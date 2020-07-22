Markets
Sun Communities Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $58.9 million or $0.61 per share, from $40.4 million or $0.46 per share last year.

Core Funds from Operations for the quarter was $1.12 per share and OP unit compared to $1.18 in the corresponding period in 2019.

Total revenues decreased 2.9 percent to $303.3 million from $312.4 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share and revenues of $236.84 million for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

