Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE: SUI)

Q4 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Greetings. Thank you for joining us today for Sun Communities Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Gary Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

10 stocks we like better than Sun Communities

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sun Communities wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results as well as our 2021 guidance. We hope that you and your families are in good health as we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. We are very pleased with the resilience of our portfolio and the commitment and humanity of our team members during this most difficult time. The stable growth we delivered in the environment further demonstrates the strength of manufactured housing and RV resorts through economic cycles. It also underscores our rationale for meaningfully expanding our platform with the acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, a business that exhibits similar stability and growth characteristics.

For the year, Sun generated core FFO per share growth of 3.5%. Same community NOI growth of 4% added over 2,500 revenue producing sites and achieved total portfolio occupancy of 97.3%, a 90 basis point improvement over 2019. To drive additional future growth, we acquired almost $3 billion of properties in 2020. Over $600 million of our acquisitions took place in the fourth quarter after the closing of the Safe Harbor transaction. Total acquisitions for the year included 24 manufactured housing communities and RV resorts with over 6,900 sites and 106 marinas with nearly 39,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces. Additionally, post year-end, through the date of this call, we have closed acquisitions totaling over $43 million, including one manufactured housing community, two RV resorts and two marinas. We are actively pursuing opportunities in each of our segments. Our extensive experience, track record and industry relationships have helped continue to facilitate successful MH and RV transactions.

On the Marina side, since the closing of the Safe Harbor transaction, we have added seven additional Marinas, inclusive of the world-class Rybovich Superyacht Marinas in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, Florida. The Rybovich team is joining Safe Harbor, and we expect them to drive incremental growth across the entire Marina portfolio given the specialized nature of Superyacht Marina operations. As we reflect on the events of 2020 and look optimistically to the future, we are encouraged by the fundamentals of our business. The demand for high-quality, affordable housing and vacationing is as strong as ever. Even with the various shelter-in-place restrictions throughout 2020 and into 2021, applications to live in a Sun community remain at an all-time high as we received almost 50,000 applications in 2020 and sold nearly 2,900 homes.

Our RV resort performance remains strong as travelers who wanted an increased level of control and safety chose our resorts for some much needed rest [Phonetic]. We believe that RVing attracted a large number of first timers as indicated by a 6% year-over-year growth in RV shipments, including an almost 50% increase in RV shipments for the month of December. We anticipate that many of those first timers are likely to be repeat customers in the years ahead. We see numerous similarities with respect to Marinas as a wide portion of the population became first time boat owners as well. According to industry sources, there was a 35% increase in the number of purchasers by first time boat buyers in 2020. In short, we expect there will be a sustained demand across each of our business lines.

As we look to operational initiatives for 2021, Sun is positioned to continue to execute on our four core investment strategies. The first is reinvestment in our properties to ensure sustained demand and to maintain the high-quality of our assets. Second is the pursuit of accretive acquisitions of operating manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas. Our acquisition pipeline is as full as it has ever been. Sellers continue to see the benefits of a transaction with Sun given the certainty of execution, tax deferment strategies and the knowledge that Sun will improve and continue managing these assets to the highest possible standards. Our third investment strategy is the construction of expansion sites. And last is the construction of greenfield developments. Together, these four strategies support the long-term sustainability of delivering industry-leading growth.

As our company has grown significantly, we have decided to expand the size of our Board and recently announced the appointment of Tonya Allen as an independent director. Tonya brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the fields of education and economic development and will be a tremendous asset to our team. We welcome Tonya and look forward to having her expert perspective on sustainability and social issues as part of our Board initiative and leadership moving forward.

Our success would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our team members, who continually place the highest priority on the health and safety of our residents and guests. Through the many challenges this past year, our team consistently rose to the occasion and worked tirelessly to produce these positive results. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire team as I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together.

I will now turn the call over to John and Karen to discuss the results in further detail.

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Gary. Our solid performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 demonstrate the resilience of our operations across manufactured housing, RV resorts and marinas. We benefited from heightened demand for our RV resorts in the second half of the year and the steadiness of manufactured housing through all of 2020. Our same community results reflect the stability of the platform as we work through the challenges of the pandemic. For the fourth quarter, same community NOI increased by 2.1%. Excluding direct COVID-19 related expenses of $300,000, our same community NOI growth would have been 2.4%. In the fourth quarter, same community NOI was driven by a 5.7% growth in revenues, reflecting a 3.8% increase in weighted average monthly rent and a 180 basis point occupancy gain.

Breaking it down further, manufactured housing revenues grew by 4.8%, annual RV grew by 1.9% and transient RV grew by almost 18%. If it were not for the mandated closures of our resorts in California starting in December as well as the continued Canadian travel restrictions, our fourth quarter transient RV results would have been even stronger. The good news is that travel restrictions were lifted in California at the beginning of February, and we have already begun to welcome our guest to these resorts.

Expenses in the fourth quarter were elevated predominantly due to the costs associated with the pandemic along with higher payroll, supply and repairs and utilities at RV resorts at extended seasons. For the full year, same community NOI increased 4%. Excluding $2.4 million of direct COVID related expenses, same community NOI would have increased by 4.4%. This growth reflects a 3.6% revenue increase and a 3% increase in same community expenses. The revenue growth was primarily driven by a 4.5% increase in annual RV revenues and 5.6% growth from manufactured housing revenues.

Same community transient RV revenues were down 5% for the year, reflecting the delayed opening of 44 of our seasonal resorts due to COVID related travel restrictions in the late spring and early summer. Our RV transient business saw a meaningful rebound with same community transient RV revenues growing by 5% in the third quarter and 17.8% in the fourth quarter as compared to the same periods of 2019. Our RV property performance will be affected in the first quarter by the California shelter-in-place order that ran through the early part of February. Additionally, the continued Canadian border closure has prevented some of our guests from returning to our Southern resorts for the season. Combined these two events are estimated to have an impact of $8 million to $10 million to transient RV revenues, which is reflected in our first quarter and annual 2021 guidance.

Even as the impact of the pandemic persists, forward bookings for the second quarter are pacing meaningfully ahead with current on the books revenues 18% above this time last year. From a total portfolio perspective, we gained 578 revenue producing sites for the fourth quarter, bringing our total for the year to over 2,500. The addition of these sites increased our total portfolio occupancy to 97.3% from 96.4% a year ago. Of our revenue producing site gains for the year, 1,070 or roughly 43% were in our manufactured housing expansion communities.

For the year, 863 transient RV sites were converted to annual leases. The development of ground-up and expansion sites is a consistent growth driver for us. In 2020, we delivered over 1,300 vacant ground-up and expansion sites. These recently completed expansion ground-up development sites will contribute to growth in 2021 and beyond as they fill up and stabilize. Additionally, we currently have over 10,000 zoned and entitled sites in our portfolio for expansion and ground-up developments, which when developed, should contribute to our growth in future years.

Moving on to home sales. We sold 782 homes for the quarter and 2,866 homes for the year. 850 of these home sales were conversions of renters to owners in 2020. We saw new home gross profit expansion of 3.6% year-over-year, driven by strong margins in Colorado, Connecticut and Ontario. For the year, average home sales prices rose for both new and preowned homes by 11.3% and 8.8%, respectively. The new home sales and our ground-up and redevelopments in Colorado and Florida contributed to this increase. Brokered home sales throughout Sun's portfolio saw a 15% increase in total sales year-over-year as the resale market was strong as ever. Average brokered home prices in our communities increased by over 21% in 2020. A healthy resale market is very important for our success as new and existing residents see the value of choosing to live in a Sun community given the quality and level of ongoing reinvestment that goes into our properties.

Sun has maintained strong rent collection rates throughout 2020. Total rent collection rates for manufactured housing communities and annual RVs for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were over 96% and 97% respectively, after adjusting for the impact of COVID-19 related hardship deferrals and prepaid rent balances. January collections were over 97% for both manufactured housing and annual RV. Through February 16, we have collected 95% for both our manufactured housing communities and for our annual RVs, which is consistent with prior year collections.

With respect to Safe Harbor, we closed our acquisition on October 30, 2020. The fourth quarter performance was solid with a two month NOI contribution of $17.9 million. COVID related tailwinds like the surge of new boat ownership, which Gary discussed, helped drive strong wet slip rental and on land winter storage revenue. Given the ability to enjoy the outdoors in a safe and self-control environment, we anticipate marinas to be an important growth driver for the coming years.

In closing, 2020 posed both numerous challenges and opportunities for Sun. We have grown as an organization and are stronger than ever. We are proud of our team members' dedication to our residents and guests and are grateful for their efforts in a truly challenging year.

Karen will now discuss our financial results. Karen?

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Thanks, John. For the fourth quarter, Sun reported core FFO per share of $1.16, 5.5% above the prior year and $0.04 ahead of the top end of our guidance range. These results reflect better-than-expected performance from our ground-up developments and recently completed acquisitions, including Safe Harbor Marinas. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, core FFO per share was $5.09, up 3.5% from 2019. We are very pleased with our results and our positioning for 2021.

During the year, we acquired almost $3 billion of operating properties including the Safe Harbor Marinas portfolio. Subsequent to year-end, we acquired a manufactured housing community for redevelopment adjacent to an existing community, two RV resorts and two marinas for a combined $43 million. We had an active year on the capital markets front, raising approximately $1.9 billion in equity to ensure the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet to support our acquisitions and growth initiatives. We ended 2020 with $4.8 billion of debt outstanding at a 3.4% weighted average rate and a weighted average maturity of 9.4 years. We had $83 million of unrestricted cash on hand and a net debt to trailing 12-month recurring EBITDA ratio of 6.9 times.

Pro forma leverage, including the estimated full year EBITDA contribution from Safe Harbor and other acquisitions, is in the mid-to-high 5 times EBITDA, which is in line with our long-term leverage target. Our performance in 2020 and the confidence we have in the ability to continue to generate industry-leading results provided the incentive for our Board to raise our 2021 distribution to $3.32 per share, up 5.1% from last year. This is our fifth consecutive annual distribution increase.

Turning to guidance. For the year, we expect core FFO to be in the range of $5.79 to $5.95 per share, an increase of 15.3% at the midpoint. First quarter FFO is expected to be in the range of $1.13 to $1.17 per share.

Moving to internal growth drivers. We are anticipating a 2021 same community NOI growth range of 5.6% to 6.6%, which includes a blended weighted average monthly rent increase of 3.4% for manufactured housing and annual RV. Our core FFO and same community NOI guidance assumes lower transient RV revenue contributions in the first quarter of approximately $8 million to $10 million due to the California shelter-in-place order, which ended in early February and the extension of the Canadian border closure. We expect revenue producing site gains throughout the year to be between 2,150 and 2,350. On the development front, we plan to deliver 1,200 to 1,600 vacant expansion and ground-up development sites in 2021. For our marina business, we expect total NOI inclusive of service and ancillary contributions, of $163 million to $169 million.

With respect to our G&A guidance, we expect our 2021 G&A expense to be in the range of $164 million to $167 million. Approximately $33 million of the year-over-year increase is attributed to marinas as we scale that platform to capture and support the integration and operations of the large consolidation opportunity we see before us. As Safe Harbor transitions from a private operator to a wholly owned subsidiary of a public company, it requires an expanded operating infrastructure and financial reporting structure to support both its regulatory obligations, primarily around reporting and future growth potential. This level of G&A supports both the operationally intensive nature of the marina business as well as our expectation for the marina portfolio to be in high growth mode over the next several years. In just our first 90 days of ownership, we've increased the marina portfolio's transaction value by over 20%. We want to ensure that the business and the team are set up for success and anticipate that marina related G&A will be leveraged over time.

It's important to note, there is seasonality in our portfolio. Please refer to our supplemental for additional disclosures on expected seasonality for total MH and RV NOI, marina NOI and core FFO. As a reminder, our guidance includes acquisitions through the date of this call, but does not include the impact of prospective acquisitions or capital markets activities, which may be included in research analyst estimates. Finally, we'd like to note that starting with our first quarter earnings release, we intend to provide enhanced reporting disclosures in our supplemental across MH, RV and marinas.

This completes our prepared remarks. We will now open up the call for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question come from the line of Josh Dennerlein with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Lou Ascarick -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good morning everyone. It's actually Lou Ascarick [Phonetic] on for Josh today. Congratulations on a great quarter. Just jumping on to the marina side. We thought that Safe Harbor is hosting regattas in Newport this August. Do you envision hosting similar events across the different areas in your marina portfolio over time? Are there any other events that the team is working on that might drive traffic across your marina's portfolio? I know you mentioned a little bit more on the ancillary side for the NOI, but just kind of trying to figure out what else is part of it?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So it's Gary. I think that we're very excited to participate in the first event that you described. And I think it is the beginning of trying to tie a very large membership consisting of close to 50,000 members in the marina right now to the ability to go from Safe Harbor to Safe Harbor Marinas and understand the expectation that one would have in visiting the consistency of how these marinas run and what the services they offer. So I think that this will be the first opportunity to really showcase that. And the Sun staff sitting in this room is as excited as anyone to really participate and really see what the Safe Harbor management has planned for the future. So with regard to that, we'll be able to share more, with regard to what the future holds in those types of events going forward. So kind of one of the first inaugural step-outs for Sun to participate in this type of Safe Harbor event.

With regard to marina details and disclosures, what we wanted to share with everyone today is that we will be providing enhanced disclosure by business segmentation and specifically for marinas, with our first quarter earnings release. So in doing so, we'll begin providing separate disclosure on our manufactured housing business line as well as separate disclosure on our RV business line in an effort to really provide insight into each of the three business lines. So I think it will be a -- first quarter, we'll have the opportunity to look a little bit more clearly into marinas and the business segmentation as well as helping everyone understand for their review and modeling purposes breaking apart MH and RV as well. So that will be coming first quarter, and we'll be better able to look into the segmentation of each.

Lou Ascarick -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you. And I apologize I may have missed this, but did you guys discuss the guidance for acquisitions this year? Just trying to think about if we are seeing the same flow from 4Q going forward? Or I don't know, I think you might have mentioned that 4Q is usually a big acquisition quarter. So just trying to figure out?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. You didn't miss it. You didn't miss it. We didn't give it. We typically don't give guidance. We usually have forward acquisitions. We usually reference the previous year or the previous few years. Obviously, new with Safe Harbor's Marina acquisitions. But generally, we look forward to $100 million to $400 million of MH and RV acquisitions based on historical numbers, excluding large portfolios, which basically have already been consolidated. And then separately, we spoke about or I mentioned in my remarks that I can share that the acquisition pipeline really in manufactured housing, RV and marinas as absolutely as full as it's ever been. So we certainly have our work cut out for us. We are seeing increased competition in the MH and RV space. And it might not surprise many of you that we're starting to see increased competition in the marina space. So we will be very, very selective that anything we do acquire will be the highest of quality and the highest of opportunity to provide growth and value creation for our shareholders. And we're excited to work through that pipeline and be able to present exactly what we've accomplished each quarter.

Lou Ascarick -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question come from the line of John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you. A couple of questions. On the Rybovich portfolio, which is the largest acquisition you've done in marina since Safe Harbor. Is this the first superyacht marina that you've -- that you own? Any -- can you compare some of the characteristics as far as margins, retention rates or growth potential in events of superyacht versus your typical marina?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's Gary again. I'll defer to first quarter, when we can really look a little bit deeper into segments of the business, but I would share with you that the Rybovich marina in both locations offers services to the world's largest boats. But when you get into it, the margins remain similar, but because of the unique offerings, the occupancy, the service requirements, which specialties draw in vessels and boats that are less sensitive to the cost of staying in the marina and provide all the ancillary revenue lead toward very good returns against the investment on a pretty predictable basis. So as you look out over a long period of time, the consistency of their growth of revenue is very comfortably predictable, so those are the characteristics of it. But within it, it's just high occupancy, high demand. Their slips can accommodate boats in excess of 300 feet. So it is really the world's largest boats and yachts and sail craft. And I can share with you it's really a list of the who's who in marina yacht ownership as it's one of the few marinas that can accommodate that size and scale of boats.

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

What would be their guidance for this year for marinas at the midpoint of NOI, that's about a 6.6% cap rate. Are you seeing compression on across the Board on marinas? Or is it really just the Rybovich portfolio with a lower cap rate acquisition?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I guess I would describe that we expected some cap rate compression after our announcement and there have been a couple of other platforms for sale over the last 12 months. And as we study them carefully and did our research and began to understand the stability of cash flow, the lack of new supply, the demand versus supply fundamentals. The growth in boat ownership, it doesn't come as a surprise to us. I think what does come as a little bit of a surprise is, how fast the awareness of many other potential investors are queuing in, in the marina business. So we have heard, both on a publicly announced basis and a private basis, that there has been cap rate compression taking place, certainly marinas changing hands at a lower cap rate than the ability of the Safe Harbor group to generate higher cap rates.

So that cap rate is creeping in. And the way I describe it right now is, our view on the marinas is that they are trading at a 300 to 400 basis points spread above where we're seeing many manufactured housing and RV community is trading at today. So still a good solid spread. And what I'd share is that the seven marinas that were closed, including Rybovich, traded in the range of a 6.4% to 8.5% cap rate, thus far.

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Appreciate the information you provided on the seasonality of the marinas. Can I just ask, just given that 58% of NOIs in the segment third quarter. How much visibility you have on those contracts being signed? And if there is any variability cases, any travel restrictions going forward? What the risks are to achieving that NOI?

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

I think as far as -- are you speaking of maybe in terms of COVID impact and things like that, we don't see much risk associated with that. I mean, this portfolio performed very well through COVID last year. So, I don't really see much impact, if that were to happen based on what happened last year.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Our second quarter bookings looking, John?

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I mean on the RV side, our second quarter and third quarter bookings are pacing ahead of last year. So as I shared in my remarks, I mean, it's just, it's that, what Gary has talked about the whole time there is tremendous amount of pent-up demand for people wanting to get outdoors. And the RV asset class along with the marina asset class really serve that purpose. So we're really, pretty excited about what we see going forward, John.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And the MH is all annual contracts, so we've seen how it performed in 2020. So -- but for the impact and the Canadian borders, John covered, and the California closures that are now up in February, we are feeling very comfortable to how 2021 should play out, just based on what we saw in 2020.

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Last one for me, just turning over to RVs. When I look at your RV site break down on page 3 of the supplement, the transient RV as a percentage of total RV sites has been increasing over the last year. Now it's 16.8% from 15%, a year ago. Is that due to recent acquisitions and expansions? Or is it partially due to a slower conversion rate from transient to annual increases?

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Well, we converted 863 transient guest over to annual leases last year, which is pretty close to what we do on an annual basis. And so I think we're really pleased with that performance. And -- but I would say the bigger part of that, John, has been the development that we have done, that's added to the denominator of transient sites, that we have in our portfolio. Which of course, are future transient conversion opportunities to annual leases.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

That conversion gets us up 40% to 60% per site, revenue increase on an annual basis of...

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

First year.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

First year. So those conversions are very important to us. There is a part of our strategy that seeks to buy transient just as we seek to buy vacancy on our manufactured housing communities, because it's an absolute tremendous first year benefit, one, A, we get the sites filled in manufactured housing; and B, when we convert the transient. So you will find us stepping up our conversion programs as we get more and more inventory of the transient sites going forward.

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Nick Joseph with Citi. Please proceed with your question. Thanks. Gary, appreciate the comments on the cap rate differential between marinas and MH and RV. But how does it work on an IRR differential for the acquisitions that you've done recently?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We're excited to demonstrate to the market and our shareholders. Growth on the marina side, if you're referencing the marina side, I think that, part of the excitement by the Safe Harbor management and operational team has the ability to have a strong well-capitalized partner to enhance and grow the business. So, I think, the opportunity ahead of us, to create increased cap rate which will generate into a greater IRR over a -- call it a three to five to seven year period of time. With additional, I think contraction of cap rate which will naturally enter in over a period of time. I think the exit cap rates in this particular assets class will be modeled, probably more aggressive than the entry if -- our strategy proves out and so, the IRRs are very, very strong.

Operator

So we compare that to MH or RV, where you're getting some level of uplift. Should that incremental capital be going to marinas right now? Or the IRR is pretty similar, given the uplift that you're seeing on the other segments?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I would say that, the capital will go out similarly, where we can justify the return, we're going to get on it. But due to the ability to buy at a higher cap rate, and the strategy and the sub-position, as we said that there'll be cap rate contraction. Then on paper at least, the IRRs grow a little bit faster on the marina side.

Operator

Thanks. And then just on the G&A side, I understand, it's a wholly owned subsidiary. But obviously there is some cost there. And I'm wondering if there is an opportunity for synergies or to consolidate some of the back-end, across marinas in the rest of the platform for some savings in the future?

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Nick, what I'd say is that, as you mentioned, this is the marina platform is independently operating. So we did absorb all of the executive team senior operations back office, and we did not underwrite any expected synergies or efficiencies with that platform. And if you think about that platform it is -- it's scaling, right. It's growing very, very rapidly, it's not scaled yet. So, I would think that we will leverage G&A over time, but I would not expect that near term.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Wes Golladay with Baird. Please proceed with your questions. Hey, good morning everyone. I'd like to talk about the pace of the marina deals. And how much you think was due to the pent-up demand for OP units?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

It's a great question Wes. Certainly, both the Sun management and Safe Harbor management when we explored the transaction, both -- we're excited about the opportunity to create a tax deferred security, to be able to unlock the acquisition of marinas, that might not otherwise be available. As I know Baxter and the Safe Harbor management have shared on some of our calls, many of these marinas are second and third generation. So the tax recapture and the tax ramifications and the fact that they generally won't qualify for 1031 exchanges. I think, lead us to believe that we have a lot of opportunity in front of us. I think, Rybovich is an excellent example, of where to recall the exact percentage, there were securities.

[Indecipherable] A third of it was actually a combination of preferred operating partnership units and operating partnership units. And the Huizenga family really was aligned and wanting to protect the tax implications and obviously defer the impacts. But at the same time, as I mentioned earlier, in our remarks, we're really excited to have that entire team with their experience in the superyacht marina world, as part of the Safe Harbor team. So not only do the tax securities become important to acquire the property, but in this case, we acquired a management team relationships in the industry and core competencies that are just going to enhance our Safe Harbors efforts moving forward. So there is a lot of benefits from having those securities.

Operator

Great. Thank you. And maybe switching over to development. Do you have any plans starts for this year as an -- maybe bigger picture for the industry? Do you have a sense of how many active developments there are for MH and RV right now, nationally?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, these are all coming to me. Just the operational questions, I'm here to --. It's a great question. And today, we have about 8,400 sites in various stages of pre-development, OK? Nine manufactured housing communities, eight RV communities, two hybrids. That are hybrids for us are a combination of manufactured housing and RV in a single development. So as we kind of shared we've been the largest consolidator in manufactured housing communities over the last 10 years or so. And we began to ramp up our efforts on new community development. Especially as we saw the severe compression in cap rates, no new supply coming on.

And having the experience at Sun Communities, being a developer of new communities initially. We determined that we could start developing communities at better returns than acquiring -- the existing communities of these compressed cap rates. So today we'll continue acquiring existing communities, where we think the cap rates justify and the growth justified it. But you'll continue to see a focus and development, as we think we can generate high single-digit returns upon stabilization, which generally looks to be three to five years after the construction begins, depending if it's a RV or MH.

Operator

Great. And then last one, the topic of rent control comes up in a lot of discussions with investors. And just curious if you're seeing it in more of your markets for the MH segment. And if so, how much or I guess what type of restrictions are they looking to implement? And then maybe a follow-up on that would be, with the new administration, is there anything in their plans that will impact your business?

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Hey, Wes, this is John. So, no, I mean, no real impact for Sun, as far as that's concerned. It's more -- I think so, it really has to do with simple fact, that as we've share. We've always been on average over at least the last 20 years, rent increases in the 2% to 4% range. We do have some more rent control communities in California, that are pure rent control, but it's really a smaller part of our portfolio. And the fact that, we've always managed their rent increase between 2% to 4%. What I'm seeing out there and what I've heard in various locations, even if we have a single community in the particular state, then a lot of that dialog frankly is sort of within our range that we would be doing anyway. So it doesn't really have a tremendous impact on us, at this point.

Operator

Great. And anything on the new administration in the past, impact your MH positively or negatively?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's too early to tell, we're watching it carefully. And as everyone is there -- there is a lot of discussion out there. Certainly a lot of discussion on the hub front and the continued commentary, the focus on affordable or obtainable housing by the government agencies. But we are yet to see any meaningful shift toward anything.

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

The other thing I'd add was, like some of the numbers that Gary just shared with you, in terms of what we have in various stages of entitlement on development is, I think that we are in a look a bit of a unique position, just because we have constructed seven ground-up developments now over the last three years. So when I'm going to these meetings, with various municipalities and planning commissions, and that sort of thing. I'm no longer showing renderings of what we can do, I'm showing what we've actually done. And so with the dialog from Washington, which is important about attainability and affordability. We're very well able to demonstrate how we play so well into that, into helping with that crisis.

Operator

Great. Thanks a lot to everyone. Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of John Pawlowski with Green Street Advisors. Please proceed with your question. Hey, thanks a lot. Gary or John, I want to understand the scalability of Safe Harbors platform a little bit better. And so, you have to bring on the Rybovich team for a yacht expertise. Just curious, as this grows, are there any -- if it takes you to different regions of the country or different types of marinas, are we going to see big step changes in G&A over the coming years? Or do we now have all the expertise in-house to scale your marina investment?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, John. That really is a great question and obviously as we prepared for budgeting for the acquisition of Safe Harbor and to discuss guidance, we tried to be very, very transparent in our G&A. And we ask that question ourselves, even during the underwriting. This should be very scalable. We do underwrite to a approximately 3% of revenue for G&A, as we acquire the new marinas that has been the practice of Safe Harbor. We continue to underwrite in that methodology. But in working closely with Baxter and Gavin [Phonetic], senior management at Safe Harbor, the addition of the Rybovich senior staff and back office is not so much of a have to have, it's a want to have.

And so that's a perfect example, where their skill set will be able to be spread over many of the existing Safe Harbor marinas, to be able to now take that superyacht ability to shift and provide services and ancillary revenues from other Safe Harbor marinas to be able to deliver services back and forth. We think we will incrementally grow the existing opportunities. And as we look to new opportunities and there are several that I could point to in the pipeline. It is their skill set that is being levered to be able to really take a hard look at opportunities and create what we would call more strategic value post-acquisition, that will benefit growth going forward. So, I don't think you'll see the step, I think, you see they were there, and you'll see the incremental changes from where we are right now.

Operator

Okay. And Karen, the $23 million in business combination expenses that they are excluded from core FFO, what specific costs are included in that? And our additional cost expected in 2021?

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

No, so the $23 million in business combination costs are really -- the impact of the Safe Harbor marina being treated as a business com rather than an asset acquisition. So asset acquisition do capitalize cost business comps, you expense them. Those costs are just typical closing costs on real estate transactions. They are the legal costs associated with it, and the M&A advisory fees, those types of things. I think the amount in line with what you'd see on an M&A transaction of this size and they're not anticipated going forward. Most of our acquisitions are considered asset acquisitions, so those types of costs will be capitalized.

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

The only thing that I'd add to that, the complexity of marinas, there being the uplands in the water. We did extensive diligence from an engineering standpoint to evaluate the uplands, the utilities, the waters, the wave attenuation, complexities of the business, the sea walls. So more than we would be doing it at an MH or RV transaction even at that size, one-time cost.

Operator

Okay. Thank you for the color. Last one if I may, could you share the cap rate for Rybovich, just NOI and then what it would be if you include the G&A load?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

What I can share is what I have in front of me. I indicated four of the seven properties acquired. The cap rate range was from 64% to 85% and Rybovich would be on the lower end of that.

Operator

Okay. And then including G&A, what would the yield be?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry, I missed that.

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Including G&A [Speech Overlap].

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I don't have that in front of me, but you could definitely follow-up with Fernando.

Operator

All right. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Keegan Carl with Berenberg. Please proceed with your questions. Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So first, given what's going on at -- have you guys heard of any reported damages either to your MH and RV or marina properties? And if so, how material of an impact you think that will have in the quarter?

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Hey, this is John. So I mean, we've been dealing with some of the power outages and things like that. But really, we haven't had other than a few broken pipes and things like that, that are really -- we feel fortunate as of right now, within our communities and resorts in Texas, that we haven't had more damage than we have. So we assume to be in pretty good shape right now.

Operator

Okay. That's good to hear. And then shifting gears a little bit, if we look at resident move out, the MH and RV space looks like they picked up the 3.3% for the year. What was the driver of this and how quickly you expect to fill this sites?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think that, on the RV side it was really more to do with our conversions earlier, in the course of the year. And we have gained a lot of that back toward the latter half of this year. On the MH side, I mean, what I can tell you is, we see more homes in our -- particularly our brokered home sales business has grown considerably and more house are changing hands, which is good and it's helping for the communities. So I think we are just seeing additional activity that's happening. But as I've shared in some of earlier calls as well, what we may lose from an occupancy standpoint, we are seeing it overwhelmingly come back, in terms of the application activity for new people to move in as well.

Operator

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next questions comes from the line of Todd Stender of Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your questions. Thanks. Just to stay on the Rybovich -- Rybovich deal, excuse me. What were the terms on the new Series I preferred OP units, and how does that compare to the Series H?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, let see...

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

That one, I'm going to have to dig up.

Operator

But similar to a preferred OP unit, there is got to be a coupon rate and...

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

It's a 3% coupon, the Series H was 3% also.

Operator

Then there is a lock-up period or some type of pull period that convert to common at some point?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

There is -- I don't think we have in front of it, but we'd be glad to share with you.

Operator

That's it for me. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Josh Dennerlein with Bank of America. Please proceed with your questions. Yeah. Hey, guys. Sort of follow-up, we talked a lot about superyacht and it's maybe think about how global that industry is. What's your appetite for international expansion on the marina side?

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

That's a great question. I think that, the seasonality that exist in that superyacht world of where both spend their time at different times of the year. I think it will be logical to look toward a sister marina. In the areas of superyacht travel, and I think we have identified a couple, that are under consideration and discussion. Based on the vast experience of the great team that we're getting along with Rybovich and their understanding of that superyacht business. So we won't be jumping and running anywhere soon, but I think that, we will selectively look at an opportunity or two, that matches against the -- generally the trans-Atlantic traffic that exists out of Rybovich.

Operator

Okay. Interesting. So that sounds like a Mediterranean expansion.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, Mediterranean would be the logical spot.

Operator

Okay, awesome. Appreciate that. Thanks. Thanks, Gary. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time, I would like to hand the call back over to management for any closing comments.

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we'd like to thank everybody for participating on this call. We hope that everybody stays safe and we look forward to speaking again after first quarter. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 58 minutes

Call participants:

Gary A. Shiffman -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John B. McLaren -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Karen J. Dearing -- Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Lou Ascarick -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

John Kim -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

More SUI analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.