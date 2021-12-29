Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $208.49, the dividend yield is 1.59%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $208.49, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.67 and a 51.71% increase over the 52 week low of $137.43.
SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.11%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sui Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:
- Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE)
- iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
- SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)
- Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 12.93% over the last 100 days. JRE has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 6.92%.
