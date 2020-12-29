Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $148.76, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $148.76, representing a -14.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.98 and a 56.03% increase over the 52 week low of $95.34.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.44%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 16.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 5.06%.

