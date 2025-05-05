Sun Communities, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results, Core FFO of $1.26 per Share and Announces Special Cash Distribution

Sun Communities reports a net loss of $0.34 per share, with positive growth in core FFO and same property NOI for the quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc. reported a net loss of $0.34 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025, along with a core funds from operations (Core FFO) of $1.26 per share, reflecting improved performance in its manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company's same property net operating income (NOI) for MH and RV increased by 4.6% year-over-year, with adjusted blended occupancy rising to 99%. Following the substantial completion of a $5.25 billion sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas business, Sun Communities announced a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share and plans to increase its quarterly distribution by 10.6% in 2025. The company has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion as it shifts focus to its core business, expecting growth in Core FFO per share for 2025 of $6.43 to $6.63 and exhibiting an optimistic outlook, despite broader economic uncertainties.

Core FFO per Share increased to $1.26 for the quarter, up from $1.19 in the same period last year, demonstrating improved operational performance.

North America Same Property NOI for manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities grew by 4.6% year-over-year, indicating solid demand and profitability in these segments.

Blended occupancy for North America Same Property increased by 150 basis points to 99.0%, reflecting effective management and strong tenant retention.

Completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Marinas sale for approximately $5.25 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds, improving financial flexibility and enabling a special cash distribution of $4.00 per share to shareholders.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders increased by 56.2% year-over-year, from $27.4 million to $42.8 million.



North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased only marginally in comparison to previous periods, indicating potential operational challenges in scaling occupancy effectively.



Decrease in UK Same Property NOI by 5.4% reflects potential market difficulties and a growth slowdown in that region.

What were Sun Communities' net loss results for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Same Property NOI for MH and RV perform?

Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by 4.6%, totaling $9.6 million for the quarter.

What is the expected Core FFO per share for 2025?

Sun Communities expects Core FFO per share for 2025 to be between $6.43 and $6.63.

What special cash distribution has been announced?

A special cash distribution of $4.00 per share was announced, payable on May 22, 2025.

What is the stock repurchase program approved by the Board?

The Board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of outstanding common stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

































Net Loss





per





Diluted Share of





$0.34





for the





Quarter









Core FFO per Share of





$1.26





for the Quarter





































North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV Increased by 4.6% for the Quarter on a Year-over-Year Basis









North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%









Represents a 150 Basis Point Year-over-Year Increase





































Establishing Post-Safe Harbor Sale Guidance for 2025









Expecting Core FFO per Share of $6.43 to $6.63









Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 3.5% - 5.2%









Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%





































Completed Initial Closing of Safe Harbor Marinas Sale in April for Net Pre-tax Cash Proceeds of $5.25 Billion









Announced a Special Cash Distribution of $4.00 per Share









Increasing Quarterly Distribution by 10.6% in 2025, to $1.04 per Share









Announced the Authorization of a Stock Repurchase Program of Up to $1.0 Billion





































Southfield, Michigan, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2025. In February 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in its Safe Harbor Marinas business. Accordingly, the results of the Safe Harbor Marinas business, along with the related assets and liabilities included in the disposition, are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein. The sale was substantially completed subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Results for the





Quarter Ended March 31, 2025









For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $23.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $36.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")



for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.26 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share"), as compared to $1.19 for the same period in 2024.











for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $1.26 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share"), as compared to $1.19 for the same period in 2024.





Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")

















North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV



increased by $9.6 million, or 4.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.















UK Same Property NOI



decreased by $0.6 million, or 5.4%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period in 2024.





















"We recently marked a milestone for Sun, as we completed the sale of Safe Harbor as part of our long-term strategy to reduce leverage, increase financial and strategic flexibility and further simplify the business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "With this transaction, we have repositioned the Company’s balance sheet and are laser focused on our core business and delivering reliable earnings growth. We are encouraged by our operational focus as we implement efficiencies and enhanced revenue-driving strategies. These have already started to deliver results, as seen in our solid first quarter, with particularly strong performance in Manufactured Housing and ongoing progress in expense management."





Shiffman continued, "While the broader macro environment is seeing uncertainty, we are confident in our positioning and the resilience of our communities. The fundamentals driving demand remains intact, particularly around affordable housing and vacationing, and our markets remain supply constrained. Furthermore, with our financial flexibility and enhanced capital position, which allow us to invest in our growth, we are optimistic in our ability to create long-term value."







OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS









North America Portfolio Occupancy









MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at March 31, 2025, as compared to 97.5% at March 31, 2024.











MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at March 31, 2025, as compared to 97.5% at March 31, 2024.



During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 20 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 210 sites during the corresponding period in 2024.

















Same Property





Results







For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:















Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

















North America

























MH













RV













Total













UK











Revenue





7.3





%









(2.0) %









4.4





%









0.2





%









Expense





2.8





%









5.5





%









4.0





%









3.8





%











NOI







8.9





%









(9.1) %









4.6





%









(5.4) %









North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.







INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:







As previously announced, in January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing.











As previously announced, in January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing.



In March 2025, a portfolio of three MH properties for total cash consideration of $27.8 million.















Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:







In April 2025, a total of 123 marina properties for total cash consideration of $5.25 billion. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity and Other Items" below for additional information.















Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.







BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 5.9 years. At March 31, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 5.9 times.





Safe Harbor Sale





Subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of its sale of the Safe Harbor Marinas business (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale generated approximately $5.25 billion of pre-tax cash proceeds, net of transaction costs, with an estimated book gain on sale of approximately $1.4 billion. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement, subsidiaries owning 15 marina properties representing approximately $250.0 million of value (the "Delayed Consent Subsidiaries") were not part of the initial closing. The sales of those properties remain subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents, which may delay the timing of any such sale or may prevent any such property from being sold at all. The Company anticipates that the acquisitions of most or all of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries will occur in the second quarter of 2025. The Company has begun to use the net cash proceeds to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core portfolio.





Accordingly, subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company settled outstanding debt balances of $1.6 billion under the Company's senior credit facility and $740.0 million of secured mortgage debt, inclusive of prepayments costs. The Company also announced the planned redemption of $950.0 million, inclusive of prepayment costs, in outstanding unsecured senior notes that is expected to occur on May 10, 2025. Furthermore, the Company allocated approximately $1.0 billion into 1031 exchange escrow accounts to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions.





Reporting Changes





As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, we have revised the Company's reporting structure to three segments, which consist of (i) MH communities, (ii) RV communities, and (iii) communities in the United Kingdom ("UK"). The new structure removes the Marina business from the Company's operating segments as a result of its classification as a discontinued operation and reflects how the chief operating decision maker manages the business, makes operating decisions, allocates resources, and evaluates operating performance.





Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues and expenses have been renamed as ancillary revenues and expenses to more appropriately reflect the nature of these activities for the Company's continuing operations, after reclassifying the Marina results to discontinued operations. There was no impact to prior period net income, stockholders equity', or cash flows due to the change in naming convention.





2025 Distributions





The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit, equating to approximately $520.0 million. The distribution will be payable on May 22, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a quarterly distribution increase of 10.6%, to $1.04 per common share and unit. The increase is expected to begin with the second quarter distribution that is anticipated to be paid in July 2025. While the Board of Directors has approved the new quarterly distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.





Stock Repurchase Program





The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion, through the expiration date of April 30, 2026.







2025 GUIDANCE







Following the substantial completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company is establishing second quarter and full-year 2025 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:



















Second Quarter





Ending





June 30, 2025













Full Year Ending





December 31, 2025





















Low













High













Low













High













Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio







(a)













$





11.25









$





11.33









$





12.62









$





12.82











Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio







(a)(b)(c)













$





1.62









$





1.70









$





6.43









$





6.63











(a)



The diluted share counts for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million for each respective period.







(b)



No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio as the Safe Harbor Sale has closed on April 30, 2025, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.







(c)



The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.











Currencies













Exchange Rates











U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")









1.24









USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")









0.70









USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")









0.62











Supplemental Guidance Tables:





























Expected Change in 2025













Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)







(a)















FY 2024 Actual Results













Prior FY Range













May 5, 2025 Update











MH NOI (281 properties)









$





630.9









5.9





%







-







6.9





%









6.6





%







-







7.4





%









RV NOI (156 properties)









$





280.6









0.5





%







-







2.5





%









(3.5





%)







-







0.5





%



























































North America (MH and RV)



















































Revenues from real property









$





1,385.4









3.9





%







-







4.5





%









3.3





%







-







4.1





%









Total property operating expenses













473.9









2.6





%







-







3.3





%









2.0





%







-







2.8





%











Total North America Same Property NOI







(b)















$









911.5













4.3









%







-







5.6









%













3.5









%







-







5.2









%





























































UK (51 properties)



















































Revenues from real property









$





142.9









4.6





%







-







5.2





%









4.6





%







-







5.2





%









Total property operating expenses













69.2









7.6





%







-







8.6





%









7.6





%







-







8.6





%











Total UK Same Property NOI







(b)















$









73.7













0.9









%







-







2.9









%













0.9









%







-







2.9









%











For the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 1.7% - 4.0% and UK Same Property NOI growth of 3.9% - 5.9%.











Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For





2025









(in millions and %, excluding marinas)





























Expected Change/Range in FY 2025

















FY 2024 Actual Results













Prior FY Range













May 5, 2025 Update











Ancillary NOI



(c)











$





23.6









$





23.4







-







$





25.7









$





19.0







-







$





21.7









Interest income









$





20.2









$





19.1







-







$





20.3









$





57.0







-







$





60.0









Brokerage commissions and other, net



(d)











$





44.5









$





32.8







-







$





39.3









$





32.8







-







$





39.3









FFO contribution from North American home sales









$





9.9









$





3.5







-







$





5.1









$





3.5







-







$





5.1









FFO contribution from UK home sales









$





59.9









$





56.4







-







$





63.0









$





56.4







-







$





63.0









General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses









$





196.3









$





194.6







-







$





198.1









$





194.6







-







$





198.1









Interest expense









$





350.3









$





332.1







-







$





338.8









$





225.8







-







$





228.0









Current tax expense









$





3.6









$





11.5







-







$





13.4









$





13.0







-







$





15.1























Seasonality (excluding marinas)













1Q25













2Q25













3Q25













4Q25













North America Same Property NOI:











































MH









25





%









25





%









25





%









25





%









RV









16





%









26





%









39





%









19





%











Total













23









%













25









%













29









%













23









%





















































UK Same Property NOI













13









%













28









%













38









%













21









%





















































Home Sales FFO











































North America









11





%









31





%









41





%









17





%









UK









16





%









30





%









34





%









20





%



















































Consolidated Ancillary NOI













(13









)%













28









%













88









%













(3









)%





















































Consolidated EBITDA







(e)















23









%









`









19









%













35









%













23









%





















































Core FFO per Share







(e)















19









%













25









%













34









%













22









%

























Footnotes to Supplemental Guidance Tables:



























(a)





The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.









(b)





Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.5 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.5 million and $19.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.









(c)





Service, Retail, dining, and entertainment NOI has been renamed as Ancillary NOI.









(d)





Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.









(e)





Includes realized contribution from marinas through the date of the Safe Harbor Sale and the expected contribution from the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale.











The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through





May 5, 2025





, and the effect of the completion of the sale of the Delayed Consent Subsidiaries from the Safe Harbor Sale. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.









EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL







A conference call to discuss first quarter results will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 20, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13752708. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:











∙







The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;











∙







The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;











∙







Availability of capital;











∙







General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;











∙







The risks associated with executing the redemption of the Company's unsecured notes;











∙







Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;











∙







Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;











∙







The ability of the Company to complete the sale of the remaining Safe Harbor properties that are subject to receipt of third-party consents on a timely basis or at all;











∙







The ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all;











∙







The Company's succession plan for its CEO, which could impact the execution of the Company's strategic plan;











∙







Competitive market forces;











∙







The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes to obtain financing;











∙







The level of repossessions of manufactured homes;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;











∙







The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting;











∙







Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses;











∙







Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry, the effects of tariffs or threats of tariffs, trade wars, immigration issues, supply chain disruptions, and the markets within which the Company operates;











∙







Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and pound sterling;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;











∙







Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;











∙







Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;











∙







Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;











∙







Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts, and wildfires; and











∙







Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;









Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.





Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.







Financial and Operating Highlights









($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)





































Quarters Ended

















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Financial Information















































Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations





$





(0.19





)









$





(1.84





)









$





2.09













$





0.21













$





(0.31





)









Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations









(0.15





)













0.08

















0.22

















0.21

















0.09













Basic earnings / (loss) per share





$





(0.34





)









$





(1.76





)









$





2.31













$





0.42













$





(0.22





)









Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations





$





(0.19





)









$





(1.85





)









$





2.09













$





0.21













$





(0.31





)









Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations









(0.15





)













0.08

















0.22

















0.21

















0.09













Diluted earnings / (loss) per share





$





(0.34





)









$





(1.77





)









$





2.31













$





0.42













$





(0.22





)





















































Cash distributions declared per common share





$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.94

























































FFO per Share



(a)(b)







$





1.06













$





1.30













$





2.19













$





1.79













$





1.12













Core FFO per Share



(a)(b)







$





1.26













$





1.41













$





2.34













$





1.86













$





1.19

























































Real Property NOI



(a)















































MH





$





172.5













$





161.9













$





158.3













$





160.7













$





162.5













RV









44.7

















50.4

















117.0

















74.2

















51.2













UK









9.2

















16.3

















28.8

















18.7

















15.3













Total





$





226.4













$





228.6













$





304.1













$





253.6













$





229.0

























































Recurring EBITDA



(a)







$





236.7













$





271.5













$





382.6













$





335.9













$





234.0













TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest



(a)







3.6 x









3.5 x









3.4 x









3.6 x









3.7 x









Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA



(a)







5.9 x









6.0 x









6.0 x









6.2 x









6.1 x























































Balance Sheet















































Total assets





$





16,505.6













$





16,549.4













$





17,085.1













$





17,011.1













$





17,113.3













Total debt





$





7,348.1













$





7,352.8













$





7,324.8













$





7,852.8













$





7,872.0













Total liabilities





$





9,235.4













$





9,096.8













$





9,245.7













$





9,781.6













$





9,830.0



























































Operating Information















































Properties













































MH









284

















287

















287

















295

















295













RV









165

















167

















180

















180

















180













UK









53

















53

















54

















54

















54













Total









502

















507

















521

















529

















529

























































Sites













































MH









97,320

















97,430

















97,300

















100,160

















99,930













Annual RV









31,960

















32,100

















34,480

















33,590

















33,290













Transient









23,810

















24,830

















25,060

















25,720

















25,560













UK annual









17,510

















17,690

















17,790

















17,710

















18,110













UK transient









4,250

















4,340

















4,500

















4,580

















3,220













Total sites









174,850

















176,390

















179,130

















181,760

















180,110



























































Occupancy















































MH









97.3





%













97.3





%













96.9





%













96.7





%













96.7





%









Annual RV









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Blended MH and annual RV









98.0





%













98.0





%













97.7





%













97.5





%













97.5





%









UK annual









89.8





%













89.7





%













91.5





%













89.9





%













88.9





%























































MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains







(c)

















































MH leased sites, net









47

















406

















159

















315

















57













RV leased sites, net









(31





)













304

















893

















918

















157













Total leased sites, net









16

















710

















1,052

















1,233

















214















(a)



Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.







(c)



Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.







Portfolio Overview as of March 31, 2025







(a)











































MH & RV Properties





















Properties





















MH & Annual RV













Transient RV









Sites





















Total Sites





















Sites for Development





















Location

















Sites













Occupancy %























North America

























































Florida









124









41,470









97.9





%









3,740









45,210









2,330









Michigan









85









33,010









97.6





%









520









33,530









1,290









California









37









6,980









99.3





%









1,850









8,830









570









Texas









29









9,270









97.9





%









1,640









10,910









3,850









Connecticut









16









1,900









95.8





%









100









2,000









—









Maine









15









2,510









97.3





%









1,030









3,540









200









Arizona









11









4,190









97.8





%









810









5,000









1,120









Indiana









11









2,940









99.0





%









1,010









3,950









180









New Jersey









11









3,040









100.0





%









950









3,990









260









Colorado









11









2,930









90.8





%









910









3,840









1,390









New York









10









1,530









99.0





%









1,640









3,170









780









Other









89









19,510









99.1





%









9,610









29,120









1,540











Total











449









129,280









98.0





%









23,810









153,090









13,510































Properties





















UK Properties













Transient Sites





















Total Sites





















Sites for Development





















Location

















Sites













Occupancy %























United Kingdom









53









17,510









89.8





%









4,250









21,760









2,860



















































































Properties





























Total Sites





























































Total Portfolio







(a)















502





















174,850





















(a)



The Company also owned 138 marina properties with 48,790 total wet slips and dry storage spaces, which were classified within discontinued operations as of March 31, 2025.







Consolidated Balance Sheets









(amounts in millions)





































(Unaudited)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets























Land





$





3,471.8













$





3,461.5













Land improvements and buildings









9,043.1

















9,058.7













Rental homes and improvements









827.5

















834.1













Furniture, fixtures and equipment









763.5

















739.2













Investment property









14,105.9

















14,093.5













Accumulated depreciation









(3,327.7





)













(3,228.4





)









Investment property, net









10,778.2

















10,865.1













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









97.4

















57.1













Inventory of manufactured homes









172.4

















129.8













Notes and other receivables, net









373.7

















430.1













Collateralized receivables, net



(a)











49.3

















51.2













Goodwill









9.5

















9.5













Other intangible assets, net









101.2

















102.5













Other assets, net









449.3

















442.4













Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net



(b)











4,474.6

















4,461.7















Total Assets







$





16,505.6













$





16,549.4















Liabilities























Mortgage loans payable





$





3,151.4













$





3,212.2













Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables



(a)











49.3

















51.2













Unsecured debt









4,147.4

















4,089.4













Distributions payable









122.6

















122.6













Advanced reservation deposits and rent









327.3

















249.4













Accrued expenses and accounts payable









231.4

















265.8













Other liabilities









830.6

















819.3













Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net



(b)











375.4

















286.9















Total Liabilities











9,235.4

















9,096.8













Commitments and contingencies





















Temporary equity









244.3

















259.8















Shareholders' Equity























Common stock









1.3

















1.3













Additional paid-in capital









9,865.4

















9,864.2













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(6.6





)













(7.9





)









Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings









(2,938.7





)













(2,775.9





)











Total SUI Shareholders' Equity











6,921.4

















7,081.7













Noncontrolling interests





















Common and preferred OP units









104.0

















110.4













Consolidated entities









0.5

















0.7













Total noncontrolling interests









104.5

















111.1















Total Shareholders' Equity











7,025.9

















7,192.8















Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity







$





16,505.6













$





16,549.4















(a)



Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Refer to "Discontinued Operations" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Consolidated Statements of Operations









(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













% Change













Revenues































Real property (excluding transient)



(a)







$





353.9













$





343.0













3.2





%









Real property - transient









30.5

















37.5













(18.7) %









Home sales









67.2

















68.9













(2.5) %









Ancillary









12.5

















13.3













(6.0) %









Interest









4.4

















4.5













(2.2) %









Brokerage commissions and other, net









1.7

















2.0













(15.0) %











Total Revenues











470.2

















469.2













0.2





%











Expenses































Property operating and maintenance



(a)











131.3

















126.0













4.2





%









Real estate tax









26.7

















25.5













4.7





%









Home costs and selling









52.6

















51.9













1.3





%









Ancillary









15.4

















16.2













(4.9) %









General and administrative









57.0

















61.8













(7.8) %









Catastrophic event-related charges, net









(0.1





)













7.2













N/M









Depreciation and amortization









123.7

















121.0













2.2





%









Asset impairments



(b)











24.0

















19.8













21.2





%









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















0.6













(100.0) %









Interest









82.1

















89.7













(8.5) %











Total Expenses











512.7

















519.7













(1.3) %











Loss Before Other Items











(42.5





)













(50.5





)









(15.8) %









Gain on foreign currency exchanges









8.7

















1.1













N/M









Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties









(1.1





)













5.4













N/M









Other income / (expense), net



(b)











5.7

















(2.4





)









N/M









Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









(0.2





)













(0.7





)









(71.4) %









Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









3.0

















1.4













114.3





%









Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









—

















5.2













(100.0) %









Current tax expense









(1.9





)













(1.9





)









—





%









Deferred tax benefit









5.2

















5.7













(8.8) %











Loss from Continuing Operations











(23.1





)













(36.7





)









(37.1) %









Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net



(b)











(18.5





)













11.2













N/M











Net Loss











(41.6





)













(25.5





)









63.1





%









Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.1

















3.2













(3.1) %









Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1.9





)













(1.3





)









46.2





%











Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(42.8





)









$





(27.4





)









56.2





%





































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



(b)











126.6

















123.6













2.4





%









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



(b)











129.8

















126.6













2.5





%





































Basic loss per share from continuing operations





$





(0.19





)









$





(0.31





)









54.5





%









Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations









(0.15





)













0.09













N/M









Basic loss per share





$





(0.34





)









$





(0.22





)









54.5





%





































Diluted loss per share from continuing operations



(c)







$





(0.19





)









$





(0.31





)









54.5





%









Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations



(c)











(0.15





)













0.09













N/M









Diluted loss per share



(c)







$





(0.34





)









$





(0.22





)









54.5





%











(a)



Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(c)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.





N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.







Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO









(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(42.8





)









$





(27.4





)









Adjustments





















Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations



(a)











122.6

















120.2













Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations



(a)











36.4

















44.3













Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates









0.2

















0.1













Asset impairments - continuing operations



(a)











24.0

















19.8













Asset impairments - discontinued operations



(a)











2.1

















0.9













Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









—

















(5.2





)









Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









0.2

















0.7













(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect









1.1

















(5.3





)









Add: Returns on preferred OP units









1.8

















2.1













Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1.6





)













(0.9





)









Gain on disposition of assets, net









(3.9





)













(5.4





)











FFO







(a)(d)













140.1

















143.9













Adjustments





















Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations



(a)











9.5

















9.9













Transaction costs - discontinued operations



(a)











14.6

















—













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















0.6













Catastrophic event-related charges, net









(0.1





)













7.2













Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net



(b)











4.0

















5.3













Gain on foreign currency exchanges









(8.7





)













(1.1





)









Other adjustments, net - continuing operations



(a)











(7.9





)













(2.0





)









Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations



(a)











14.6













$





(10.4





)











Core FFO







(a)(c)(d)









$





166.1













$





153.4



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted











131.6

















128.7















FFO per Share







(a)(c)(d)









$





1.06













$





1.12















Core FFO per Share







(a)(c)(d)









$





1.26













$





1.19















(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:















Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired





















Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible





$





3.8









$





5.3









Hurricane Helene - one Dunedin Florida RV community impaired





















Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net









0.2













—











Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net







$





4.0









$





5.3











(c)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.







(d)



FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $20.0 million or $0.15 per Share, and $49.2 million or $0.37 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $56.4 million or $0.44 per Share, and $46.0 million or $0.36 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI









(amounts in millions)





































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(42.8





)









$





(27.4





)









Interest income









(4.4





)













(4.5





)









Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net









(1.7





)













(2.0





)









General and administrative









57.0

















61.8













Catastrophic event-related charges, net









(0.1





)













7.2













Depreciation and amortization









123.7

















121.0













Asset impairments



(a)











24.0

















19.8













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















0.6













Interest expense









82.1

















89.7













Gain on foreign currency exchanges









(8.7





)













(1.1





)









(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties









1.1

















(5.4





)









Other (income) / expense, net



(a)











(5.7





)













2.4













Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









0.2

















0.7













Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









(3.0





)













(1.4





)









Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









—

















(5.2





)









Current tax expense









1.9

















1.9













Deferred tax benefit









(5.2





)













(5.7





)









(Income) / loss from discontinued operations, net









18.5

















(11.2





)









Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.1

















3.2













Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1.9





)













(1.3





)











NOI







$





238.1













$





243.1































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024











Real property NOI



(a)(b)







$





226.4













$





229.0













Home sales NOI



(a)(b)











14.6

















17.0













Ancillary NOI



(a)(b)











(2.9





)













(2.9





)











NOI







$





238.1













$





243.1















(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, which was recorded within Income / (loss) from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA









(amounts in millions)





































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Net Loss Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(42.8





)









$





(27.4





)









Adjustments





















Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations









123.7

















121.0













Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations









36.4

















44.3













Asset impairments - continuing operations



(a)











24.0

















19.8













Asset impairments - discontinued operations



(a)











2.1

















0.9













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















0.6













Interest expense









82.1

















89.7













Current tax expense - continuing operations









1.9

















1.9













Current tax expense - discontinued operations









0.3

















0.2













Deferred tax benefit









(5.2





)













(5.7





)









Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









(3.0





)













(1.4





)









Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties









1.1

















(5.4





)









Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net









(3.9





)













(5.4





)











EBITDAre







(a)









$





216.7













$





233.1













Adjustments





















Transaction costs - discontinued operations









14.6

















—













Catastrophic event-related charges, net









(0.1





)













7.2













Gain on foreign currency exchanges









(8.7





)













(1.1





)









Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations



(a)











(5.7





)













2.4













Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations



(a)











14.6

















(10.4





)









Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









0.2

















0.7













Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









—

















(5.2





)









Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.1

















3.2













Add: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(1.9





)













(1.3





)









Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net









3.9

















5.4















Recurring EBITDA







(a)









$





236.7













$





234.0















(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio









(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





































Quarter Ended March 31, 2025













Quarter Ended March 31, 2024













Financial Information









MH













RV













UK













Total













MH













RV













UK













Total













Revenues







































































Real property (excluding transient)



(a)







$





248.8













$





73.8













$





31.3













$





353.9













$





237.6













$





70.0













$





35.4













$





343.0













Real property - transient









0.5

















28.1

















1.9

















30.5

















0.4

















34.5

















2.6

















37.5













Total operating revenues









249.3

















101.9

















33.2

















384.4

















238.0

















104.5

















38.0

















380.5















Expenses







































































Property operating expenses









76.8

















57.2

















24.0

















158.0

















75.5

















53.3

















22.7

















151.5















Real Property NOI







(a)









$





172.5













$





44.7













$





9.2













$





226.4













$





162.5













$





51.2













$





15.3













$





229.0























































































As of





March 31, 2025













As of





March 31, 2024













Other Information









MH













RV













UK













Total













MH













RV













UK













Total













Number of Properties











284

















165

















53

















502

















295

















180

















54

















529















Sites







































































Sites



(b)











97,320

















31,960

















17,510

















146,790

















99,930

















33,290

















18,110

















151,330













Transient sites





N/A













23,810

















4,250

















28,060













N/A













25,560

















3,220

















28,780













Total









97,320

















55,770

















21,760

















174,850

















99,930

















58,850

















21,330

















180,110















Occupancy











97.3





%













100.0





%













89.8





%













97.0





%













96.7





%













100.0





%













88.9





%













96.5





%









N/A = Not applicable.







(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



MH annual sites included 11,495 and 10,300 rental homes in the Company's rental program at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at March 31, 2025 was $812.1 million, an increase of 16.6% from $696.3 million at March 31, 2024.







Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio







(a)











(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





































Quarter Ended March 31, 2025













Quarter Ended March 31, 2024













Total Change





















% Change







(d)



















MH







(b)















RV







(b)















Total













MH







(b)















RV







(b)















Total

















MH













RV













Total













Financial Information

























































































Same Property Revenues























































































Real property (excluding transient)





$





227.5









$





67.6









$





295.1









$





212.0









$





62.7









$





274.7









$





20.4













7.3





%









7.8





%









7.4





%









Real property - transient









0.5













26.3













26.8













0.4













33.1













33.5













(6.7





)









20.2





%









(20.6) %









(20.1) %









Total Same Property operating revenues









228.0













93.9













321.9













212.4













95.8













308.2













13.7













7.3





%









(2.0) %









4.4





%











Same Property Expenses























































































Same Property operating expenses



(e)(f)











56.3













49.1













105.4













54.8













46.5













101.3













4.1













2.8





%









5.5





%









4.0





%











Real Property NOI







(a)









$





171.7









$





44.8









$





216.5









$





157.6









$





49.3









$





206.9









$





9.6













8.9





%









(9.1) %









4.6





%











Other Information























































































Number of properties









281













157













438













281













157













438









































Sites









96,830













53,620













150,450













96,550













53,580













150,130











































(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.6966 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







(c)



Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.







(d)



Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.







(e)



Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(f)



Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:















Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Change













% Change







(d)













Payroll and benefits





$





30.1









$





30.4









$





(0.3





)









(1.1) %









Real estate taxes









24.2













22.9













1.3













5.7





%









Supplies and repairs









14.9













13.2













1.7













12.9





%









Utilities









16.1













13.7













2.4













17.6





%









Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance









10.4













11.6













(1.2





)









(10.2) %









Other









9.7













9.5













0.2













2.2





%











Total Same Property Operating Expenses







$





105.4









$





101.3









$





4.1













4.0





%



































































































































Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio







(a)







(Continued)









(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)









































As of





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





















MH













RV













MH













RV













Other Information











































Number of properties



(b)















281

















157

















281

















157















Sites











































MH and annual RV sites













96,830

















31,040

















96,550

















29,710













Transient RV sites









N/A













22,580













N/A













23,870













Total













96,830

















53,620

















96,550

















53,580















MH and Annual RV Occupancy











































Occupancy



(c)















97.5





%













100.0





%













97.0





%













100.0





%









Average monthly base rent per site









$





724













$





672













$





688













$





636













% Change of monthly base rent



(d)















5.2





%













5.7





%









N/A









N/A











Rental Program Statistics included in MH











































Number of occupied sites, end of period



(e)















11,100













N/A













9,970













N/A









Monthly rent per site – MH rental program









$





1,352













N/A









$





1,317













N/A









% Change



(d)















2.7





%









N/A









N/A









N/A









N/A = Not applicable.







(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.







(c)



Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.1% at March 31, 2025, up 40 basis points from 97.7% at March 31, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 150 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at March 31, 2025, from 97.5% at March 31, 2024.







(d)



Calculated using actual results without rounding.







(e)



Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.







Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio







(









a)











(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





































Quarter Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













% Change







(c)















Financial Information







(b)



































Same Property Revenues































Real property (excluding transient)





$





25.3









$





24.5









3.5





%









Real property - transient









1.8













2.6









(30.9) %









Total Same Property operating revenues









27.1













27.1









0.2





%











Same Property Expenses































Same Property operating expenses



(d)











17.1













16.5









3.8





%











Real Property NOI







(a)









$





10.0









$





10.6









(5.4) %































As of





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













Other Information



























Number of properties













51

















51















Sites



























UK sites













16,780

















16,710













UK transient sites













3,400

















3,180













Occupancy



(e)















89.9





%













89.6





%









Average monthly base rent per site









$





541













$





520













% change in monthly base rent(



c)















4.0





%









N/A











(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2588 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







(c)



Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.







(d)



Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(e)



Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 60 basis points year over year, to 90.1% at March 31, 2025, from 90.7% at March 31, 2024.







Home Sales Summary









($ in millions, except for average selling price)





































Quarter Ended













Financial Information









March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













% Change













North America































Home sales





$





28.7













$





32.8













(12.5) %









Home cost and selling expenses









24.5

















26.2













(6.5) %









NOI



(a)







$





4.2













$





6.6













(36.4) %









NOI margin %



(a)











14.6





%













20.1





%



















UK































Home sales





$





38.5













$





36.1













6.6





%









Home cost and selling expenses









28.1

















25.7













9.3





%









NOI



(a)







$





10.4













$





10.4













—





%









NOI margin %



(a)











27.0





%













28.8





%



















Total































Home sales





$





67.2













$





68.9













(2.5) %









Home cost and selling expenses









52.6

















51.9













1.3





%









NOI



(a)







$





14.6













$





17.0













(14.1) %









NOI margin %



(a)











21.7





%













24.7





%



















Other information

































Units Sold:































North America









347

















327













6.1





%









UK









614

















621













(1.1) %









Total home sales









961

















948













1.4





%











Average Selling Price:































North America





$





82,709













$





100,306













(17.5) %









UK





$





62,704













$





58,132













7.9





%











(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs









































Resident Move-outs





















































% of Total Sites













Number of Move-outs













Leased Sites, Net







(b)















New Home Sales













Pre-owned Home Sales













Brokered









Re-sales











2025 - YTD as of March 31









4.6





%







(a)







3,172









16









67









280









357









2024









4.3





%









7,050









3,209









447









1,554









1,700









2023









3.6





%









6,590









3,268









564









2,001









2,296











(a)



Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.







(b)



Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.







Acquisitions and Dispositions









(amounts in millions, except for *)

































Property Name













Property Type













Number of Properties*













Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*













State, Province or Country













Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds













Month













DISPOSITIONS





























































First Quarter





2025



























































RV Portfolio



(a)











RV









2









815









Various









$





92.9









January









MH Portfolio









MH









3









136









FL













27.8









March











Subsequent to





First Quarter





2025



























































Sun Retreats Millbrook









RV









1









394









IL













3.5









April









Safe Harbor Marinas









Marina









123









43,143









Various













5,250.0









April











Total Dispositions to Date





















129













44,488





















$









5,374.2





















(a)



Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.







Capital Expenditures and Investments









(amounts in millions)





































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















MH / RV













UK













Total













MH / RV













UK













Total













MH / RV













UK













Total











Recurring Capital Expenditures



(a)







$





9.6









$





4.0









$





13.6









$





54.5









$





13.5









$





68.0









$





51.8









$





—









$





51.8





















































































Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures



(a)















































































Lot Modifications





$





7.7









$





1.1









$





8.8









$





35.5









$





1.7









$





37.2









$





54.9









$





—









$





54.9









Growth Projects









4.3













1.3













5.6













11.5













4.8













16.3













21.6













—













21.6









Rebranding









—













0.3













0.3













—













3.1













3.1













4.7













—













4.7









Acquisitions









3.5













1.4













4.9













36.2













13.5













49.7













115.1













67.3













182.4









Expansion and Development









18.9













4.1













23.0













105.2













17.8













123.0













247.4













2.9













250.3









Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures



(b)











34.4













8.2













42.6













188.4













40.9













229.3













443.7













70.2













513.9









Total





$





44.0









$





12.2









$





56.2









$





242.9









$





54.4









$





297.3









$





495.5









$





70.2









$





565.7











(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Excludes total capital expenditures and investments of $48.7 million, $279.1 million, and $330.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which pertain to Marina properties classified as discontinued operations.







(c)



Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites and UK sites associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.







Capitalization Overview









(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)









































As of





March 31, 2025





















Common Equivalent Shares













Share Price*













Capitalization













Equity and Enterprise Value



































Common shares









127,588









$





128.64









$





16,412.9













Convertible securities

































Common OP units









2,885









$





128.64













371.1













Preferred OP units









2,422









$





128.64













311.6













Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization



(a)











132,895





















17,095.6













Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet





























7,348.1













Total capitalization





























24,443.7













Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations





























(88.9





)









Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - discontinued operations





























(4.2





)











Enterprise Value







(b)































$









24,350.6

















































Debt





















Weighted Average Maturity









(in years)*













Debt Outstanding











Mortgage loans payable





















8.2









$





3,151.4













Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables



(c)























13.0













49.3













Unsecured debt





















4.1













4,147.4













Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet





















5.9













7,348.1













Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt





























33.3















Total Debt





























$









7,381.4

















































Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook



































Moody's

























Baa3 | Stable









S&P

























BBB | Stable











(a)



Refer to "Securities" within Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.







(b)



Refer to "Enterprise Value" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(c)



Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Summary of Outstanding Debt









(amounts in millions, except for *)









































Quarter Ended





















March 31, 2025





















Debt Outstanding













Weighted Average Interest Rate







(a)







*













Maturity Date*













Secured Debt:



































Mortgage loans payable









$





3,151.4









3.99





%









Various









Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables



(b)















49.3









8.56





%









Various









Total Secured Debt













3,200.7









4.06





%



















































Unsecured Debt:



































Senior Credit Facility:

































Revolving credit facilities (in USD)



(c)















1,470.1









4.68





%









April 2026



(d)











































Senior Unsecured Notes:

































2028 senior unsecured notes













447.6









2.29





%









November 2028









2029 senior unsecured notes













496.5









5.55





%









January 2029









2031 senior unsecured notes













743.6









2.70





%









July 2031









2032 senior unsecured notes













593.4









3.61





%









April 2032









2033 senior unsecured notes













396.2









5.51





%









January 2033









Total Senior Unsecured Notes













2,677.3









3.78





%

















































Total Unsecured Debt













4,147.4









4.10





%

















Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets













7,348.1









4.08





%

















Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments



(a)















33.3



























Total debt













$









7,381.4





























(a)



Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, loan premiums / discounts, and derivatives, as well as fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.







(b)



Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(c)



As of March 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facilities consisted of:







$480.0 million borrowed on its U.S. line of credit at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $150.0 million was swapped to a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 4.757% for an all-in fixed rate of 5.707%.



$480.0 million borrowed on its U.S. line of credit at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $150.0 million was swapped to a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 4.757% for an all-in fixed rate of 5.707%.



$978.2 million (£756.7 million) borrowed on its GBP and multicurrency lines of credit at the Daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") base rate, plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $646.4 million (£500.0 million) was swapped to a weighted average fixed SONIA rate of 2.924% for an all-in fixed rate of 3.806% inclusive of margin.



$978.2 million (£756.7 million) borrowed on its GBP and multicurrency lines of credit at the Daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") base rate, plus 85 basis points margin. As of March 31, 2025, $646.4 million (£500.0 million) was swapped to a weighted average fixed SONIA rate of 2.924% for an all-in fixed rate of 3.806% inclusive of margin.



$11.9 million USD equivalent borrowed on its AUD line of credit at the Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate ("BBSY") plus 85 basis points margin.









(d)



Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.







(e)









Debt Maturities







(a)











(amounts in millions, except for *)









































As of





















March 31, 2025













Year













Mortgage Loans Payable







(b)















Principal Amortization













Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables







(c)(d)















Senior









Credit Facility







(e)















Senior









Unsecured Notes













Total











2025









$





—









$





39.4









$





1.7









$





—









$





—









$





41.1









2026













650.5













44.3













2.4













1,470.1













—













2,167.3









2027













4.0













38.3













2.6













—













—













44.9









2028













303.8













41.0













2.8













—













450.0













797.6









2029













335.0













39.4













3.0













—













500.0













877.4









Thereafter













1,169.0













501.3













32.8













—













1,750.0













3,453.1









Total









$





2,462.3









$





703.7









$





45.3









$





1,470.1









$





2,700.0









$





7,381.4











(a)



Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.







(b)



For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:















2025

















2026

















2027

















2028

















2029















Weighted average interest rate





—





%









3.97





%









4.34





%









4.04





%









3.23





%











(c)



Balance at March 31, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.9 million.







(d)



Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(e)



Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.









^ Excludes the Company's borrowings under its senior credit facility.







Debt Analysis























