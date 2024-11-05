Sun Communities (SUI) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Sun Communities in Focus

Sun Communities (SUI) is headquartered in Southfield, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.52% since the start of the year. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.94 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.89% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry's yield of 3.55% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.76 is up 1.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Sun Communities has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.95%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Sun Communities's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SUI expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $7.11 per share, with earnings expected to increase 0.14% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SUI is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

