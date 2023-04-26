Sun Communities Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI):

Earnings: -$30.1 million in Q1 vs. $0.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $651.2 million in Q1 vs. $548.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $2.12 - $2.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.