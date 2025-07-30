Sun Communities Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.273 billion, or $10.02 per share. This compares with $52.1 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $623.5 million from $596.3 million last year.

Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.273 Bln. vs. $52.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.02 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $623.5 Mln vs. $596.3 Mln last year.

