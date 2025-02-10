News & Insights

Markets
SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Announces Stock Offering

February 10, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY), a Minnesota-based air carrier, Monday launched a secondary public offering of 6,346,105 common stock shares, sold by an affiliate of investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. This offering marks the full divestment of the Selling Stockholder's remaining shares.

Sun Country Airlines is not issuing any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The company has approved a $10 million share repurchase from the underwriters at the same price they acquire shares from the Selling Stockholder. This Concurrent Share Repurchase will be funded using the company's existing cash reserves and is capped at a total purchase price of $10 million.

SNCY is currently trading at $17.07 OR 3.42% higher on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.