Sun Communities Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI):

-Earnings: -$16.09 million in Q1 vs. $34.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q1 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sun Communities Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.27 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $310.30 million in Q1 vs. $287.33 million in the same period last year.

