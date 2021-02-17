Sun Communities Inc. Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $7.59 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $28.55 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $384.27 million from $301.82 million last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $7.59 Mln. vs. $28.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $384.27 Mln vs. $301.82 Mln last year.

