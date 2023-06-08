Sun Communities (SUI) Declares $0.93 Dividend

Sun Communities said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $131.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.60%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 144,051K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is 161.72. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.29% from its latest reported closing price of 131.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,205MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 8,996K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,317K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,500K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,492K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 47.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,841K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.