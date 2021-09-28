Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $187.6, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $187.6, representing a -10.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.98 and a 38.95% increase over the 52 week low of $135.01.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.36%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sui Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an increase of 11.04% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 6.95%.

