Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $150.16, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.70 and a 42.52% increase over the 52 week low of $105.36.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.13%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 33.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 5.1%.

