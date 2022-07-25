Sun Communities Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $74.0 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $110.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $814.3 million from $603.9 million last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $74.0 Mln. vs. $110.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $814.3 Mln vs. $603.9 Mln last year.

