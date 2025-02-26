Sun Communities, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Sun Communities reports fourth quarter 2024 results, including increased North American NOI and significant asset sales; future expansion anticipated.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Communities, Inc. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing a net loss of $224.4 million for the quarter and a net income of $89 million for the full year. Core FFO per share was $1.41 for the fourth quarter and $6.81 for the year. The North America Same Property NOI rose by 5.7% in Q4 and 4.1% for the year, while occupancy for manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities increased to 99%. The company anticipates continued growth in NOI for both North America and the UK in 2025, alongside a strategic shift following the planned sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas business for $5.65 billion, expected to close in mid-2025. This sale aims to reduce leverage and focus on core operations. Overall, despite recent challenges, including asset impairments and costs related to Hurricane impacts, the company expresses an optimistic outlook for sustained earnings growth going forward.

Potential Positives

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the full year 2024 increased to $89.0 million, compared to a net loss of $213.3 million in 2023, indicating a significant turnaround in profitability.

North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.1% for the full year, showcasing strong operational performance and effective property management.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) per Share improved to $1.41 for the fourth quarter and $6.81 for the full year, reflecting solid cash flow generation and operational strength.

The anticipated sale of Safe Harbor Marinas for approximately $5.65 billion is expected to generate substantial pre-tax proceeds, which will be utilized for debt reduction and reinvestment in core businesses.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss of $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, which is a considerable increase from the net loss of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.

Goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million due to declining fair value in the UK segment, indicating potential underlying operational challenges or market conditions.

Asset impairment charges of $38.9 million during the fourth quarter, suggesting significant ongoing challenges in maintaining asset values and operational performance.

FAQ

What were the net income and loss per diluted share for 2024?

The net loss per diluted share for the quarter was $(1.77), and the full year net income was $0.71.

How did the North America Same Property NOI perform in 2024?

North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the quarter and 4.1% for the full year compared to 2023.

What is the expected Same Property NOI growth for 2025?

The expected North American Same Property NOI growth is between 4.3% and 5.6%, while the UK growth is projected at 0.9% to 2.9%.

What was the occupancy rate for MH and RV properties as of December 31, 2024?

The adjusted blended occupancy rate for MH and RV was 99.0%, marking a 160 basis point increase year-over-year.

What significant asset disposal was announced by Sun Communities?

Sun Communities announced the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas for $5.65 billion in early 2025, focusing on its core businesses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release

































Net Income / (Loss) per Diluted Share of





$(1.77)





and





$0.71





for the





Quarter and Full Year









Core FFO per Share of





$1.41





and





$6.81





for the Quarter and Full Year





































North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the Quarter and









4.1% for the Full Year of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods









North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%









represents a 160 basis point year-over-year increase





































Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 4.3% - 5.6%









Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%





































Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024.







Financial Results for the Quarter and





Year Ended December 31, 2024









For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.











For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.



For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $213.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")



for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023.











for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023.





Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")

















North American Same Property NOI



increased by $14.8 million and $45.5 million, or 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.















UK Same Property NOI



increased by $1.8 million and $6.2 million, or 12.9% and 9.0%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.





















"In the fourth quarter we continued to advance our strategic priorities focused on further simplifying our business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We achieved solid results in our Manufactured Housing segment, demonstrating the ongoing demand for attainable housing, while on the RV side we further increased the contribution from annual income streams. We are starting to see positive momentum with our operating initiatives and repositioning efforts aimed at maximizing revenue, diligent expense management, and more effective asset management to drive efficiencies. We have also been executing on our deleveraging initiative, disposing of approximately $570 million of non-strategic assets in 2024 and this year to date while remaining disciplined with capital investments. We took another meaningful step with the announcement of the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas, which will allow us to focus on our core businesses and further reduce our leverage. We are encouraged by our outlook for 2025 and our progress towards delivering sustained earnings growth."







OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS









North America Portfolio Occupancy









MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at December 31, 2024, as compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2023.











MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at December 31, 2024, as compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2023.



During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 710 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 680 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 57% of the total gains.











During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 710 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 680 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 57% of the total gains.



During the year ended December 31, 2024, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 3,210 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 3,270 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the year ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 29% of the total gains.

















Same Property





Results







For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023:















Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

















North America

























MH













RV













Marina













Total













UK











Revenue





6.6





%









3.3





%









6.6





%









5.8





%









8.5





%









Expense





5.3





%









6.2





%









6.7





%









6.0





%









4.3





%











NOI







7.1





%









0.4





%









6.6





%









5.7





%









12.9





%



























































Year Ended December 31, 2024

















North America

























MH













RV













Marina













Total













UK











Revenue





6.8





%









0.1





%









5.9





%









4.6





%









6.5





%









Expense





6.8





%









3.8





%









6.9





%









5.7





%









3.9





%











NOI







6.7





%









(2.8) %









5.4





%









4.1





%









9.0





%























































Number of Properties







283













150













127













560













51













North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.







INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:







In November 2024, one UK property for total cash consideration of $7.6 million, with a loss on sale of $1.1 million.











In November 2024, one UK property for total cash consideration of $7.6 million, with a loss on sale of $1.1 million.



In December 2024, a portfolio of 13 RV properties in Canada for total consideration of $64.0 million. The consideration consisted of $42.4 million in the form of an operator note receivable with a weighted average interest rate of 5.0% due in December 2026, and cash consideration of $20.1 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of $9.1 million in conjunction with the disposition.











In December 2024, a portfolio of 13 RV properties in Canada for total consideration of $64.0 million. The consideration consisted of $42.4 million in the form of an operator note receivable with a weighted average interest rate of 5.0% due in December 2026, and cash consideration of $20.1 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of $9.1 million in conjunction with the disposition.



In December 2024, one MH land parcel under development in Texas for total cash consideration of $13.0 million, with a gain on sale of $10.9 million.















Net proceeds from the dispositions were used to pay off an aggregate of $44.3 million of borrowings under the Company's senior credit facility.





Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:







In January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $33.9 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing. Prior to the sale, in December 2024, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $12.1 million related to the four owned properties and a fair value adjustment loss of $32.0 million related to the developer note receivable.















Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.





Impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized charges of $13.9 million for debris removal and clean-up at several of its MH and RV properties and $4.4 million for impaired assets at several of its marinas due to the impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits.





The foregoing impairment is based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.







BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years. At December 31, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.





UK Goodwill Impairment





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million in the Park Holidays reporting unit within the UK segment as part of its annual quantitative testing of goodwill. The decline in the fair value of the reporting unit was driven by recent uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment in the region, including higher borrowing costs and changing market dynamics, resulting in a decline in projected future cash flows.





Safe Harbor Sale





Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in the Safe Harbor Marinas business for an all-cash purchase price of $5.65 billion, subject to certain post-closing adjustments (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Safe Harbor Sale is expected to generate approximately $5.5 billion of pre-tax proceeds after transaction costs, which the Company expects to use to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses.





The Safe Harbor Sale represents the disposition of the Company's Marina reporting segment and a strategic shift in operations. Accordingly, the historical results of the Marina reporting segment and assets and liabilities included in the disposition will be presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as held for sale and as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2025. Upon closing, the Company expects to realize an estimated gain on sale of approximately $1.3 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations. Certain marina properties representing approximately 10% of the total consideration may be transferred and paid for in one or more subsequent closings, subject to receipt of certain third-party approvals.







2025 GUIDANCE







The Company is establishing first quarter and full year 2025 guidance for Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) and Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas). The Company's guidance presented in this earnings release does not give pro forma effect to the completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, nor does it reflect any impacts therefrom, including timing and potential uses of proceeds. While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement governing the Safe Harbor Sale, certain properties are also subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents and other closing conditions that may cause those properties to be sold in one or more subsequent closings, or may not be sold at all. In addition, while the Company currently anticipates that the proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale will be used to support a combination of debt paydown, distributions to shareholders and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses, the anticipated proceeds are subject to adjustment, and no final decisions have been made with respect to use thereof. For these reasons, as well as other factors described elsewhere in this earnings release and in the Company's public reports, the actual results from the Company's business and operations in such period may differ materially from the Company's guidance for that period.





Given uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to its operations prior to closing, the timing of closing and the impacts to the Company thereof, and the potential of subsequent closings and the timing thereof, the Company is not providing guidance with respect to the marina portfolio at this time.





The Company expects to provide updated guidance following the closing of the Safe Harbor Sale.



















First Quarter





Ending





March 31, 2025













Full Year Ending





December 31, 2025





















Low













High













Low













High













Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas)







(a)(b)













$





(0.28





)









$





(0.20





)









$





1.11









$





1.35











Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas)







(a)(b)(c)(d)













$





0.78













$





0.86













$





4.81









$





5.05











(a)



Excludes results from the Company’s marina portfolio. The historical earnings attributable to the marina portfolio were $11.2 million for the first quarter 2024, and $74.2 million for the full year 2024. The historical Core FFO attributable to the marina portfolio was $46.9 million for the first quarter 2024, and $266.3 million for the full year 2024. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period. For illustrative purposes only, if these amounts were combined with our Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) guidance stated above, it would imply a first quarter and full year 2025 combined EPS guidance range of between $(0.19) and $(0.11), and between $1.70 and $1.94, respectively, and a first quarter and full year 2025 combined Core FFO guidance range of between $1.14 and $1.22, and between $6.82 and $7.06, respectively. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period, and, given the inherent uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, investors are encouraged not to place undue reliance upon such amounts.







(b)



The diluted share counts for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million and 132.5 million, respectively.







(c)



No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.







(d)



The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.











Currencies













Exchange Rates











U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")









1.24









USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")









0.70









USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")









0.62











Supplemental Guidance Tables:













Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)







(a)















FY





2024





Actual Results













Expected Change in FY





2025













North America (MH and RV)



































Revenues from real property









$





1,388.9









3.9





%







-







4.5





%









Total property operating expenses













475.5









2.6





%







-







3.3





%











Total North America Same Property NOI







(b)















$









913.4













4.3









%







-







5.6









%











































MH NOI (284 properties)









$





632.9









5.9





%







-







6.9





%









RV NOI (157 properties)









$





280.5









0.5





%







-







2.5





%











































UK (51 properties)



































Revenues from real property









$





142.5









4.6





%







-







5.2





%









Total property operating expenses













68.9









7.6





%







-







8.6





%











Total UK Same Property NOI







(b)















$









73.6













0.9









%







-







2.9









%

























Average Rental Rate Increases Expected



















North America

















MH









5.2





%









Annual RV









5.1





%









UK









3.7





%









For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.0% - 4.3% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (5.4%) - (2.6%).











Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For





2025





(excluding marinas)









(in millions and %)













FY





2024





Actual Results













Expected Change / Range in FY





2025











Revenues from real property









$





1,703.0













2.2





%







-











2.9





%









Total property operating expenses













687.8













1.5





%







-











2.4





%











Total Real Property NOI







(c)















$









1,015.2

















2.1









%







-











3.8









%











































Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI









$





23.6









$





23.4











-







$





25.7













Interest income









$





20.2









$





19.1











-







$





20.3













Brokerage commissions and other, net



(d)











$





44.5









$





32.8











-







$





39.3













FFO contribution from North American home sales









$





9.9









$





3.5











-







$





5.1













FFO contribution from UK home sales









$





59.9









$





56.4











-







$





63.0













General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses









$





196.3









$





194.6











-







$





198.1













Interest expense









$





350.3









$





332.1











-







$





338.8













Current tax expense









$





3.6









$





11.5











-







$





13.4



























Seasonality (excluding marinas)













1Q25













2Q25













3Q25













4Q25













North America Same Property NOI:











































MH









25





%









24





%









25





%









26





%









RV









16





%









25





%









39





%









20





%











Total













22









%













25









%













30









%













23









%





















































UK Same Property NOI













13









%













27









%













38









%













22









%





















































Home Sales FFO











































North America









9





%









28





%









42





%









21





%









UK









17





%









29





%









34





%









20





%



















































Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI













(10









)%













28









%













84









%













(2









)%





















































Consolidated EBITDA













20









%













25









%













33









%













22









%





















































Core FFO per Share













17









%













25









%













37









%













21









%

























Footnotes to





2025





Guidance Assumptions



























(a)





The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.









(b)





Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.4 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.4 million and $19.0 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.









(c)





Growth rate reflects the Total Real Property NOI growth impact from 2024 - 2025 YTD disposition activity.









(d)





Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.











The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through





February 26, 2025





. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity, including the Safe Harbor Sale. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.









EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL







A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 13, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13751363. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:











∙







Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates;











∙







Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;











∙







Risks that the Safe Harbor Sale disrupts current plans and operations;











∙







The ability of the Company to complete the Safe Harbor Sale on a timely basis or at all;











∙







The impacts of the announcement or consummation of the Safe Harbor Sale on business relationships;











∙







The anticipated cost of the Safe Harbor Sale;











∙







The ability for the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all;











∙







The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;











∙







The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;











∙







Availability of capital;











∙







Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;











∙







Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and pound sterling;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;











∙







The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;











∙







Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill;











∙







Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;











∙







Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;











∙







General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;











∙







The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;











∙







Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;











∙







Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;











∙







Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;











∙







Competitive market forces;











∙







The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and











∙







The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.









Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.





Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.







Company Overview and Investor Information





















The Company







Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.





For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.











Company Contacts





























Investor Relations















Sara Ismail, Vice President













(248) 208-2500













investorrelations@suncommunities.com







































Corporate Debt Ratings

















Moody's









S&P











Baa3 | Stable





BBB | Stable



































Equity Research Coverage



























Bank of America Merrill Lynch









Joshua Dennerlein









joshua.dennerlein@bofa.com









BMO Capital Markets









John Kim









jp.kim@bmo.com









Citi Research









Nicholas Joseph









nicholas.joseph@citi.com

















Eric Wolfe









eric.wolfe@citi.com









Deutsche Bank









Omotayo Okusanya









omotayo.okusanya@db.com

















Conor Peaks









conor.peaks@db.com









Evercore ISI









Steve Sakwa









steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

















Samir Khanal









samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com









Green Street Advisors









John Pawlowski









jpawlowski@greenstreet.com









JMP Securities









Aaron Hecht









ahecht@jmpsecurities.com









RBC Capital Markets









Brad Heffern









brad.heffern@rbccm.com









Robert W. Baird & Co.









Wesley Golladay









wgolladay@rwbaird.com









Truist Securities









Anthony Hau









anthony.hau@truist.com









UBS









Michael Goldsmith









michael.goldsmith@ubs.com









Wells Fargo









James Feldman









james.feldman@wellsfargo.com









Wolfe Research









Andrew Rosivach









arosivach@wolferesearch.com

















Keegan Carl









kcarl@wolferesearch.com











Financial and Operating Highlights









($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)





































Quarters Ended

















12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













12/31/2023













Financial Information















































Basic earnings / (loss) per share





$





(1.76





)









$





2.31













$





0.42













$





(0.22





)









$





(0.65





)









Diluted earnings / (loss) per share





$





(1.77





)









$





2.31













$





0.42













$





(0.22





)









$





(0.65





)





















































Cash distributions declared per common share





$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.94













$





0.93

























































FFO per Share



(b)(c)







$





1.30













$





2.19













$





1.79













$





1.12













$





1.41













Core FFO per Share



(b)(c)







$





1.41













$





2.34













$





1.86













$





1.19













$





1.34

























































Real Property NOI



(b)















































MH





$





161.9













$





158.3













$





160.7













$





162.5













$





155.6













RV









50.4

















117.0

















74.2

















51.2

















50.4













Marina









70.4

















85.1

















77.7

















56.9

















65.3













UK









16.3

















28.8

















18.7

















15.3

















14.0













Total





$





299.0













$





389.2













$





331.3













$





285.9













$





285.3

























































Recurring EBITDA



(b)







$





271.5













$





382.6













$





335.9













$





234.0













$





256.0













TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest



(b)







3.5 x









3.4 x









3.6 x









3.7 x









3.9 x









Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA



(b)







6.0 x









6.0 x









6.2 x









6.1 x









6.1 x























































Balance Sheet















































Total assets





$





16,549.4













$





17,085.1













$





17,011.1













$





17,113.3













$





16,940.7













Total debt





$





7,352.8













$





7,324.8













$





7,852.8













$





7,872.0













$





7,777.3













Total liabilities





$





9,096.8













$





9,245.7













$





9,781.6













$





9,830.0













$





9,506.8



























































Operating Information















































Properties













































MH









288

















288

















296

















296

















298













RV









166

















179

















179

















179

















179













Marina









138

















138

















137

















136

















135













UK









53

















54

















54

















54

















55













Total









645

















659

















666

















665

















667

























































Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces













































MH









97,430

















97,300

















100,160

















99,930

















100,320













Annual RV









32,100

















34,480

















33,590

















33,290

















32,390













Transient









24,830

















25,060

















25,720

















25,560

















25,290













UK annual









17,690

















17,790

















17,710

















18,110

















18,110













UK transient









4,340

















4,500

















4,580

















3,220

















3,200













Total sites









176,390

















179,130

















181,760

















180,110

















179,310













Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces



(d)











48,760

















48,760

















48,140

















48,040

















48,030



























































Occupancy















































MH









97.3





%













96.9





%













96.7





%













96.7





%













96.6





%









Annual RV









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Blended MH and annual RV









98.0





%













97.7





%













97.5





%













97.5





%













97.4





%









UK annual









89.7





%













91.5





%













89.9





%













88.9





%













89.5





%























































MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains







(e)

















































MH leased sites, net









406

















159

















315

















57

















387













RV leased sites, net









304

















893

















918

















157

















296













Total leased sites, net









710

















1,052

















1,233

















214

















683















(a)



Reflects restated financial information for non-cash goodwill impairment charges.







(b)



Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.







(c)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.







(d)



Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.







(e)



Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.







Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2024









































MH & RV Properties





















Properties





















MH & Annual RV













Transient RV









Sites





















Total Sites





















Sites for Development





















Location

















Sites













Occupancy %























North America

























































Florida









127









41,470









97.9





%









3,980









45,450









2,330









Michigan









85









33,020









97.7





%









510









33,530









1,290









California









37









6,990









99.3





%









1,840









8,830









570









Texas









29









9,240









97.4





%









1,670









10,910









3,850









Connecticut









16









1,910









95.8





%









90









2,000









—









Maine









15









2,550









97.2





%









980









3,530









200









Arizona









11









4,190









97.6





%









810









5,000









1,120









Indiana









11









2,940









99.2





%









1,020









3,960









180









New Jersey









11









3,060









100.0





%









940









4,000









260









Colorado









11









2,930









90.5





%









950









3,880









1,390









Virginia









10









1,670









100.0





%









2,040









3,710









750









New York









10









1,540









99.0





%









1,640









3,180









780









Other









81









18,020









99.3





%









8,360









26,380









990











Total











454









129,530









98.0





%









24,830









154,360









13,710































Properties





















UK Properties













Transient Sites





















Total Sites





















Sites for Development





















Location

















Sites













Occupancy %























United Kingdom









53









17,690









89.7





%









4,340









22,030









2,860































Marina





























Properties





























Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces





























Location



































Florida









21

















5,060

















Rhode Island









12

















3,460

















Connecticut









12

















3,580

















California









12

















6,440

















New York









9

















2,970

















Massachusetts









9

















2,540

















Maryland









9

















2,400

















Other









54

















22,310



















Total













138





















48,760









































Properties





























Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces





























































Total Portfolio













645





















225,150





















Consolidated Balance Sheets









(amounts in millions)





































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets























Land





$





4,511.0













$





4,278.2













Land improvements and buildings









11,460.6

















11,682.2













Rental homes and improvements









834.1

















744.4













Furniture, fixtures and equipment









1,108.4

















1,011.7













Investment property









17,914.1

















17,716.5













Accumulated depreciation









(3,741.0





)













(3,272.9





)









Investment property, net









14,173.1

















14,443.6













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









63.9

















42.7













Inventory of manufactured homes









129.8

















205.6













Notes and other receivables, net









484.0

















421.6













Collateralized receivables, net



(a)











51.2

















56.2













Goodwill









551.2

















733.0













Other intangible assets, net









338.9

















369.5













Other assets, net









757.3

















668.5















Total Assets







$





16,549.4













$





16,940.7















Liabilities























Mortgage loans payable





$





3,212.2













$





3,478.9













Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables



(a)











51.2

















55.8













Unsecured debt









4,089.4

















4,242.6













Distributions payable









122.6

















118.2













Advanced reservation deposits and rent









331.0

















344.5













Accrued expenses and accounts payable









310.1

















313.7













Other liabilities









980.3

















953.1















Total Liabilities











9,096.8

















9,506.8













Commitments and contingencies





















Temporary equity









259.8

















260.9















Shareholders' Equity























Common stock









1.3

















1.2













Additional paid-in capital









9,864.2

















9,466.9













Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)









(7.9





)













12.2













Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings









(2,775.9





)













(2,397.5





)











Total SUI Shareholders' Equity











7,081.7

















7,082.8













Noncontrolling interests





















Common and preferred OP units









110.4

















90.2













Consolidated entities









0.7

















—













Total noncontrolling interests









111.1

















90.2















Total Shareholders' Equity











7,192.8

















7,173.0















Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity







$





16,549.4













$





16,940.7















(a)



Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Consolidated Statements of Operations









(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





































Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













% Change













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













% Change













Revenues























































Real property (excluding transient)



(a)







$





456.4













$





428.7













6.5





%









$





1,839.8













$





1,714.2













7.3





%









Real property - transient









44.6

















44.7













(0.2) %













323.6

















345.6













(6.4) %









Home sales









88.2

















93.2













(5.4) %













369.9

















419.9













(11.9) %









Service, retail, dining and entertainment









134.2

















140.0













(4.1) %













626.9

















638.9













(1.9) %









Interest









5.3

















4.8













10.4





%













20.7

















45.4













(54.4) %









Brokerage commissions and other, net









17.2

















15.3













12.4





%













40.2

















60.6













(33.7) %











Total Revenues











745.9

















726.7













2.6





%













3,221.1

















3,224.6













(0.1) %











Expenses























































Property operating and maintenance



(a)











170.5

















160.1













6.5





%













732.3

















693.0













5.7





%









Real estate tax









31.5

















28.0













12.5





%













125.7

















117.4













7.1





%









Home costs and selling









70.1

















72.1













(2.8) %













273.1

















305.6













(10.6) %









Service, retail, dining and entertainment









125.6

















132.2













(5.0) %













570.7

















570.4













0.1





%









General and administrative









76.7

















78.3













(2.0) %













295.3

















272.1













8.5





%









Catastrophic event-related charges, net









16.7

















6.0













178.3





%













27.1

















3.8













N/M









Business combinations









—

















—













N/A













0.4

















3.0













(86.7) %









Depreciation and amortization









170.2

















177.7













(4.2) %













680.7

















660.0













3.1





%









Asset impairments



(b)











38.9

















—













N/A













71.4

















10.1













N/M









Goodwill impairment









180.8

















—













N/A













180.8

















369.9













(51.1) %









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—













N/A













1.4

















—













N/A









Interest









83.2

















85.9













(3.1) %













350.4

















325.8













7.6





%









Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity









—

















0.6













(100.0) %













—

















3.3













(100.0) %











Total Expenses











964.2

















740.9













30.1





%













3,309.3

















3,334.4













(0.8) %











Loss Before Other Items











(218.3





)













(14.2





)









N/M













(88.2





)













(109.8





)









(19.7) %









Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities









—

















(8.0





)









(100.0) %













—

















(16.0





)









(100.0) %









Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges









(19.6





)













6.2













N/M













(25.8





)













(0.3





)









N/M









Gain on dispositions of properties









16.3

















13.9













17.3





%













202.9

















11.0













N/M









Other income / (expense), net



(b)











(2.4





)













(2.0





)









20.0





%













3.2

















(7.5





)









N/M









Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









(35.4





)













(103.6





)









(65.8) %













(36.4





)













(106.7





)









(65.9) %









Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









3.0

















15.5













(80.6) %













9.5

















16.0













(40.6) %









Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









0.1

















0.3













(66.7) %













6.6

















(4.2





)









N/M









Current tax benefit / (expense)









2.2

















(0.6





)









N/M













(4.3





)













(14.5





)









(70.3) %









Deferred tax benefit









23.1

















8.3













178.3





%













39.6

















22.9













72.9





%











Net Income / (Loss)











(231.0





)













(84.2





)









174.3





%













107.1

















(209.1





)









N/M









Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.2

















3.3













(3.0) %













12.8

















12.3













4.1





%









Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(9.8





)













(6.6





)









48.5





%













5.3

















(8.1





)









N/M











Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(224.4





)









$





(80.9





)









177.4





%









$





89.0













$





(213.3





)









N/M





























































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



(b)











126.5

















123.5













2.4





%













124.5

















123.4













0.9





%









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



(b)











129.7

















126.4













2.6





%













127.2

















123.8













2.7





%





























































Basic earnings / (loss) per share





$





(1.76





)









$





(0.65





)









170.8





%









$





0.71













$





(1.71





)









N/M









Diluted earnings / (loss) per share



(c)







$





(1.77





)









$





(0.65





)









172.3





%









$





0.71













$





(1.72





)









N/M











(a)



Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(c)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.





N/M = Not meaningful.





N/A = Not applicable.







Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO









(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





































Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(224.4





)









$





(80.9





)









$





89.0













$





(213.3





)









Adjustments





































Depreciation and amortization









169.4

















176.7

















677.5

















657.2













Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates









0.2

















—

















0.5

















0.2













Asset impairments









38.9

















—

















71.4

















10.1













Goodwill impairment









180.8

















—

















180.8

















369.9













Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities









—

















8.0

















—

















16.0













(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









(0.1





)













(0.3





)













(6.6





)













4.2













Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









35.4

















103.6

















36.4

















106.7













Loss on remeasurement of collateralized receivables and secured borrowings









—

















0.4

















—

















0.4













Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect









(15.1





)













(13.9





)













(203.6





)













(8.9





)









Add: Returns on preferred OP units









3.2

















3.2

















8.3

















11.8













Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(9.8





)













(6.5





)













4.8

















(8.1





)









Gain on disposition of assets, net









(6.0





)













(9.0





)













(27.1





)













(38.0





)











FFO







(a)









$





172.5













$





181.3













$





831.4













$





908.2

















































Adjustments





































Business combination expense









—

















—

















0.4

















3.0













Acquisition and other transaction costs



(a)











3.7

















12.7

















19.6

















25.3













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















1.4

















—













Catastrophic event-related charges, net









16.7

















6.0

















27.1

















3.8













Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net



(b)











(8.1





)













(2.8





)













3.4

















2.1













(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges









19.6

















(6.2





)













25.8

















0.3













Other adjustments, net



(a)











(18.0





)













(17.8





)













(27.2





)













(27.4





)











Core FFO







(a)(c)









$





186.4













$





173.2













$





881.9













$





915.3



















































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted











132.3

















129.0

















129.5

















128.9



















































FFO per Share







(a)(c)









$





1.30













$





1.41













$





6.42













$





7.05



















































Core FFO per Share







(a)(c)









$





1.41













$





1.34













$





6.81













$





7.10















(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:















Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired





































Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible





$





4.0













$





5.1













$





19.2













$





21.9













Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings









(11.3





)













(7.9





)













(16.3





)













(19.7





)









Other catastrophic weather events - four Florida communities and one New Hampshire community





































Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net









0.5

















—

















1.8

















(0.1





)









Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings









(1.3





)













—

















(1.3





)













—















Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net







$





(8.1





)









$





(2.8





)









$





3.4













$





2.1















(c)



Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.







Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI









(amounts in millions)





































Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(224.4





)









$





(80.9





)









$





89.0













$





(213.3





)









Interest income









(5.3





)













(4.8





)













(20.7





)













(45.4





)









Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net









(17.2





)













(15.3





)













(40.2





)













(60.6





)









General and administrative









76.7

















78.3

















295.3

















272.1













Catastrophic event-related charges, net









16.7

















6.0

















27.1

















3.8













Business combination expense









—

















—

















0.4

















3.0













Depreciation and amortization









170.2

















177.7

















680.7

















660.0













Asset impairments



(a)











38.9

















—

















71.4

















10.1













Goodwill impairment









180.8

















—

















180.8

















369.9













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















1.4

















—













Interest expense









83.2

















85.9

















350.4

















325.8













Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity









—

















0.6

















—

















3.3













Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities









—

















8.0

















—

















16.0













(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges









19.6

















(6.2





)













25.8

















0.3













Gain on dispositions of properties









(16.3





)













(13.9





)













(202.9





)













(11.0





)









Other (income) / expense, net



(a)











2.4

















2.0

















(3.2





)













7.5













Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









35.4

















103.6

















36.4

















106.7













Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









(3.0





)













(15.5





)













(9.5





)













(16.0





)









(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









(0.1





)













(0.3





)













(6.6





)













4.2













Current tax (benefit) / expense









(2.2





)













0.6

















4.3

















14.5













Deferred tax benefit









(23.1





)













(8.3





)













(39.6





)













(22.9





)









Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.2

















3.3

















12.8

















12.3













Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(9.8





)













(6.6





)













5.3

















(8.1





)











NOI







$





325.7













$





314.2













$





1,458.4













$





1,432.2































Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Real property NOI



(a)







$





299.0









$





285.3









$





1,305.4









$





1,249.4









Home sales NOI



(a)











18.1













21.1













96.8













114.3









Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI



(a)











8.6













7.8













56.2













68.5











NOI







$





325.7









$





314.2









$





1,458.4









$





1,432.2











(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA









(amounts in millions)





































Quarter Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders







$





(224.4





)









$





(80.9





)









$





89.0













$





(213.3





)









Adjustments





































Depreciation and amortization









170.2

















177.7

















680.7

















660.0













Asset impairments



(a)











38.9

















—

















71.4

















10.1













Goodwill impairment









180.8

















—

















180.8

















369.9













Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















—

















1.4

















—













Interest expense









83.2

















85.9

















350.4

















325.8













Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity









—

















0.6

















—

















3.3













Current tax (benefit) / expense









(2.2





)













0.6

















4.3

















14.5













Deferred tax benefit









(23.1





)













(8.3





)













(39.6





)













(22.9





)









Income from nonconsolidated affiliates









(3.0





)













(15.5





)













(9.5





)













(16.0





)









Less: Gain on dispositions of properties









(16.3





)













(13.9





)













(202.9





)













(11.0





)









Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net









(6.0





)













(9.0





)













(27.1





)













(38.0





)











EBITDAre







(a)









$





198.1













$





137.2













$





1,098.9













$





1,082.4













Adjustments





































Catastrophic event-related charges, net









16.7

















6.0

















27.1

















3.8













Business combination expense









—

















—

















0.4

















3.0













Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities









—

















8.0

















—

















16.0













(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges









19.6

















(6.2





)













25.8

















0.3













Other (income) / expense, net



(a)











2.4

















2.0

















(3.2





)













7.5













Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable









35.4

















103.6

















36.4

















106.7













(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates









(0.1





)













(0.3





)













(6.6





)













4.2













Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests









3.2

















3.3

















12.8

















12.3













Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(9.8





)













(6.6





)













5.3

















(8.1





)









Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net









6.0

















9.0

















27.1

















38.0















Recurring EBITDA







(a)









$





271.5













$





256.0













$





1,224.0













$





1,266.1















(a)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio









(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





































Quarter Ended December 31, 2024













Quarter Ended December 31, 2023













Financial Information









MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













Revenues























































































Real property (excluding transient)



(a)







$





239.1













$





76.6













$





107.3









$





33.4













$





456.4













$





229.3













$





70.0













$





100.4









$





29.0













$





428.7













Real property - transient









0.3

















33.4

















5.9













5.0

















44.6

















0.4

















35.5

















4.6













4.2

















44.7













Total operating revenues









239.4

















110.0

















113.2













38.4

















501.0

















229.7

















105.5

















105.0













33.2

















473.4















Expenses























































































Property operating expenses









77.5

















59.6

















42.8













22.1

















202.0

















74.1

















55.1

















39.7













19.2

















188.1















Real Property NOI







(a)









$





161.9













$





50.4













$





70.4









$





16.3













$





299.0













$





155.6













$





50.4













$





65.3









$





14.0













$





285.3







































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024













Year Ended December 31, 2023













Financial Information









MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













Revenues























































































Real property (excluding transient)



(a)







$





956.2













$





318.8













$





432.6









$





132.2













$





1,839.8













$





906.1













$





287.1













$





406.8









$





114.2













$





1,714.2













Real property - transient









1.2

















249.7

















27.7













45.0

















323.6

















1.4

















277.3

















24.8













42.1

















345.6













Total operating revenues









957.4

















568.5

















460.3













177.2

















2,163.4

















907.5

















564.4

















431.6













156.3

















2,059.8















Expenses























































































Property operating expenses









314.1

















275.6

















170.2













98.1

















858.0

















296.9

















265.1

















158.8













89.6

















810.4















Real Property NOI







$





643.3













$





292.9













$





290.1









$





79.1













$





1,305.4













$





610.6













$





299.3













$





272.8









$





66.7













$





1,249.4







































































































As of





December 31, 2024













As of





December 31, 2023













Other Information









MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













MH













RV













Marinas













UK













Total













Number of Properties











288

















166

















138













53

















645

















298

















179

















135













55

















667















Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces























































































Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces



(b)











97,430

















32,100

















48,760













17,690

















195,980

















100,320

















32,390

















48,030













18,110

















198,850













Transient sites





N/A













24,830













N/A













4,340

















29,170













N/A













25,290













N/A













3,200

















28,490













Total









97,430

















56,930

















48,760













22,030

















225,150

















100,320

















57,680

















48,030













21,310

















227,340















Occupancy











97.3





%













100.0





%









N/A













89.7





%













97.0





%













96.6





%













100.0





%









N/A













89.5





%













96.4





%









N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.







(b)



Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.







(b)



MH annual sites included 11,214 and 10,237 rental homes in the Company's rental program at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2024 was $783.0 million, an increase of 12.3% from $697.1 million at December 31, 2023.







Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio







(a)











(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





































Quarter Ended December 31, 2024













Quarter Ended December 31, 2023













Total Change





















% Change







(d)



















MH







(b)















RV







(b)















Marina













Total













MH







(b)















RV







(b)















Marina













Total

















MH













RV













Marina













Total













Financial Information

















































































































Same Property Revenues















































































































Real property (excluding transient)





$





219.6









$





68.5









$





91.9









$





380.0









$





205.9









$





62.7









$





87.0









$





355.6









$





24.4













6.7





%









9.2





%









5.7





%









6.9





%









Real property - transient









0.3













29.3













5.6













35.2













0.3













31.9













4.5













36.7













(1.5





)









(22.5) %









(8.3) %









24.0





%









(4.5) %









Total Same Property operating revenues









219.9













97.8













97.5













415.2













206.2













94.6













91.5













392.3













22.9













6.6





%









3.3





%









6.6





%









5.8





%











Same Property Expenses















































































































Same Property operating expenses



(e)











58.8













49.8













33.2













141.8













55.8













46.8













31.1













133.7













8.1













5.3





%









6.2





%









6.7





%









6.0





%











Real Property NOI







(a)









$





161.1









$





48.0









$





64.3









$





273.4









$





150.4









$





47.8









$





60.4









$





258.6









$





14.8













7.1





%









0.4





%









6.6





%









5.7





%













