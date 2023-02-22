Sun Communities Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $12.9 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $674.3 million from $542.4 million last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.7 Mln. vs. $12.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $674.3 Mln vs. $542.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.03 to $0.02

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.