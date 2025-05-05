Sun Communities, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Core FFO of $1.26 per Share and Announces Special Cash Distribution

Sun Communities reports a net loss of $0.34 per share, with positive growth in core FFO and same property NOI for the quarter.
Sun Communities, Inc. reported a net loss of $0.34 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025, along with a core funds from operations (Core FFO) of $1.26 per share, reflecting improved performance in its manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's same property net operating income (NOI) for MH and RV increased by 4.6% year-over-year, with adjusted blended occupancy rising to 99%. Following the substantial completion of a $5.25 billion sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas business, Sun Communities announced a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share and plans to increase its quarterly distribution by 10.6% in 2025. The company has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion as it shifts focus to its core business, expecting growth in Core FFO per share for 2025 of $6.43 to $6.63 and exhibiting an optimistic outlook, despite broader economic uncertainties.
Potential Positives
- Core FFO per Share increased to $1.26 for the quarter, up from $1.19 in the same period last year, demonstrating improved operational performance.
- North America Same Property NOI for manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities grew by 4.6% year-over-year, indicating solid demand and profitability in these segments.
- Blended occupancy for North America Same Property increased by 150 basis points to 99.0%, reflecting effective management and strong tenant retention.
- Completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Marinas sale for approximately $5.25 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds, improving financial flexibility and enabling a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased by 56.2% year-over-year, from $27.4 million to $42.8 million.
- North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased only marginally in comparison to previous periods, indicating potential operational challenges in scaling occupancy effectively.
- Decrease in UK Same Property NOI by 5.4% reflects potential market difficulties and a growth slowdown in that region.
FAQ
What were Sun Communities' net loss results for Q1 2025?
The company reported a net loss of $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.
How did Same Property NOI for MH and RV perform?
Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by 4.6%, totaling $9.6 million for the quarter.
What is the expected Core FFO per share for 2025?
Sun Communities expects Core FFO per share for 2025 to be between $6.43 and $6.63.
What special cash distribution has been announced?
A special cash distribution of $4.00 per share was announced, payable on May 22, 2025.
What is the stock repurchase program approved by the Board?
The Board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of outstanding common stock.
$SUI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,811,528 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $468,703,598
- DODGE & COX added 3,644,853 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,207,573
- FMR LLC added 2,684,214 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,077,795
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 959,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,036,320
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 911,857 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,131,055
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 632,331 shares (+398.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,757,743
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 578,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,122,158
$SUI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/12/2024
Full Release
Net Loss
per
Diluted Share of
$0.34
for the
Quarter
Core FFO per Share of
$1.26
for the Quarter
North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV Increased by 4.6% for the Quarter on a Year-over-Year Basis
North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%
Represents a 150 Basis Point Year-over-Year Increase
Establishing Post-Safe Harbor Sale Guidance for 2025
Expecting Core FFO per Share of $6.43 to $6.63
Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 3.5% - 5.2%
Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%
Completed Initial Closing of Safe Harbor Marinas Sale in April for Net Pre-tax Cash Proceeds of $5.25 Billion
Announced a Special Cash Distribution of $4.00 per Share
Increasing Quarterly Distribution by 10.6% in 2025, to $1.04 per Share
Announced the Authorization of a Stock Repurchase Program of Up to $1.0 Billion
Southfield, Michigan, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)
(the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2025. In February 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in its Safe Harbor Marinas business. Accordingly, the results of the Safe Harbor Marinas business, along with the related assets and liabilities included in the disposition, are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein. The sale was substantially completed subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Results for the
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $36.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.26 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share"), as compared to $1.19 for the same period in 2024.
Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")
North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV
increased by $9.6 million, or 4.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
UK Same Property NOI
decreased by $0.6 million, or 5.4%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
"We recently marked a milestone for Sun, as we completed the sale of Safe Harbor as part of our long-term strategy to reduce leverage, increase financial and strategic flexibility and further simplify the business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "With this transaction, we have repositioned the Company’s balance sheet and are laser focused on our core business and delivering reliable earnings growth. We are encouraged by our operational focus as we implement efficiencies and enhanced revenue-driving strategies. These have already started to deliver results, as seen in our solid first quarter, with particularly strong performance in Manufactured Housing and ongoing progress in expense management."
Shiffman continued, "While the broader macro environment is seeing uncertainty, we are confident in our positioning and the resilience of our communities. The fundamentals driving demand remains intact, particularly around affordable housing and vacationing, and our markets remain supply constrained. Furthermore, with our financial flexibility and enhanced capital position, which allow us to invest in our growth, we are optimistic in our ability to create long-term value."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
North America Portfolio Occupancy
MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at March 31, 2025, as compared to 97.5% at March 31, 2024.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 20 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 210 sites during the corresponding period in 2024.
Same Property
Results
For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
North America
MH
RV
Total
UK
Revenue
7.3
%
(2.0) %
4.4
%
0.2
%
Expense
2.8
%
5.5
%
4.0
%
3.8
%
NOI
8.9
%
(9.1) %
4.6
%
(5.4) %
North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:
As previously announced, in January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing.
In March 2025, a portfolio of three MH properties for total cash consideration of $27.8 million.
Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:
In April 2025, a total of 123 marina properties for total cash consideration of $5.25 billion. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity and Other Items" below for additional information.
Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years. At March 31, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 5.9 times.
Safe Harbor Sale
Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of its sale of the Safe Harbor Marinas business (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale generated approximately $5.25 billion of pre-tax cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, with an estimated book gain on sale of approximately $1.4 billion. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement, subsidiaries owning 15 marina properties representing approximately $250.0 million of value (the "Delayed Consent Subsidiaries") were not part of the initial closing. The sales of those properties remain subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents, which may delay the timing of any such sale or may prevent any such property from being sold at all. The Company anticipates that the acquisitions of most or all of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries will occur in the second quarter of 2025. The Company has begun to use the net cash proceeds to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core portfolio.
Accordingly, subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company settled outstanding debt balances of $1.6 billion under the Company's senior credit facility and $740.0 million of secured mortgage debt, inclusive of prepayments costs. The Company also announced the planned redemption of $950.0 million, inclusive of prepayment costs, in outstanding unsecured senior notes that is expected to occur on May 10, 2025. Furthermore, the Company allocated approximately $1.0 billion into 1031 exchange escrow accounts to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions.
Reporting Changes
As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, we have revised the Company's reporting structure to three segments, which consist of (i) MH communities, (ii) RV communities, and (iii) communities in the United Kingdom ("UK"). The new structure removes the Marina business from the Company's operating segments as a result of its classification as a discontinued operation and reflects how the chief operating decision maker manages the business, makes operating decisions, allocates resources, and evaluates operating performance.
Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues and expenses have been renamed as ancillary revenues and expenses to more appropriately reflect the nature of these activities for the Company's continuing operations, after reclassifying the Marina results to discontinued operations. There was no impact to prior period net income, stockholders equity', or cash flows due to the change in naming convention.
2025 Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit, equating to approximately $520.0 million. The distribution will be payable on May 22, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a quarterly distribution increase of 10.6%, to $1.04 per common share and unit. The increase is expected to begin with the second quarter distribution that is anticipated to be paid in July 2025. While the Board of Directors has approved the new quarterly distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.
Stock Repurchase Program
The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion, through the expiration date of April 30, 2026.
2025 GUIDANCE
Following the substantial completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company is establishing second quarter and full-year 2025 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:
Second Quarter
Ending
June 30, 2025
Full Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio
(a)
$
11.25
$
11.33
$
12.62
$
12.82
Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio
(a)(b)(c)
$
1.62
$
1.70
$
6.43
$
6.63
(a)
The diluted share counts for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million for each respective period.
(b)
No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio as the Safe Harbor Sale has closed on April 30, 2025, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
(c)
The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.
Currencies
Exchange Rates
U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")
1.24
USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")
0.70
USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")
0.62
Supplemental Guidance Tables:
Expected Change in 2025
Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)
(a)
FY 2024 Actual Results
Prior FY Range
May 5, 2025 Update
MH NOI (281 properties)
$
630.9
5.9
%
-
6.9
%
6.6
%
-
7.4
%
RV NOI (156 properties)
$
280.6
0.5
%
-
2.5
%
(3.5
%)
-
0.5
%
North America (MH and RV)
Revenues from real property
$
1,385.4
3.9
%
-
4.5
%
3.3
%
-
4.1
%
Total property operating expenses
473.9
2.6
%
-
3.3
%
2.0
%
-
2.8
%
Total North America Same Property NOI
(b)
$
911.5
4.3
%
-
5.6
%
3.5
%
-
5.2
%
UK (51 properties)
Revenues from real property
$
142.9
4.6
%
-
5.2
%
4.6
%
-
5.2
%
Total property operating expenses
69.2
7.6
%
-
8.6
%
7.6
%
-
8.6
%
Total UK Same Property NOI
(b)
$
73.7
0.9
%
-
2.9
%
0.9
%
-
2.9
%
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 1.7% - 4.0% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 3.9% - 5.9%.
Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For
2025
(in millions and %, excluding marinas)
Expected Change/Range in FY 2025
FY 2024 Actual Results
Prior FY Range
May 5, 2025 Update
Ancillary NOI
(c)
$
23.6
$
23.4
-
$
25.7
$
19.0
-
$
21.7
Interest income
$
20.2
$
19.1
-
$
20.3
$
57.0
-
$
60.0
Brokerage commissions and other, net
(d)
$
44.5
$
32.8
-
$
39.3
$
32.8
-
$
39.3
FFO contribution from North American home sales
$
9.9
$
3.5
-
$
5.1
$
3.5
-
$
5.1
FFO contribution from UK home sales
$
59.9
$
56.4
-
$
63.0
$
56.4
-
$
63.0
General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses
$
196.3
$
194.6
-
$
198.1
$
194.6
-
$
198.1
Interest expense
$
350.3
$
332.1
-
$
338.8
$
225.8
-
$
228.0
Current tax expense
$
3.6
$
11.5
-
$
13.4
$
13.0
-
$
15.1
Seasonality (excluding marinas)
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
North America Same Property NOI:
MH
25
%
25
%
25
%
25
%
RV
16
%
26
%
39
%
19
%
Total
23
%
25
%
29
%
23
%
UK Same Property NOI
13
%
28
%
38
%
21
%
Home Sales FFO
North America
11
%
31
%
41
%
17
%
UK
16
%
30
%
34
%
20
%
Consolidated Ancillary NOI
(13
)%
28
%
88
%
(3
)%
Consolidated EBITDA
(e)
23
%
`
19
%
35
%
23
%
Core FFO per Share
(e)
19
%
25
%
34
%
22
%
(a)
The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.
(b)
Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.5 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.5 million and $19.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.
(c)
Service, Retail, dining, and entertainment NOI has been renamed as Ancillary NOI.
(d)
Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.
(e)
Includes realized contribution from marinas through the date of the Safe Harbor Sale and the expected contribution from the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale.
The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through
May 5, 2025
, and the effect of the completion of the sale of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)
Quarters Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Financial Information
Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)
$
(1.84
)
$
2.09
$
0.21
$
(0.31
)
Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations
(0.15
)
0.08
0.22
0.21
0.09
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.76
)
$
2.31
$
0.42
$
(0.22
)
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)
$
(1.85
)
$
2.09
$
0.21
$
(0.31
)
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations
(0.15
)
0.08
0.22
0.21
0.09
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
$
(0.34
)
$
(1.77
)
$
2.31
$
0.42
$
(0.22
)
Cash distributions declared per common share
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.94
FFO per Share
(a)(b)
$
1.06
$
1.30
$
2.19
$
1.79
$
1.12
Core FFO per Share
(a)(b)
$
1.26
$
1.41
$
2.34
$
1.86
$
1.19
Real Property NOI
(a)
MH
$
172.5
$
161.9
$
158.3
$
160.7
$
162.5
RV
44.7
50.4
117.0
74.2
51.2
UK
9.2
16.3
28.8
18.7
15.3
Total
$
226.4
$
228.6
$
304.1
$
253.6
$
229.0
Recurring EBITDA
(a)
$
236.7
$
271.5
$
382.6
$
335.9
$
234.0
TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest
(a)
3.6 x
3.5 x
3.4 x
3.6 x
3.7 x
Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA
(a)
5.9 x
6.0 x
6.0 x
6.2 x
6.1 x
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
16,505.6
$
16,549.4
$
17,085.1
$
17,011.1
$
17,113.3
Total debt
$
7,348.1
$
7,352.8
$
7,324.8
$
7,852.8
$
7,872.0
Total liabilities
$
9,235.4
$
9,096.8
$
9,245.7
$
9,781.6
$
9,830.0
Operating Information
Properties
MH
284
287
287
295
295
RV
165
167
180
180
180
UK
53
53
54
54
54
Total
502
507
521
529
529
Sites
MH
97,320
97,430
97,300
100,160
99,930
Annual RV
31,960
32,100
34,480
33,590
33,290
Transient
23,810
24,830
25,060
25,720
25,560
UK annual
17,510
17,690
17,790
17,710
18,110
UK transient
4,250
4,340
4,500
4,580
3,220
Total sites
174,850
176,390
179,130
181,760
180,110
Occupancy
MH
97.3
%
97.3
%
96.9
%
96.7
%
96.7
%
Annual RV
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Blended MH and annual RV
98.0
%
98.0
%
97.7
%
97.5
%
97.5
%
UK annual
89.8
%
89.7
%
91.5
%
89.9
%
88.9
%
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains
(c)
MH leased sites, net
47
406
159
315
57
RV leased sites, net
(31
)
304
893
918
157
Total leased sites, net
16
710
1,052
1,233
214
(a)
Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
(c)
Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.
Portfolio Overview as of March 31, 2025
(a)
MH & RV Properties
Properties
MH & Annual RV
Transient RV
Sites
Total Sites
Sites for Development
Location
Sites
Occupancy %
North America
Florida
124
41,470
97.9
%
3,740
45,210
2,330
Michigan
85
33,010
97.6
%
520
33,530
1,290
California
37
6,980
99.3
%
1,850
8,830
570
Texas
29
9,270
97.9
%
1,640
10,910
3,850
Connecticut
16
1,900
95.8
%
100
2,000
—
Maine
15
2,510
97.3
%
1,030
3,540
200
Arizona
11
4,190
97.8
%
810
5,000
1,120
Indiana
11
2,940
99.0
%
1,010
3,950
180
New Jersey
11
3,040
100.0
%
950
3,990
260
Colorado
11
2,930
90.8
%
910
3,840
1,390
New York
10
1,530
99.0
%
1,640
3,170
780
Other
89
19,510
99.1
%
9,610
29,120
1,540
Total
449
129,280
98.0
%
23,810
153,090
13,510
Properties
UK Properties
Transient Sites
Total Sites
Sites for Development
Location
Sites
Occupancy %
United Kingdom
53
17,510
89.8
%
4,250
21,760
2,860
Properties
Total Sites
Total Portfolio
(a)
502
174,850
(a)
The Company also owned 138 marina properties with 48,790 total wet slips and dry storage spaces, which were classified within discontinued operations as of March 31, 2025.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Land
$
3,471.8
$
3,461.5
Land improvements and buildings
9,043.1
9,058.7
Rental homes and improvements
827.5
834.1
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
763.5
739.2
Investment property
14,105.9
14,093.5
Accumulated depreciation
(3,327.7
)
(3,228.4
)
Investment property, net
10,778.2
10,865.1
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
97.4
57.1
Inventory of manufactured homes
172.4
129.8
Notes and other receivables, net
373.7
430.1
Collateralized receivables, net
(a)
49.3
51.2
Goodwill
9.5
9.5
Other intangible assets, net
101.2
102.5
Other assets, net
449.3
442.4
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net
(b)
4,474.6
4,461.7
Total Assets
$
16,505.6
$
16,549.4
Liabilities
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,151.4
$
3,212.2
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables
(a)
49.3
51.2
Unsecured debt
4,147.4
4,089.4
Distributions payable
122.6
122.6
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
327.3
249.4
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
231.4
265.8
Other liabilities
830.6
819.3
Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net
(b)
375.4
286.9
Total Liabilities
9,235.4
9,096.8
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
244.3
259.8
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
1.3
1.3
Additional paid-in capital
9,865.4
9,864.2
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6.6
)
(7.9
)
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(2,938.7
)
(2,775.9
)
Total SUI Shareholders' Equity
6,921.4
7,081.7
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
104.0
110.4
Consolidated entities
0.5
0.7
Total noncontrolling interests
104.5
111.1
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,025.9
7,192.8
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity
$
16,505.6
$
16,549.4
(a)
Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Refer to "Discontinued Operations" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
% Change
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
(a)
$
353.9
$
343.0
3.2
%
Real property - transient
30.5
37.5
(18.7) %
Home sales
67.2
68.9
(2.5) %
Ancillary
12.5
13.3
(6.0) %
Interest
4.4
4.5
(2.2) %
Brokerage commissions and other, net
1.7
2.0
(15.0) %
Total Revenues
470.2
469.2
0.2
%
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
(a)
131.3
126.0
4.2
%
Real estate tax
26.7
25.5
4.7
%
Home costs and selling
52.6
51.9
1.3
%
Ancillary
15.4
16.2
(4.9) %
General and administrative
57.0
61.8
(7.8) %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
(0.1
)
7.2
N/M
Depreciation and amortization
123.7
121.0
2.2
%
Asset impairments
(b)
24.0
19.8
21.2
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
0.6
(100.0) %
Interest
82.1
89.7
(8.5) %
Total Expenses
512.7
519.7
(1.3) %
Loss Before Other Items
(42.5
)
(50.5
)
(15.8) %
Gain on foreign currency exchanges
8.7
1.1
N/M
Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties
(1.1
)
5.4
N/M
Other income / (expense), net
(b)
5.7
(2.4
)
N/M
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
(71.4) %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
3.0
1.4
114.3
%
Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
—
5.2
(100.0) %
Current tax expense
(1.9
)
(1.9
)
—
%
Deferred tax benefit
5.2
5.7
(8.8) %
Loss from Continuing Operations
(23.1
)
(36.7
)
(37.1) %
Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net
(b)
(18.5
)
11.2
N/M
Net Loss
(41.6
)
(25.5
)
63.1
%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.2
(3.1) %
Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1.9
)
(1.3
)
46.2
%
Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)
$
(27.4
)
56.2
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
(b)
126.6
123.6
2.4
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
(b)
129.8
126.6
2.5
%
Basic loss per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.31
)
54.5
%
Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations
(0.15
)
0.09
N/M
Basic loss per share
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.22
)
54.5
%
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations
(c)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.31
)
54.5
%
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations
(c)
(0.15
)
0.09
N/M
Diluted loss per share
(c)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.22
)
54.5
%
(a)
Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)
$
(27.4
)
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations
(a)
122.6
120.2
Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations
(a)
36.4
44.3
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
0.2
0.1
Asset impairments - continuing operations
(a)
24.0
19.8
Asset impairments - discontinued operations
(a)
2.1
0.9
Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
—
(5.2
)
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
0.2
0.7
(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect
1.1
(5.3
)
Add: Returns on preferred OP units
1.8
2.1
Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1.6
)
(0.9
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(3.9
)
(5.4
)
FFO
(a)(d)
140.1
143.9
Adjustments
Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations
(a)
9.5
9.9
Transaction costs - discontinued operations
(a)
14.6
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
0.6
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
(0.1
)
7.2
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net
(b)
4.0
5.3
Gain on foreign currency exchanges
(8.7
)
(1.1
)
Other adjustments, net - continuing operations
(a)
(7.9
)
(2.0
)
Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations
(a)
14.6
$
(10.4
)
Core FFO
(a)(c)(d)
$
166.1
$
153.4
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
131.6
128.7
FFO per Share
(a)(c)(d)
$
1.06
$
1.12
Core FFO per Share
(a)(c)(d)
$
1.26
$
1.19
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible
$
3.8
$
5.3
Hurricane Helene - one Dunedin Florida RV community impaired
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net
0.2
—
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net
$
4.0
$
5.3
(c)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
(d)
FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $20.0 million or $0.15 per Share, and $49.2 million or $0.37 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $56.4 million or $0.44 per Share, and $46.0 million or $0.36 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI
(amounts in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)
$
(27.4
)
Interest income
(4.4
)
(4.5
)
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
(1.7
)
(2.0
)
General and administrative
57.0
61.8
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
(0.1
)
7.2
Depreciation and amortization
123.7
121.0
Asset impairments
(a)
24.0
19.8
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
0.6
Interest expense
82.1
89.7
Gain on foreign currency exchanges
(8.7
)
(1.1
)
(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties
1.1
(5.4
)
Other (income) / expense, net
(a)
(5.7
)
2.4
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
0.2
0.7
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(3.0
)
(1.4
)
Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
—
(5.2
)
Current tax expense
1.9
1.9
Deferred tax benefit
(5.2
)
(5.7
)
(Income) / loss from discontinued operations, net
18.5
(11.2
)
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.2
Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1.9
)
(1.3
)
NOI
$
238.1
$
243.1
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Real property NOI
(a)(b)
$
226.4
$
229.0
Home sales NOI
(a)(b)
14.6
17.0
Ancillary NOI
(a)(b)
(2.9
)
(2.9
)
NOI
$
238.1
$
243.1
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, which was recorded within Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)
$
(27.4
)
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations
123.7
121.0
Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations
36.4
44.3
Asset impairments - continuing operations
(a)
24.0
19.8
Asset impairments - discontinued operations
(a)
2.1
0.9
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
0.6
Interest expense
82.1
89.7
Current tax expense - continuing operations
1.9
1.9
Current tax expense - discontinued operations
0.3
0.2
Deferred tax benefit
(5.2
)
(5.7
)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(3.0
)
(1.4
)
Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties
1.1
(5.4
)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(3.9
)
(5.4
)
EBITDAre
(a)
$
216.7
$
233.1
Adjustments
Transaction costs - discontinued operations
14.6
—
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
(0.1
)
7.2
Gain on foreign currency exchanges
(8.7
)
(1.1
)
Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations
(a)
(5.7
)
2.4
Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations
(a)
14.6
(10.4
)
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
0.2
0.7
Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
—
(5.2
)
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.2
Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1.9
)
(1.3
)
Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
3.9
5.4
Recurring EBITDA
(a)
$
236.7
$
234.0
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio
(amounts in millions, except statistical information)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Financial Information
MH
RV
UK
Total
MH
RV
UK
Total
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
(a)
$
248.8
$
73.8
$
31.3
$
353.9
$
237.6
$
70.0
$
35.4
$
343.0
Real property - transient
0.5
28.1
1.9
30.5
0.4
34.5
2.6
37.5
Total operating revenues
249.3
101.9
33.2
384.4
238.0
104.5
38.0
380.5
Expenses
Property operating expenses
76.8
57.2
24.0
158.0
75.5
53.3
22.7
151.5
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
172.5
$
44.7
$
9.2
$
226.4
$
162.5
$
51.2
$
15.3
$
229.0
As of
March 31, 2025
As of
March 31, 2024
Other Information
MH
RV
UK
Total
MH
RV
UK
Total
Number of Properties
284
165
53
502
295
180
54
529
Sites
Sites
(b)
97,320
31,960
17,510
146,790
99,930
33,290
18,110
151,330
Transient sites
N/A
23,810
4,250
28,060
N/A
25,560
3,220
28,780
Total
97,320
55,770
21,760
174,850
99,930
58,850
21,330
180,110
Occupancy
97.3
%
100.0
%
89.8
%
97.0
%
96.7
%
100.0
%
88.9
%
96.5
%
N/A = Not applicable.
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
MH annual sites included 11,495 and 10,300 rental homes in the Company's rental program at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at March 31, 2025 was $812.1 million, an increase of 16.6% from $696.3 million at March 31, 2024.
Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio
(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
Total Change
% Change
(d)
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Total
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Total
MH
RV
Total
Financial Information
Same Property Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
227.5
$
67.6
$
295.1
$
212.0
$
62.7
$
274.7
$
20.4
7.3
%
7.8
%
7.4
%
Real property - transient
0.5
26.3
26.8
0.4
33.1
33.5
(6.7
)
20.2
%
(20.6) %
(20.1) %
Total Same Property operating revenues
228.0
93.9
321.9
212.4
95.8
308.2
13.7
7.3
%
(2.0) %
4.4
%
Same Property Expenses
Same Property operating expenses
(e)(f)
56.3
49.1
105.4
54.8
46.5
101.3
4.1
2.8
%
5.5
%
4.0
%
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
171.7
$
44.8
$
216.5
$
157.6
$
49.3
$
206.9
$
9.6
8.9
%
(9.1) %
4.6
%
Other Information
Number of properties
281
157
438
281
157
438
Sites
96,830
53,620
150,450
96,550
53,580
150,130
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.6966 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
(c)
Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.
(d)
Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(e)
Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(f)
Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Change
% Change
(d)
Payroll and benefits
$
30.1
$
30.4
$
(0.3
)
(1.1) %
Real estate taxes
24.2
22.9
1.3
5.7
%
Supplies and repairs
14.9
13.2
1.7
12.9
%
Utilities
16.1
13.7
2.4
17.6
%
Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance
10.4
11.6
(1.2
)
(10.2) %
Other
9.7
9.5
0.2
2.2
%
Total Same Property Operating Expenses
$
105.4
$
101.3
$
4.1
4.0
%
Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio
(a)
(Continued)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)
As of
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
MH
RV
MH
RV
Other Information
Number of properties
(b)
281
157
281
157
Sites
MH and annual RV sites
96,830
31,040
96,550
29,710
Transient RV sites
N/A
22,580
N/A
23,870
Total
96,830
53,620
96,550
53,580
MH and Annual RV Occupancy
Occupancy
(c)
97.5
%
100.0
%
97.0
%
100.0
%
Average monthly base rent per site
$
724
$
672
$
688
$
636
% Change of monthly base rent
(d)
5.2
%
5.7
%
N/A
N/A
Rental Program Statistics included in MH
Number of occupied sites, end of period
(e)
11,100
N/A
9,970
N/A
Monthly rent per site – MH rental program
$
1,352
N/A
$
1,317
N/A
% Change
(d)
2.7
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not applicable.
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.
(c)
Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.1% at March 31, 2025, up 40 basis points from 97.7% at March 31, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.
(d)
Calculated using actual results without rounding.
(e)
Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.
Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio
(
a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
% Change
(c)
Financial Information
(b)
Same Property Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
25.3
$
24.5
3.5
%
Real property - transient
1.8
2.6
(30.9) %
Total Same Property operating revenues
27.1
27.1
0.2
%
Same Property Expenses
Same Property operating expenses
(d)
17.1
16.5
3.8
%
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
10.0
$
10.6
(5.4) %
As of
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Other Information
Number of properties
51
51
Sites
UK sites
16,780
16,710
UK transient sites
3,400
3,180
Occupancy
(e)
89.9
%
89.6
%
Average monthly base rent per site
$
541
$
520
% change in monthly base rent(
c)
4.0
%
N/A
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2588 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
(c)
Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(d)
Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(e)
Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 60 basis points year over year, to 90.1% at March 31, 2025, from 90.7% at March 31, 2024.
Home Sales Summary
($ in millions, except for average selling price)
Quarter Ended
Financial Information
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
% Change
North America
Home sales
$
28.7
$
32.8
(12.5) %
Home cost and selling expenses
24.5
26.2
(6.5) %
NOI
(a)
$
4.2
$
6.6
(36.4) %
NOI margin %
(a)
14.6
%
20.1
%
UK
Home sales
$
38.5
$
36.1
6.6
%
Home cost and selling expenses
28.1
25.7
9.3
%
NOI
(a)
$
10.4
$
10.4
—
%
NOI margin %
(a)
27.0
%
28.8
%
Total
Home sales
$
67.2
$
68.9
(2.5) %
Home cost and selling expenses
52.6
51.9
1.3
%
NOI
(a)
$
14.6
$
17.0
(14.1) %
NOI margin %
(a)
21.7
%
24.7
%
Other information
Units Sold:
North America
347
327
6.1
%
UK
614
621
(1.1) %
Total home sales
961
948
1.4
%
Average Selling Price:
North America
$
82,709
$
100,306
(17.5) %
UK
$
62,704
$
58,132
7.9
%
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
Resident Move-outs
% of Total Sites
Number of Move-outs
Leased Sites, Net
(b)
New Home Sales
Pre-owned Home Sales
Brokered
Re-sales
2025 - YTD as of March 31
4.6
%
(a)
3,172
16
67
280
357
2024
4.3
%
7,050
3,209
447
1,554
1,700
2023
3.6
%
6,590
3,268
564
2,001
2,296
(a)
Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.
(b)
Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.
Acquisitions and Dispositions
(amounts in millions, except for *)
Property Name
Property Type
Number of Properties*
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*
State, Province or Country
Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds
Month
DISPOSITIONS
First Quarter
2025
RV Portfolio
(a)
RV
2
815
Various
$
92.9
January
MH Portfolio
MH
3
136
FL
27.8
March
Subsequent to
First Quarter
2025
Sun Retreats Millbrook
RV
1
394
IL
3.5
April
Safe Harbor Marinas
Marina
123
43,143
Various
5,250.0
April
Total Dispositions to Date
129
44,488
$
5,374.2
(a)
Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.
Capital Expenditures and Investments
(amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
MH / RV
UK
Total
MH / RV
UK
Total
MH / RV
UK
Total
Recurring Capital Expenditures
(a)
$
9.6
$
4.0
$
13.6
$
54.5
$
13.5
$
68.0
$
51.8
$
—
$
51.8
Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures
(a)
Lot Modifications
$
7.7
$
1.1
$
8.8
$
35.5
$
1.7
$
37.2
$
54.9
$
—
$
54.9
Growth Projects
4.3
1.3
5.6
11.5
4.8
16.3
21.6
—
21.6
Rebranding
—
0.3
0.3
—
3.1
3.1
4.7
—
4.7
Acquisitions
3.5
1.4
4.9
36.2
13.5
49.7
115.1
67.3
182.4
Expansion and Development
18.9
4.1
23.0
105.2
17.8
123.0
247.4
2.9
250.3
Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures
(b)
34.4
8.2
42.6
188.4
40.9
229.3
443.7
70.2
513.9
Total
$
44.0
$
12.2
$
56.2
$
242.9
$
54.4
$
297.3
$
495.5
$
70.2
$
565.7
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Excludes total capital expenditures and investments of $48.7 million, $279.1 million, and $330.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which pertain to Marina properties classified as discontinued operations.
(c)
Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites and UK sites associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.
Capitalization Overview
(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)
As of
March 31, 2025
Common Equivalent Shares
Share Price*
Capitalization
Equity and Enterprise Value
Common shares
127,588
$
128.64
$
16,412.9
Convertible securities
Common OP units
2,885
$
128.64
371.1
Preferred OP units
2,422
$
128.64
311.6
Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization
(a)
132,895
17,095.6
Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet
7,348.1
Total capitalization
24,443.7
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations
(88.9
)
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - discontinued operations
(4.2
)
Enterprise Value
(b)
$
24,350.6
Debt
Weighted Average Maturity
(in years)*
Debt Outstanding
Mortgage loans payable
8.2
$
3,151.4
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables
(c)
13.0
49.3
Unsecured debt
4.1
4,147.4
Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet
5.9
7,348.1
Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt
33.3
Total Debt
$
7,381.4
Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook
Moody's
Baa3 | Stable
S&P
BBB | Stable
(a)
Refer to "Securities" within Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.
(b)
Refer to "Enterprise Value" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c)
Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Summary of Outstanding Debt
(amounts in millions, except for *)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
Debt Outstanding
Weighted Average Interest Rate
(a)
*
Maturity Date*
Secured Debt:
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,151.4
3.99
%
Various
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables
(b)
49.3
8.56
%
Various
Total Secured Debt
3,200.7
4.06
%
Unsecured Debt:
Senior Credit Facility:
Revolving credit facilities (in USD)
(c)
1,470.1
4.68
%
April 2026
(d)
Senior Unsecured Notes:
2028 senior unsecured notes
447.6
2.29
%
November 2028
2029 senior unsecured notes
496.5
5.55
%
January 2029
2031 senior unsecured notes
743.6
2.70
%
July 2031
2032 senior unsecured notes
593.4
3.61
%
April 2032
2033 senior unsecured notes
396.2
5.51
%
January 2033
Total Senior Unsecured Notes
2,677.3
3.78
%
Total Unsecured Debt
4,147.4
4.10
%
Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets
7,348.1
4.08
%
Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments
(a)
33.3
Total debt
$
7,381.4
(a)
Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, loan premiums / discounts, and derivatives, as well as fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.
(b)
Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c)
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facilities consisted of:
$480.0 million borrowed on its U.S. line of credit at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $150.0 million was swapped to a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 4.757% for an all-in fixed rate of 5.707%.
$978.2 million (£756.7 million) borrowed on its GBP and multicurrency lines of credit at the Daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") base rate, plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $646.4 million (£500.0 million) was swapped to a weighted average fixed SONIA rate of 2.924% for an all-in fixed rate of 3.806% inclusive of margin.
$11.9 million USD equivalent borrowed on its AUD line of credit at the Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate ("BBSY") plus 85 basis points margin.
(d)
Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.
(e)
Debt Maturities
(a)
(amounts in millions, except for *)
As of
March 31, 2025
Year
Mortgage Loans Payable
(b)
Principal Amortization
Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables
(c)(d)
Senior
Credit Facility
(e)
Senior
Unsecured Notes
Total
2025
$
—
$
39.4
$
1.7
$
—
$
—
$
41.1
2026
650.5
44.3
2.4
1,470.1
—
2,167.3
2027
4.0
38.3
2.6
—
—
44.9
2028
303.8
41.0
2.8
—
450.0
797.6
2029
335.0
39.4
3.0
—
500.0
877.4
Thereafter
1,169.0
501.3
32.8
—
1,750.0
3,453.1
Total
$
2,462.3
$
703.7
$
45.3
$
1,470.1
$
2,700.0
$
7,381.4
(a)
Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.
(b)
For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Weighted average interest rate
—
%
3.97
%
4.34
%
4.04
%
3.23
%
(c)
Balance at March 31, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.9 million.
(d)
Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(e)
Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.
^ Excludes the Company's borrowings under its senior credit facility.
Debt Analysis
As of
March 31, 2025
Select Credit Ratios
Net Debt / TTM recurring EBITDA
(a)
5.9 x
Net Debt / Enterprise Value
(a)
29.8
%
Net Debt / gross assets
(a)
35.6
%
Unencumbered assets / total assets
79.9
%
Floating rate debt / total debt
(b)