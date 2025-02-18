Sun Communities, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Results on February 26, 2025

Sun Communities will release Q4 2024 results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call on February 27.

Full Release





Southfield, MI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas, announces it will release fourth quarter 2024 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. ET.







To Participate in the Conference Call:







Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.





U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039





International: (201) 689-8470





The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.







Conference Call Replay:







U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921





International: (412) 317-6671





Passcode: 13751363





The replay will be accessible through March 13, 2025.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 659 developed properties comprising approximately 179,130 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





