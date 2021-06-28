Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $175.12, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $175.12, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.17 and a 32.02% increase over the 52 week low of $132.65.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.25%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (SUI)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (SUI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 26.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 4.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.