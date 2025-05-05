Stocks
SUI

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Core FFO of $1.26 per Share and Announces Special Cash Distribution

May 05, 2025 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Sun Communities reports a net loss of $0.34 per share, with positive growth in core FFO and same property NOI for the quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Communities, Inc. reported a net loss of $0.34 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025, along with a core funds from operations (Core FFO) of $1.26 per share, reflecting improved performance in its manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's same property net operating income (NOI) for MH and RV increased by 4.6% year-over-year, with adjusted blended occupancy rising to 99%. Following the substantial completion of a $5.25 billion sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas business, Sun Communities announced a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share and plans to increase its quarterly distribution by 10.6% in 2025. The company has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion as it shifts focus to its core business, expecting growth in Core FFO per share for 2025 of $6.43 to $6.63 and exhibiting an optimistic outlook, despite broader economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Core FFO per Share increased to $1.26 for the quarter, up from $1.19 in the same period last year, demonstrating improved operational performance.
  • North America Same Property NOI for manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities grew by 4.6% year-over-year, indicating solid demand and profitability in these segments.
  • Blended occupancy for North America Same Property increased by 150 basis points to 99.0%, reflecting effective management and strong tenant retention.
  • Completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Marinas sale for approximately $5.25 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds, improving financial flexibility and enabling a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased by 56.2% year-over-year, from $27.4 million to $42.8 million.

  • North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased only marginally in comparison to previous periods, indicating potential operational challenges in scaling occupancy effectively.

  • Decrease in UK Same Property NOI by 5.4% reflects potential market difficulties and a growth slowdown in that region.

FAQ

What were Sun Communities' net loss results for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Same Property NOI for MH and RV perform?

Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by 4.6%, totaling $9.6 million for the quarter.

What is the expected Core FFO per share for 2025?

Sun Communities expects Core FFO per share for 2025 to be between $6.43 and $6.63.

What special cash distribution has been announced?

A special cash distribution of $4.00 per share was announced, payable on May 22, 2025.

What is the stock repurchase program approved by the Board?

The Board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of outstanding common stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,811,528 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $468,703,598
  • DODGE & COX added 3,644,853 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,207,573
  • FMR LLC added 2,684,214 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,077,795
  • WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 959,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,036,320
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 911,857 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,131,055
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 632,331 shares (+398.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,757,743
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 578,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,122,158

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SUI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SUI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SUI forecast page.

Full Release






Net Loss


per


Diluted Share of


$0.34


for the


Quarter




Core FFO per Share of


$1.26


for the Quarter






North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV Increased by 4.6% for the Quarter on a Year-over-Year Basis




North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%




Represents a 150 Basis Point Year-over-Year Increase






Establishing Post-Safe Harbor Sale Guidance for 2025




Expecting Core FFO per Share of $6.43 to $6.63




Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 3.5% - 5.2%




Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%






Completed Initial Closing of Safe Harbor Marinas Sale in April for Net Pre-tax Cash Proceeds of $5.25 Billion




Announced a Special Cash Distribution of $4.00 per Share




Increasing Quarterly Distribution by 10.6% in 2025, to $1.04 per Share




Announced the Authorization of a Stock Repurchase Program of Up to $1.0 Billion






Southfield, Michigan, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)

(the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2025. In February 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in its Safe Harbor Marinas business. Accordingly, the results of the Safe Harbor Marinas business, along with the related assets and liabilities included in the disposition, are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein. The sale was substantially completed subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Financial Results for the


Quarter Ended March 31, 2025




  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $36.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.








Non-GAAP Financial Measures





  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")

    for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.26 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share"), as compared to $1.19 for the same period in 2024.







  • Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")








    • North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV

      increased by $9.6 million, or 4.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.







    • UK Same Property NOI

      decreased by $0.6 million, or 5.4%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.









"We recently marked a milestone for Sun, as we completed the sale of Safe Harbor as part of our long-term strategy to reduce leverage, increase financial and strategic flexibility and further simplify the business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "With this transaction, we have repositioned the Company’s balance sheet and are laser focused on our core business and delivering reliable earnings growth. We are encouraged by our operational focus as we implement efficiencies and enhanced revenue-driving strategies. These have already started to deliver results, as seen in our solid first quarter, with particularly strong performance in Manufactured Housing and ongoing progress in expense management."



Shiffman continued, "While the broader macro environment is seeing uncertainty, we are confident in our positioning and the resilience of our communities. The fundamentals driving demand remains intact, particularly around affordable housing and vacationing, and our markets remain supply constrained. Furthermore, with our financial flexibility and enhanced capital position, which allow us to invest in our growth, we are optimistic in our ability to create long-term value."




OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS




North America Portfolio Occupancy




  • MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at March 31, 2025, as compared to 97.5% at March 31, 2024.






  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 20 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 210 sites during the corresponding period in 2024.








Same Property


Results



For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2025



North America




MH


RV


Total


UK

Revenue
7.3
%

(2.0)        %

4.4
%

0.2
%

Expense
2.8
%

5.5
%

4.0
%

3.8
%


NOI
8.9
%

(9.1)        %

4.6
%

(5.4)        %


North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.




INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:




  • As previously announced, in January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing.






  • In March 2025, a portfolio of three MH properties for total cash consideration of $27.8 million.







Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:




  • In April 2025, a total of 123 marina properties for total cash consideration of $5.25 billion. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity and Other Items" below for additional information.







Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.




BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years. At March 31, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 5.9 times.



Safe Harbor Sale



Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of its sale of the Safe Harbor Marinas business (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale generated approximately $5.25 billion of pre-tax cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, with an estimated book gain on sale of approximately $1.4 billion. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement, subsidiaries owning 15 marina properties representing approximately $250.0 million of value (the "Delayed Consent Subsidiaries") were not part of the initial closing. The sales of those properties remain subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents, which may delay the timing of any such sale or may prevent any such property from being sold at all. The Company anticipates that the acquisitions of most or all of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries will occur in the second quarter of 2025. The Company has begun to use the net cash proceeds to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core portfolio.



Accordingly, subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company settled outstanding debt balances of $1.6 billion under the Company's senior credit facility and $740.0 million of secured mortgage debt, inclusive of prepayments costs. The Company also announced the planned redemption of $950.0 million, inclusive of prepayment costs, in outstanding unsecured senior notes that is expected to occur on May 10, 2025. Furthermore, the Company allocated approximately $1.0 billion into 1031 exchange escrow accounts to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions.



Reporting Changes



As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, we have revised the Company's reporting structure to three segments, which consist of (i) MH communities, (ii) RV communities, and (iii) communities in the United Kingdom ("UK"). The new structure removes the Marina business from the Company's operating segments as a result of its classification as a discontinued operation and reflects how the chief operating decision maker manages the business, makes operating decisions, allocates resources, and evaluates operating performance.



Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues and expenses have been renamed as ancillary revenues and expenses to more appropriately reflect the nature of these activities for the Company's continuing operations, after reclassifying the Marina results to discontinued operations. There was no impact to prior period net income, stockholders equity', or cash flows due to the change in naming convention.



2025 Distributions



The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit, equating to approximately $520.0 million. The distribution will be payable on May 22, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a quarterly distribution increase of 10.6%, to $1.04 per common share and unit. The increase is expected to begin with the second quarter distribution that is anticipated to be paid in July 2025. While the Board of Directors has approved the new quarterly distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.



Stock Repurchase Program



The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion, through the expiration date of April 30, 2026.




2025 GUIDANCE



Following the substantial completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company is establishing second quarter and full-year 2025 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:


Second Quarter


Ending


June 30, 2025


Full Year Ending


December 31, 2025




Low


High


Low


High


Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio



(a)

$
11.25

$
11.33

$
12.62

$
12.82


Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio



(a)(b)(c)

$
1.62

$
1.70

$
6.43

$
6.63



(a)

The diluted share counts for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million for each respective period.




(b)

No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio as the Safe Harbor Sale has closed on April 30, 2025, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.




(c)

The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

























Currencies


Exchange Rates

U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")

1.24

USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")

0.70

USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")

0.62



Supplemental Guidance Tables:




Expected Change in 2025


Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)



(a)


FY 2024 Actual Results


Prior FY Range


May 5, 2025 Update

MH NOI (281 properties)

$
630.9

5.9
%

-
6.9
%

6.6
%

-
7.4
%

RV NOI (156 properties)

$
280.6

0.5
%

-
2.5
%

(3.5
%)

-
0.5
%













North America (MH and RV)










Revenues from real property

$
1,385.4

3.9
%

-
4.5
%

3.3
%

-
4.1
%

Total property operating expenses


473.9

2.6
%

-
3.3
%

2.0
%

-
2.8
%


Total North America Same Property NOI



(b)


$

911.5


4.3

%
-

5.6

%


3.5

%
-

5.2

%













UK (51 properties)










Revenues from real property

$
142.9

4.6
%

-
5.2
%

4.6
%

-
5.2
%

Total property operating expenses


69.2

7.6
%

-
8.6
%

7.6
%

-
8.6
%


Total UK Same Property NOI



(b)


$

73.7


0.9

%
-

2.9

%


0.9

%
-

2.9

%


For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 1.7% - 4.0% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 3.9% - 5.9%.




































































































































































Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For


2025




(in millions and %, excluding marinas)




Expected Change/Range in FY 2025



FY 2024 Actual Results


Prior FY Range


May 5, 2025 Update

Ancillary NOI

(c)

$
23.6

$
23.4

-
$
25.7

$
19.0

-
$
21.7

Interest income

$
20.2

$
19.1

-
$
20.3

$
57.0

-
$
60.0

Brokerage commissions and other, net

(d)

$
44.5

$
32.8

-
$
39.3

$
32.8

-
$
39.3

FFO contribution from North American home sales

$
9.9

$
3.5

-
$
5.1

$
3.5

-
$
5.1

FFO contribution from UK home sales

$
59.9

$
56.4

-
$
63.0

$
56.4

-
$
63.0

General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses

$
196.3

$
194.6

-
$
198.1

$
194.6

-
$
198.1

Interest expense

$
350.3

$
332.1

-
$
338.8

$
225.8

-
$
228.0

Current tax expense

$
3.6

$
11.5

-
$
13.4

$
13.0

-
$
15.1







































































































































































































































Seasonality (excluding marinas)


1Q25


2Q25


3Q25


4Q25


North America Same Property NOI:








MH

25
%

25
%

25
%

25
%

RV

16
%

26
%

39
%

19
%


Total


23

%


25

%


29

%


23

%











UK Same Property NOI


13

%


28

%


38

%


21

%











Home Sales FFO








North America

11
%

31
%

41
%

17
%

UK

16
%

30
%

34
%

20
%











Consolidated Ancillary NOI


(13

)%


28

%


88

%


(3

)%











Consolidated EBITDA



(e)


23

%

`

19

%


35

%


23

%











Core FFO per Share



(e)


19

%


25

%


34

%


22

%



































Footnotes to Supplemental Guidance Tables:




(a)
The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.

(b)
Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.5 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.5 million and $19.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.

(c)
Service, Retail, dining, and entertainment NOI has been renamed as Ancillary NOI.

(d)
Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.

(e)
Includes realized contribution from marinas through the date of the Safe Harbor Sale and the expected contribution from the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale.



The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through


May 5, 2025


, and the effect of the completion of the sale of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.




EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL



A conference call to discuss first quarter results will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 20, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13752708. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.




CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;





The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;





The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;





Availability of capital;





General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;





The risks associated with executing the redemption of the Company's unsecured notes;





Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;





Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;





The ability of the Company to complete the sale of the remaining Safe Harbor properties that are subject to receipt of third-party consents on a timely basis or at all;





The ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all;





The Company's succession plan for its CEO, which could impact the execution of the Company's strategic plan;





Competitive market forces;





The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes to obtain financing;





The level of repossessions of manufactured homes;





The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;





The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting;





Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses;





Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry, the effects of tariffs or threats of tariffs, trade wars, immigration issues, supply chain disruptions, and the markets within which the Company operates;





Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and pound sterling;





The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;





Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;





The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;





Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;





Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;





Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts, and wildfires; and





Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;


Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.



Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.




Company Overview and Investor Information



The Company



Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 502 developed MH, RV, and UK properties comprising approximately 174,850 developed sites in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The Company also owned, operated, or held an interest in a portfolio of 138 marina properties comprising approximately 48,790 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which were classified within discontinued operations as of March 31, 2025.



For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

































Company Contacts




Investor Relations

Sara Ismail, Vice President

(248) 208-2500

investorrelations@suncommunities.com






















Corporate Debt Ratings


Moody's

S&P

Baa3 | Stable
BBB+ | Stable

(a)



(a)

Updated based on credit rating upgrade received as of May 1st, 2025.



































































































































Equity Research Coverage




Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jana Galan

jana.galan@bofa.com

BMO Capital Markets

John Kim

jp.kim@bmo.com

Citi Research

Nicholas Joseph

nicholas.joseph@citi.com



Eric Wolfe

eric.wolfe@citi.com

Deutsche Bank

Omotayo Okusanya

omotayo.okusanya@db.com



Conor Peaks

conor.peaks@db.com

Evercore ISI

Steve Sakwa

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

John Pawlowski

jpawlowski@greenstreet.com

Jefferies LLC

Peter Abramowitz

pabramowitz@jefferies.com

JMP Securities

Aaron Hecht

ahecht@jmpsecurities.com

RBC Capital Markets

Brad Heffern

brad.heffern@rbccm.com

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Wesley Golladay

wgolladay@rwbaird.com

Truist Securities

Anthony Hau

anthony.hau@truist.com

UBS

Michael Goldsmith

michael.goldsmith@ubs.com

Wells Fargo

James Feldman

james.feldman@wellsfargo.com

Wolfe Research

Andrew Rosivach

arosivach@wolferesearch.com



Keegan Carl

kcarl@wolferesearch.com



Financial and Operating Highlights




($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Quarters Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Financial Information









Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)

$
(1.84
)

$
2.09


$
0.21


$
(0.31
)

Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(0.15
)


0.08



0.22



0.21



0.09

Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
(0.34
)

$
(1.76
)

$
2.31


$
0.42


$
(0.22
)

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)

$
(1.85
)

$
2.09


$
0.21


$
(0.31
)

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(0.15
)


0.08



0.22



0.21



0.09

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
$
(0.34
)

$
(1.77
)

$
2.31


$
0.42


$
(0.22
)











Cash distributions declared per common share
$
0.94


$
0.94


$
0.94


$
0.94


$
0.94











FFO per Share

(a)(b)
$
1.06


$
1.30


$
2.19


$
1.79


$
1.12

Core FFO per Share

(a)(b)
$
1.26


$
1.41


$
2.34


$
1.86


$
1.19











Real Property NOI

(a)









MH
$
172.5


$
161.9


$
158.3


$
160.7


$
162.5

RV

44.7



50.4



117.0



74.2



51.2

UK

9.2



16.3



28.8



18.7



15.3

Total
$
226.4


$
228.6


$
304.1


$
253.6


$
229.0











Recurring EBITDA

(a)
$
236.7


$
271.5


$
382.6


$
335.9


$
234.0

TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest

(a)
3.6 x

3.5 x

3.4 x

3.6 x

3.7 x

Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA

(a)
5.9 x

6.0 x

6.0 x

6.2 x

6.1 x












Balance Sheet









Total assets
$
16,505.6


$
16,549.4


$
17,085.1


$
17,011.1


$
17,113.3

Total debt
$
7,348.1


$
7,352.8


$
7,324.8


$
7,852.8


$
7,872.0

Total liabilities
$
9,235.4


$
9,096.8


$
9,245.7


$
9,781.6


$
9,830.0












Operating Information









Properties









MH

284



287



287



295



295

RV

165



167



180



180



180

UK

53



53



54



54



54

Total

502



507



521



529



529











Sites









MH

97,320



97,430



97,300



100,160



99,930

Annual RV

31,960



32,100



34,480



33,590



33,290

Transient

23,810



24,830



25,060



25,720



25,560

UK annual

17,510



17,690



17,790



17,710



18,110

UK transient

4,250



4,340



4,500



4,580



3,220

Total sites

174,850



176,390



179,130



181,760



180,110












Occupancy









MH

97.3
%


97.3
%


96.9
%


96.7
%


96.7
%

Annual RV

100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%


100.0
%

Blended MH and annual RV

98.0
%


98.0
%


97.7
%


97.5
%


97.5
%

UK annual

89.8
%


89.7
%


91.5
%


89.9
%


88.9
%












MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains



(c)









MH leased sites, net

47



406



159



315



57

RV leased sites, net

(31
)


304



893



918



157

Total leased sites, net

16



710



1,052



1,233



214



(a)

Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.




(c)

Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.




Portfolio Overview as of March 31, 2025



(a)






































































































































































































































































MH & RV Properties




Properties


MH & Annual RV


Transient RV




Sites


Total Sites


Sites for Development


Location



Sites


Occupancy %



North America












Florida

124

41,470

97.9
%

3,740

45,210

2,330

Michigan

85

33,010

97.6
%

520

33,530

1,290

California

37

6,980

99.3
%

1,850

8,830

570

Texas

29

9,270

97.9
%

1,640

10,910

3,850

Connecticut

16

1,900

95.8
%

100

2,000



Maine

15

2,510

97.3
%

1,030

3,540

200

Arizona

11

4,190

97.8
%

810

5,000

1,120

Indiana

11

2,940

99.0
%

1,010

3,950

180

New Jersey

11

3,040

100.0
%

950

3,990

260

Colorado

11

2,930

90.8
%

910

3,840

1,390

New York

10

1,530

99.0
%

1,640

3,170

780

Other

89

19,510

99.1
%

9,610

29,120

1,540


Total

449

129,280

98.0
%

23,810

153,090

13,510


















































Properties


UK Properties


Transient Sites


Total Sites


Sites for Development


Location



Sites


Occupancy %



United Kingdom

53

17,510

89.8
%

4,250

21,760

2,860



































































Properties




Total Sites










Total Portfolio



(a)


502




174,850




(a)

The Company also owned 138 marina properties with 48,790 total wet slips and dry storage spaces, which were classified within discontinued operations as of March 31, 2025.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(amounts in millions)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































(Unaudited)




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Assets



Land
$
3,471.8


$
3,461.5

Land improvements and buildings

9,043.1



9,058.7

Rental homes and improvements

827.5



834.1

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

763.5



739.2

Investment property

14,105.9



14,093.5

Accumulated depreciation

(3,327.7
)


(3,228.4
)

Investment property, net

10,778.2



10,865.1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97.4



57.1

Inventory of manufactured homes

172.4



129.8

Notes and other receivables, net

373.7



430.1

Collateralized receivables, net

(a)

49.3



51.2

Goodwill

9.5



9.5

Other intangible assets, net

101.2



102.5

Other assets, net

449.3



442.4

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net

(b)

4,474.6



4,461.7


Total Assets
$
16,505.6


$
16,549.4


Liabilities



Mortgage loans payable
$
3,151.4


$
3,212.2

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables

(a)

49.3



51.2

Unsecured debt

4,147.4



4,089.4

Distributions payable

122.6



122.6

Advanced reservation deposits and rent

327.3



249.4

Accrued expenses and accounts payable

231.4



265.8

Other liabilities

830.6



819.3

Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net

(b)

375.4



286.9


Total Liabilities

9,235.4



9,096.8

Commitments and contingencies



Temporary equity

244.3



259.8


Shareholders' Equity



Common stock

1.3



1.3

Additional paid-in capital

9,865.4



9,864.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6.6
)


(7.9
)

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(2,938.7
)


(2,775.9
)


Total SUI Shareholders' Equity

6,921.4



7,081.7

Noncontrolling interests



Common and preferred OP units

104.0



110.4

Consolidated entities

0.5



0.7

Total noncontrolling interests

104.5



111.1


Total Shareholders' Equity

7,025.9



7,192.8


Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity
$
16,505.6


$
16,549.4



(a)

Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Refer to "Discontinued Operations" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


% Change


Revenues





Real property (excluding transient)

(a)
$
353.9


$
343.0


3.2
%

Real property - transient

30.5



37.5


(18.7)        %

Home sales

67.2



68.9


(2.5)        %

Ancillary

12.5



13.3


(6.0)        %

Interest

4.4



4.5


(2.2)        %

Brokerage commissions and other, net

1.7



2.0


(15.0)        %


Total Revenues

470.2



469.2


0.2
%


Expenses





Property operating and maintenance

(a)

131.3



126.0


4.2
%

Real estate tax

26.7



25.5


4.7
%

Home costs and selling

52.6



51.9


1.3
%

Ancillary

15.4



16.2


(4.9)        %

General and administrative

57.0



61.8


(7.8)        %

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

(0.1
)


7.2


N/M

Depreciation and amortization

123.7



121.0


2.2
%

Asset impairments

(b)

24.0



19.8


21.2
%

Loss on extinguishment of debt






0.6


(100.0)        %

Interest

82.1



89.7


(8.5)        %


Total Expenses

512.7



519.7


(1.3)        %


Loss Before Other Items

(42.5
)


(50.5
)

(15.8)        %

Gain on foreign currency exchanges

8.7



1.1


N/M

Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties

(1.1
)


5.4


N/M

Other income / (expense), net

(b)

5.7



(2.4
)

N/M

Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

(0.2
)


(0.7
)

(71.4)        %

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

3.0



1.4


114.3
%

Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates






5.2


(100.0)        %

Current tax expense

(1.9
)


(1.9
)



%

Deferred tax benefit

5.2



5.7


(8.8)        %


Loss from Continuing Operations

(23.1
)


(36.7
)

(37.1)        %

Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net

(b)

(18.5
)


11.2


N/M


Net Loss

(41.6
)


(25.5
)

63.1
%

Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests

3.1



3.2


(3.1)        %

Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.9
)


(1.3
)

46.2
%


Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)

$
(27.4
)

56.2
%







Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

(b)

126.6



123.6


2.4
%

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

(b)

129.8



126.6


2.5
%







Basic loss per share from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)

$
(0.31
)

54.5
%

Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(0.15
)


0.09


N/M

Basic loss per share
$
(0.34
)

$
(0.22
)

54.5
%







Diluted loss per share from continuing operations

(c)
$
(0.19
)

$
(0.31
)

54.5
%

Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(c)

(0.15
)


0.09


N/M

Diluted loss per share

(c)
$
(0.34
)

$
(0.22
)

54.5
%



(a)

Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(c)

Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.



N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.




Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO




(amounts in millions, except for per share data)































































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)

$
(27.4
)

Adjustments



Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations

(a)

122.6



120.2

Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations

(a)

36.4



44.3

Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates

0.2



0.1

Asset impairments - continuing operations

(a)

24.0



19.8

Asset impairments - discontinued operations

(a)

2.1



0.9

Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates






(5.2
)

Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

0.2



0.7

(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect

1.1



(5.3
)

Add: Returns on preferred OP units

1.8



2.1

Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.6
)


(0.9
)

Gain on disposition of assets, net

(3.9
)


(5.4
)


FFO



(a)(d)

140.1



143.9

Adjustments



Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations

(a)

9.5



9.9

Transaction costs - discontinued operations

(a)

14.6






Loss on extinguishment of debt






0.6

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

(0.1
)


7.2

Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net

(b)

4.0



5.3

Gain on foreign currency exchanges

(8.7
)


(1.1
)

Other adjustments, net - continuing operations

(a)

(7.9
)


(2.0
)

Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations

(a)

14.6


$
(10.4
)


Core FFO



(a)(c)(d)
$
166.1


$
153.4






Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

131.6



128.7


FFO per Share



(a)(c)(d)
$
1.06


$
1.12


Core FFO per Share



(a)(c)(d)
$
1.26


$
1.19



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired



Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible
$
3.8

$
5.3

Hurricane Helene - one Dunedin Florida RV community impaired



Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net

0.2





Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net
$
4.0

$
5.3



(c)

Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.




(d)

FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $20.0 million or $0.15 per Share, and $49.2 million or $0.37 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $56.4 million or $0.44 per Share, and $46.0 million or $0.36 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.




Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI




(amounts in millions)





































































































































































































































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)

$
(27.4
)

Interest income

(4.4
)


(4.5
)

Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net

(1.7
)


(2.0
)

General and administrative

57.0



61.8

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

(0.1
)


7.2

Depreciation and amortization

123.7



121.0

Asset impairments

(a)

24.0



19.8

Loss on extinguishment of debt






0.6

Interest expense

82.1



89.7

Gain on foreign currency exchanges

(8.7
)


(1.1
)

(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties

1.1



(5.4
)

Other (income) / expense, net

(a)

(5.7
)


2.4

Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

0.2



0.7

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

(3.0
)


(1.4
)

Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates






(5.2
)

Current tax expense

1.9



1.9

Deferred tax benefit

(5.2
)


(5.7
)

(Income) / loss from discontinued operations, net

18.5



(11.2
)

Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests

3.1



3.2

Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.9
)


(1.3
)


NOI
$
238.1


$
243.1



























































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

Real property NOI

(a)(b)
$
226.4


$
229.0

Home sales NOI

(a)(b)

14.6



17.0

Ancillary NOI

(a)(b)

(2.9
)


(2.9
)


NOI
$
238.1


$
243.1



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, which was recorded within Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.




Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA




(amounts in millions)

























































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(42.8
)

$
(27.4
)

Adjustments



Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations

123.7



121.0

Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations

36.4



44.3

Asset impairments - continuing operations

(a)

24.0



19.8

Asset impairments - discontinued operations

(a)

2.1



0.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt






0.6

Interest expense

82.1



89.7

Current tax expense - continuing operations

1.9



1.9

Current tax expense - discontinued operations

0.3



0.2

Deferred tax benefit

(5.2
)


(5.7
)

Income from nonconsolidated affiliates

(3.0
)


(1.4
)

Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties

1.1



(5.4
)

Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net

(3.9
)


(5.4
)


EBITDAre



(a)
$
216.7


$
233.1

Adjustments



Transaction costs - discontinued operations

14.6






Catastrophic event-related charges, net

(0.1
)


7.2

Gain on foreign currency exchanges

(8.7
)


(1.1
)

Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations

(a)

(5.7
)


2.4

Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations

(a)

14.6



(10.4
)

Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable

0.2



0.7

Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates






(5.2
)

Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests

3.1



3.2

Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1.9
)


(1.3
)

Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net

3.9



5.4


Recurring EBITDA



(a)
$
236.7


$
234.0



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio




(amounts in millions, except statistical information)

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


Quarter Ended March 31, 2024


Financial Information

MH


RV


UK


Total


MH


RV


UK


Total


Revenues















Real property (excluding transient)

(a)
$
248.8


$
73.8


$
31.3


$
353.9


$
237.6


$
70.0


$
35.4


$
343.0

Real property - transient

0.5



28.1



1.9



30.5



0.4



34.5



2.6



37.5

Total operating revenues

249.3



101.9



33.2



384.4



238.0



104.5



38.0



380.5


Expenses















Property operating expenses

76.8



57.2



24.0



158.0



75.5



53.3



22.7



151.5


Real Property NOI



(a)
$
172.5


$
44.7


$
9.2


$
226.4


$
162.5


$
51.2


$
15.3


$
229.0



















As of


March 31, 2025


As of


March 31, 2024


Other Information

MH


RV


UK


Total


MH


RV


UK


Total


Number of Properties

284



165



53



502



295



180



54



529


Sites















Sites

(b)

97,320



31,960



17,510



146,790



99,930



33,290



18,110



151,330

Transient sites
N/A


23,810



4,250



28,060


N/A


25,560



3,220



28,780

Total

97,320



55,770



21,760



174,850



99,930



58,850



21,330



180,110


Occupancy

97.3
%


100.0
%


89.8
%


97.0
%


96.7
%


100.0
%


88.9
%


96.5
%


N/A = Not applicable.




(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

MH annual sites included 11,495 and 10,300 rental homes in the Company's rental program at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at March 31, 2025 was $812.1 million, an increase of 16.6% from $696.3 million at March 31, 2024.




Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio



(a)





(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

























































































































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


Quarter Ended March 31, 2024


Total Change


% Change



(d)



MH



(b)


RV



(b)


Total


MH



(b)


RV



(b)


Total



MH


RV


Total


Financial Information




















Same Property Revenues



















Real property (excluding transient)
$
227.5

$
67.6

$
295.1

$
212.0

$
62.7

$
274.7

$
20.4


7.3
%

7.8
%

7.4
%

Real property - transient

0.5


26.3


26.8


0.4


33.1


33.5


(6.7
)

20.2
%

(20.6)        %

(20.1)        %

Total Same Property operating revenues

228.0


93.9


321.9


212.4


95.8


308.2


13.7


7.3
%

(2.0)        %

4.4
%


Same Property Expenses



















Same Property operating expenses

(e)(f)

56.3


49.1


105.4


54.8


46.5


101.3


4.1


2.8
%

5.5
%

4.0
%


Real Property NOI



(a)
$
171.7

$
44.8

$
216.5

$
157.6

$
49.3

$
206.9

$
9.6


8.9
%

(9.1)        %

4.6
%


Other Information



















Number of properties

281


157


438


281


157


438








Sites

96,830


53,620


150,450


96,550


53,580


150,130










(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.6966 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




(c)

Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.




(d)

Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.




(e)

Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(f)

Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Change


% Change



(d)

Payroll and benefits
$
30.1

$
30.4

$
(0.3
)

(1.1)        %

Real estate taxes

24.2


22.9


1.3


5.7
%

Supplies and repairs

14.9


13.2


1.7


12.9
%

Utilities

16.1


13.7


2.4


17.6
%

Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance

10.4


11.6


(1.2
)

(10.2)        %

Other

9.7


9.5


0.2


2.2
%


Total Same Property Operating Expenses
$
105.4

$
101.3

$
4.1


4.0
%































































Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio



(a)



(Continued)




(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





















































































































































































































































As of




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024




MH


RV


MH


RV


Other Information








Number of properties

(b)


281



157



281



157


Sites








MH and annual RV sites


96,830



31,040



96,550



29,710

Transient RV sites

N/A


22,580


N/A


23,870

Total


96,830



53,620



96,550



53,580


MH and Annual RV Occupancy








Occupancy

(c)


97.5
%


100.0
%


97.0
%


100.0
%

Average monthly base rent per site

$
724


$
672


$
688


$
636

% Change of monthly base rent

(d)


5.2
%


5.7
%

N/A

N/A


Rental Program Statistics included in MH








Number of occupied sites, end of period

(e)


11,100


N/A


9,970


N/A

Monthly rent per site – MH rental program

$
1,352


N/A

$
1,317


N/A

% Change

(d)


2.7
%

N/A

N/A

N/A


N/A = Not applicable.




(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.




(c)

Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.1% at March 31, 2025, up 40 basis points from 97.7% at March 31, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.




(d)

Calculated using actual results without rounding.




(e)

Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.




Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio



(




a)





(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)


































































































Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


% Change



(c)


Financial Information



(b)






Same Property Revenues





Real property (excluding transient)
$
25.3

$
24.5

3.5
%

Real property - transient

1.8


2.6

(30.9)        %

Total Same Property operating revenues

27.1


27.1

0.2
%


Same Property Expenses





Same Property operating expenses

(d)

17.1


16.5

3.8
%


Real Property NOI



(a)
$
10.0

$
10.6

(5.4)        %




































































































As of




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


Other Information




Number of properties


51



51


Sites




UK sites


16,780



16,710

UK transient sites


3,400



3,180

Occupancy

(e)


89.9
%


89.6
%

Average monthly base rent per site

$
541


$
520

% change in monthly base rent(

c)


4.0
%

N/A



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2588 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.




(c)

Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.




(d)

Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(e)

Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 60 basis points year over year, to 90.1% at March 31, 2025, from 90.7% at March 31, 2024.




Home Sales Summary




($ in millions, except for average selling price)
























































































































































































































































































Quarter Ended


Financial Information

March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


% Change


North America





Home sales
$
28.7


$
32.8


(12.5)        %

Home cost and selling expenses

24.5



26.2


(6.5)        %

NOI

(a)
$
4.2


$
6.6


(36.4)        %

NOI margin %

(a)

14.6
%


20.1
%



UK





Home sales
$
38.5


$
36.1


6.6
%

Home cost and selling expenses

28.1



25.7


9.3
%

NOI

(a)
$
10.4


$
10.4




%

NOI margin %

(a)

27.0
%


28.8
%



Total





Home sales
$
67.2


$
68.9


(2.5)        %

Home cost and selling expenses

52.6



51.9


1.3
%

NOI

(a)
$
14.6


$
17.0


(14.1)        %

NOI margin %

(a)

21.7
%


24.7
%



Other information






Units Sold:





North America

347



327


6.1
%

UK

614



621


(1.1)        %

Total home sales

961



948


1.4
%


Average Selling Price:





North America
$
82,709


$
100,306


(17.5)        %

UK
$
62,704


$
58,132


7.9
%



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs






















































































Resident Move-outs











% of Total Sites


Number of Move-outs


Leased Sites, Net



(b)


New Home Sales


Pre-owned Home Sales


Brokered




Re-sales

2025 - YTD as of March 31

4.6
%

(a)
3,172

16

67

280

357

2024

4.3
%

7,050

3,209

447

1,554

1,700

2023

3.6
%

6,590

3,268

564

2,001

2,296



(a)

Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.




(b)

Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.




Acquisitions and Dispositions




(amounts in millions, except for *)




















































































































































Property Name


Property Type


Number of Properties*


Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*


State, Province or Country


Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds


Month


DISPOSITIONS













First Quarter


2025












RV Portfolio

(a)

RV

2

815

Various

$
92.9

January

MH Portfolio

MH

3

136

FL


27.8

March


Subsequent to


First Quarter


2025












Sun Retreats Millbrook

RV

1

394

IL


3.5

April

Safe Harbor Marinas

Marina

123

43,143

Various


5,250.0

April


Total Dispositions to Date




129


44,488




$

5,374.2




(a)

Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.




Capital Expenditures and Investments




(amounts in millions)



























































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Year Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



MH / RV


UK


Total


MH / RV


UK


Total


MH / RV


UK


Total

Recurring Capital Expenditures

(a)
$
9.6

$
4.0

$
13.6

$
54.5

$
13.5

$
68.0

$
51.8

$



$
51.8



















Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures

(a)

















Lot Modifications
$
7.7

$
1.1

$
8.8

$
35.5

$
1.7

$
37.2

$
54.9

$



$
54.9

Growth Projects

4.3


1.3


5.6


11.5


4.8


16.3


21.6






21.6

Rebranding





0.3


0.3






3.1


3.1


4.7






4.7

Acquisitions

3.5


1.4


4.9


36.2


13.5


49.7


115.1


67.3


182.4

Expansion and Development

18.9


4.1


23.0


105.2


17.8


123.0


247.4


2.9


250.3

Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures

(b)

34.4


8.2


42.6


188.4


40.9


229.3


443.7


70.2


513.9

Total
$
44.0

$
12.2

$
56.2

$
242.9

$
54.4

$
297.3

$
495.5

$
70.2

$
565.7



(a)

Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(b)

Excludes total capital expenditures and investments of $48.7 million, $279.1 million, and $330.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which pertain to Marina properties classified as discontinued operations.




(c)

Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites and UK sites associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.




Capitalization Overview




(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)












































































































































































































































































As of


March 31, 2025




Common Equivalent Shares


Share Price*


Capitalization


Equity and Enterprise Value






Common shares

127,588

$
128.64

$
16,412.9

Convertible securities






Common OP units

2,885

$
128.64


371.1

Preferred OP units

2,422

$
128.64


311.6

Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization

(a)

132,895




17,095.6

Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet






7,348.1

Total capitalization






24,443.7

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations






(88.9
)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - discontinued operations






(4.2
)


Enterprise Value



(b)






$

24,350.6









Debt




Weighted Average Maturity




(in years)*


Debt Outstanding

Mortgage loans payable




8.2

$
3,151.4

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables

(c)




13.0


49.3

Unsecured debt




4.1


4,147.4

Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet




5.9


7,348.1

Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt






33.3


Total Debt






$

7,381.4









Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook






Moody's





Baa3 | Stable

S&P





BBB | Stable



(a)

Refer to "Securities" within Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.




(b)

Refer to "Enterprise Value" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(c)

Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




Summary of Outstanding Debt




(amounts in millions, except for *)




















































































































































































































































Quarter Ended




March 31, 2025




Debt Outstanding


Weighted Average Interest Rate



(a)



*


Maturity Date*


Secured Debt:






Mortgage loans payable

$
3,151.4

3.99
%

Various

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables

(b)


49.3

8.56
%

Various

Total Secured Debt


3,200.7

4.06
%










Unsecured Debt:






Senior Credit Facility:






Revolving credit facilities (in USD)

(c)


1,470.1

4.68
%

April 2026

(d)








Senior Unsecured Notes:






2028 senior unsecured notes


447.6

2.29
%

November 2028

2029 senior unsecured notes


496.5

5.55
%

January 2029

2031 senior unsecured notes


743.6

2.70
%

July 2031

2032 senior unsecured notes


593.4

3.61
%

April 2032

2033 senior unsecured notes


396.2

5.51
%

January 2033

Total Senior Unsecured Notes


2,677.3

3.78
%









Total Unsecured Debt


4,147.4

4.10
%


Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets


7,348.1

4.08
%


Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments

(a)


33.3





Total debt


$

7,381.4






(a)

Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, loan premiums / discounts, and derivatives, as well as fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.




(b)

Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(c)

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facilities consisted of:




  • $480.0 million borrowed on its U.S. line of credit at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $150.0 million was swapped to a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 4.757% for an all-in fixed rate of 5.707%.


  • $978.2 million (£756.7 million) borrowed on its GBP and multicurrency lines of credit at the Daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") base rate, plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $646.4 million (£500.0 million) was swapped to a weighted average fixed SONIA rate of 2.924% for an all-in fixed rate of 3.806% inclusive of margin.


  • $11.9 million USD equivalent borrowed on its AUD line of credit at the Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate ("BBSY") plus 85 basis points margin.




(d)

Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.



(e)




Debt Maturities



(a)





(amounts in millions, except for *)






















































































































































































As of




March 31, 2025


Year


Mortgage Loans Payable



(b)


Principal Amortization


Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables



(c)(d)


Senior




Credit Facility



(e)


Senior




Unsecured Notes


Total

2025

$



$
39.4

$
1.7

$



$



$
41.1

2026


650.5


44.3


2.4


1,470.1






2,167.3

2027


4.0


38.3


2.6










44.9

2028


303.8


41.0


2.8






450.0


797.6

2029


335.0


39.4


3.0






500.0


877.4

Thereafter


1,169.0


501.3


32.8






1,750.0


3,453.1

Total

$
2,462.3

$
703.7

$
45.3

$
1,470.1

$
2,700.0

$
7,381.4



(a)

Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.




(b)

For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:

2025



2026



2027



2028



2029

Weighted average interest rate


%

3.97
%

4.34
%

4.04
%

3.23
%



(c)

Balance at March 31, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.9 million.




(d)

Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.




(e)

Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.





^ Excludes the Company's borrowings under its senior credit facility.




Debt Analysis




































































As of






March 31, 2025


Select Credit Ratios




Net Debt / TTM recurring EBITDA

(a)



5.9 x

Net Debt / Enterprise Value

(a)



29.8
%

Net Debt / gross assets

(a)



35.6
%

Unencumbered assets / total assets



79.9
%

Floating rate debt / total debt

(b)