Sun Communities Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $81.20 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $57.00 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sun Communities Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.62 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $400.51 billion from $362.44 billion last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $162.62 Mln. vs. $137.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $400.51 Bln vs. $362.44 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.