier may attract interest from potential partners and customers.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the conference may highlight the company's need for further investment or improvement in market perception, raising questions about its current performance and competitiveness in the industry.

FAQ

When is the Sun Country Airlines CEO's fireside chat?

The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 2:55 PM EST.

How can I watch the Sun Country Airlines webcast?

The live webcast link is available on the Sun Country investor relations website.

What is the focus of Sun Country Airlines?

Sun Country Airlines focuses on leisure travelers, VFR passengers, charter services, and cargo operations.

What are Sun Country Airlines' destinations?

Sun Country Airlines offers flights throughout the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Where can I find additional information about Sun Country Airlines?

Additional information and multimedia content can be found at the Sun Country Stories website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SNCY Insider Trading Activity

$SNCY insiders have traded $SNCY stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HORUS HOLDINGS, LLC SCA sold 6,346,105 shares for an estimated $100,585,764

DAVID M DAVIS (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 236,776 shares for an estimated $3,999,957 .

. GREGORY A. MAYS (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 142,338 shares for an estimated $2,270,854 .

. JOHN GYURCI (Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,789 shares for an estimated $1,349,818 .

. JUDE BRICKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,989 shares for an estimated $604,184 .

. ERIN ROSE NEALE (SVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,983 shares for an estimated $181,571 .

. GRANT WHITNEY (Chief Revenue Officer & SVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,613 shares for an estimated $129,414.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNCY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SNCY stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sun Country Airlines



(



NASDAQ: SNCY



) Chief Executive Officer Jude Bricker will be participating in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference 2025 on Tuesday, May 13 at 2:55PM EST.





A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at



https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations



.







About Sun Country







Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.





For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit



https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.