Markets
SUI

Sun Communities Reports Q1 Net Loss

May 05, 2025 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), a real estate investment trust specializing in manufactured housing, recreational vehicle communities, and marinas, reported a net loss of $42.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $27.4 million a year earlier. The quarterly loss per share was $0.34, widening from a $0.22 loss in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the quarter was largely flat at $470.2 million versus $469.2 million in Q1 2024, with a 3.2 percent increase in core manufactured housing revenue offset by declines in transient real property, home sales, and ancillary income.

Funds from operations per share stood at $1.06, down from $1.12, while core FFO per share rose to $1.26 from $1.19.

SUI closed Monday's trading at $130.40 down $1.85 or 1.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.