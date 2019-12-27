Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $148.83, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $148.83, representing a -10.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.32 and a 52.66% increase over the 52 week low of $97.49.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.66%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHM with an increase of 10.23% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 5.35%.

