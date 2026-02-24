Sun Communities Swings To Q4 Profit; Full-Year Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) announced on Tuesday that it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and saw a sharp rise in full-year net income, largely driven by gains from discontinued operations.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total revenue was essentially flat at $515.2 million, compared with $514.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $121.9 million, or $0.99 per share, compared with a net loss of $224.4 million, or $1.77 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Core funds from operations were $179.0 million, or $1.40 per share, compared with $186.6 million, or $1.41 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year, total revenue increased 2.0% to $2.31 billion from $2.26 billion in 2024.

Net income surged to $1.36 billion, or $10.84 per share, compared with $89.0 million, or $0.71 per share, in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by income from discontinued operations.

Full-year Core FFO declined to $872.3 million, or $6.68 per share, from $886.9 million, or $6.81 per share, a year earlier.

SUI is currently trading on the after-market at $132.00 up $0.68 or 0.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.