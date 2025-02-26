Sun Communities, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Sun Communities reports fourth quarter 2024 results, including increased North American NOI and significant asset sales; future expansion anticipated.
Sun Communities, Inc. reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revealing a net loss of $224.4 million for the quarter and a net income of $89 million for the full year. Core FFO per share was $1.41 for the fourth quarter and $6.81 for the year. The North America Same Property NOI rose by 5.7% in Q4 and 4.1% for the year, while occupancy for manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities increased to 99%. The company anticipates continued growth in NOI for both North America and the UK in 2025, alongside a strategic shift following the planned sale of its Safe Harbor Marinas business for $5.65 billion, expected to close in mid-2025. This sale aims to reduce leverage and focus on core operations. Overall, despite recent challenges, including asset impairments and costs related to Hurricane impacts, the company expresses an optimistic outlook for sustained earnings growth going forward.
Potential Positives
- Net income attributable to common shareholders for the full year 2024 increased to $89.0 million, compared to a net loss of $213.3 million in 2023, indicating a significant turnaround in profitability.
- North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% in the fourth quarter and 4.1% for the full year, showcasing strong operational performance and effective property management.
- Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) per Share improved to $1.41 for the fourth quarter and $6.81 for the full year, reflecting solid cash flow generation and operational strength.
- The anticipated sale of Safe Harbor Marinas for approximately $5.65 billion is expected to generate substantial pre-tax proceeds, which will be utilized for debt reduction and reinvestment in core businesses.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net loss of $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, which is a considerable increase from the net loss of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.
- Goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million due to declining fair value in the UK segment, indicating potential underlying operational challenges or market conditions.
- Asset impairment charges of $38.9 million during the fourth quarter, suggesting significant ongoing challenges in maintaining asset values and operational performance.
FAQ
What were the net income and loss per diluted share for 2024?
The net loss per diluted share for the quarter was $(1.77), and the full year net income was $0.71.
How did the North America Same Property NOI perform in 2024?
North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the quarter and 4.1% for the full year compared to 2023.
What is the expected Same Property NOI growth for 2025?
The expected North American Same Property NOI growth is between 4.3% and 5.6%, while the UK growth is projected at 0.9% to 2.9%.
What was the occupancy rate for MH and RV properties as of December 31, 2024?
The adjusted blended occupancy rate for MH and RV was 99.0%, marking a 160 basis point increase year-over-year.
What significant asset disposal was announced by Sun Communities?
Sun Communities announced the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas for $5.65 billion in early 2025, focusing on its core businesses.
Full Release
Net Income / (Loss) per Diluted Share of
$(1.77)
and
$0.71
for the
Quarter and Full Year
Core FFO per Share of
$1.41
and
$6.81
for the Quarter and Full Year
North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the Quarter and
4.1% for the Full Year of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods
North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%
represents a 160 basis point year-over-year increase
Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 4.3% - 5.6%
Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%
Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)
(the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024.
Financial Results for the Quarter and
Year Ended December 31, 2024
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $213.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023.
Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")
North American Same Property NOI
increased by $14.8 million and $45.5 million, or 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.
UK Same Property NOI
increased by $1.8 million and $6.2 million, or 12.9% and 9.0%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.
"In the fourth quarter we continued to advance our strategic priorities focused on further simplifying our business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We achieved solid results in our Manufactured Housing segment, demonstrating the ongoing demand for attainable housing, while on the RV side we further increased the contribution from annual income streams. We are starting to see positive momentum with our operating initiatives and repositioning efforts aimed at maximizing revenue, diligent expense management, and more effective asset management to drive efficiencies. We have also been executing on our deleveraging initiative, disposing of approximately $570 million of non-strategic assets in 2024 and this year to date while remaining disciplined with capital investments. We took another meaningful step with the announcement of the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas, which will allow us to focus on our core businesses and further reduce our leverage. We are encouraged by our outlook for 2025 and our progress towards delivering sustained earnings growth."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
North America Portfolio Occupancy
MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at December 31, 2024, as compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2023.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 710 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 680 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 57% of the total gains.
During the year ended December 31, 2024, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 3,210 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 3,270 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the year ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 29% of the total gains.
Same Property
Results
For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
North America
MH
RV
Marina
Total
UK
Revenue
6.6
%
3.3
%
6.6
%
5.8
%
8.5
%
Expense
5.3
%
6.2
%
6.7
%
6.0
%
4.3
%
NOI
7.1
%
0.4
%
6.6
%
5.7
%
12.9
%
Year Ended December 31, 2024
North America
MH
RV
Marina
Total
UK
Revenue
6.8
%
0.1
%
5.9
%
4.6
%
6.5
%
Expense
6.8
%
3.8
%
6.9
%
5.7
%
3.9
%
NOI
6.7
%
(2.8) %
5.4
%
4.1
%
9.0
%
Number of Properties
283
150
127
560
51
North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:
In November 2024, one UK property for total cash consideration of $7.6 million, with a loss on sale of $1.1 million.
In December 2024, a portfolio of 13 RV properties in Canada for total consideration of $64.0 million. The consideration consisted of $42.4 million in the form of an operator note receivable with a weighted average interest rate of 5.0% due in December 2026, and cash consideration of $20.1 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of $9.1 million in conjunction with the disposition.
In December 2024, one MH land parcel under development in Texas for total cash consideration of $13.0 million, with a gain on sale of $10.9 million.
Net proceeds from the dispositions were used to pay off an aggregate of $44.3 million of borrowings under the Company's senior credit facility.
Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:
In January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $33.9 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing. Prior to the sale, in December 2024, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $12.1 million related to the four owned properties and a fair value adjustment loss of $32.0 million related to the developer note receivable.
Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.
Impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized charges of $13.9 million for debris removal and clean-up at several of its MH and RV properties and $4.4 million for impaired assets at several of its marinas due to the impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits.
The foregoing impairment is based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years. At December 31, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.
UK Goodwill Impairment
During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million in the Park Holidays reporting unit within the UK segment as part of its annual quantitative testing of goodwill. The decline in the fair value of the reporting unit was driven by recent uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment in the region, including higher borrowing costs and changing market dynamics, resulting in a decline in projected future cash flows.
Safe Harbor Sale
Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in the Safe Harbor Marinas business for an all-cash purchase price of $5.65 billion, subject to certain post-closing adjustments (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Safe Harbor Sale is expected to generate approximately $5.5 billion of pre-tax proceeds after transaction costs, which the Company expects to use to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses.
The Safe Harbor Sale represents the disposition of the Company's Marina reporting segment and a strategic shift in operations. Accordingly, the historical results of the Marina reporting segment and assets and liabilities included in the disposition will be presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as held for sale and as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2025. Upon closing, the Company expects to realize an estimated gain on sale of approximately $1.3 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations. Certain marina properties representing approximately 10% of the total consideration may be transferred and paid for in one or more subsequent closings, subject to receipt of certain third-party approvals.
2025 GUIDANCE
The Company is establishing first quarter and full year 2025 guidance for Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) and Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas). The Company's guidance presented in this earnings release does not give pro forma effect to the completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, nor does it reflect any impacts therefrom, including timing and potential uses of proceeds. While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement governing the Safe Harbor Sale, certain properties are also subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents and other closing conditions that may cause those properties to be sold in one or more subsequent closings, or may not be sold at all. In addition, while the Company currently anticipates that the proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale will be used to support a combination of debt paydown, distributions to shareholders and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses, the anticipated proceeds are subject to adjustment, and no final decisions have been made with respect to use thereof. For these reasons, as well as other factors described elsewhere in this earnings release and in the Company's public reports, the actual results from the Company's business and operations in such period may differ materially from the Company's guidance for that period.
Given uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to its operations prior to closing, the timing of closing and the impacts to the Company thereof, and the potential of subsequent closings and the timing thereof, the Company is not providing guidance with respect to the marina portfolio at this time.
The Company expects to provide updated guidance following the closing of the Safe Harbor Sale.
First Quarter
Ending
March 31, 2025
Full Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas)
(a)(b)
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.20
)
$
1.11
$
1.35
Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas)
(a)(b)(c)(d)
$
0.78
$
0.86
$
4.81
$
5.05
(a)
Excludes results from the Company’s marina portfolio. The historical earnings attributable to the marina portfolio were $11.2 million for the first quarter 2024, and $74.2 million for the full year 2024. The historical Core FFO attributable to the marina portfolio was $46.9 million for the first quarter 2024, and $266.3 million for the full year 2024. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period. For illustrative purposes only, if these amounts were combined with our Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) guidance stated above, it would imply a first quarter and full year 2025 combined EPS guidance range of between $(0.19) and $(0.11), and between $1.70 and $1.94, respectively, and a first quarter and full year 2025 combined Core FFO guidance range of between $1.14 and $1.22, and between $6.82 and $7.06, respectively. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period, and, given the inherent uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, investors are encouraged not to place undue reliance upon such amounts.
(b)
The diluted share counts for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million and 132.5 million, respectively.
(c)
No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
(d)
The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.
Currencies
Exchange Rates
U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")
1.24
USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")
0.70
USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")
0.62
Supplemental Guidance Tables:
Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)
(a)
FY
2024
Actual Results
Expected Change in FY
2025
North America (MH and RV)
Revenues from real property
$
1,388.9
3.9
%
-
4.5
%
Total property operating expenses
475.5
2.6
%
-
3.3
%
Total North America Same Property NOI
(b)
$
913.4
4.3
%
-
5.6
%
MH NOI (284 properties)
$
632.9
5.9
%
-
6.9
%
RV NOI (157 properties)
$
280.5
0.5
%
-
2.5
%
UK (51 properties)
Revenues from real property
$
142.5
4.6
%
-
5.2
%
Total property operating expenses
68.9
7.6
%
-
8.6
%
Total UK Same Property NOI
(b)
$
73.6
0.9
%
-
2.9
%
Average Rental Rate Increases Expected
North America
MH
5.2
%
Annual RV
5.1
%
UK
3.7
%
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.0% - 4.3% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (5.4%) - (2.6%).
Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For
2025
(excluding marinas)
(in millions and %)
FY
2024
Actual Results
Expected Change / Range in FY
2025
Revenues from real property
$
1,703.0
2.2
%
-
2.9
%
Total property operating expenses
687.8
1.5
%
-
2.4
%
Total Real Property NOI
(c)
$
1,015.2
2.1
%
-
3.8
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI
$
23.6
$
23.4
-
$
25.7
Interest income
$
20.2
$
19.1
-
$
20.3
Brokerage commissions and other, net
(d)
$
44.5
$
32.8
-
$
39.3
FFO contribution from North American home sales
$
9.9
$
3.5
-
$
5.1
FFO contribution from UK home sales
$
59.9
$
56.4
-
$
63.0
General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses
$
196.3
$
194.6
-
$
198.1
Interest expense
$
350.3
$
332.1
-
$
338.8
Current tax expense
$
3.6
$
11.5
-
$
13.4
Seasonality (excluding marinas)
1Q25
2Q25
3Q25
4Q25
North America Same Property NOI:
MH
25
%
24
%
25
%
26
%
RV
16
%
25
%
39
%
20
%
Total
22
%
25
%
30
%
23
%
UK Same Property NOI
13
%
27
%
38
%
22
%
Home Sales FFO
North America
9
%
28
%
42
%
21
%
UK
17
%
29
%
34
%
20
%
Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI
(10
)%
28
%
84
%
(2
)%
Consolidated EBITDA
20
%
25
%
33
%
22
%
Core FFO per Share
17
%
25
%
37
%
21
%
Footnotes to
2025
Guidance Assumptions
(a)
The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.
(b)
Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.4 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.4 million and $19.0 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.
(c)
Growth rate reflects the Total Real Property NOI growth impact from 2024 - 2025 YTD disposition activity.
(d)
Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.
The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through
February 26, 2025
. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity, including the Safe Harbor Sale. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 13, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13751363. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:
∙
Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates;
∙
Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
∙
Risks that the Safe Harbor Sale disrupts current plans and operations;
∙
The ability of the Company to complete the Safe Harbor Sale on a timely basis or at all;
∙
The impacts of the announcement or consummation of the Safe Harbor Sale on business relationships;
∙
The anticipated cost of the Safe Harbor Sale;
∙
The ability for the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all;
∙
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
∙
The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
∙
The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
∙
Availability of capital;
∙
Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;
∙
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and pound sterling;
∙
The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
∙
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
∙
The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;
∙
Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill;
∙
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;
∙
Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
∙
General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
∙
The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
∙
Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
∙
Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
∙
Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;
∙
Competitive market forces;
∙
The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
∙
The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Company Overview and Investor Information
The Company
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.
Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)
Quarters Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Financial Information
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
(1.76
)
$
2.31
$
0.42
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.65
)
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
$
(1.77
)
$
2.31
$
0.42
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.65
)
Cash distributions declared per common share
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.94
$
0.93
FFO per Share
(b)(c)
$
1.30
$
2.19
$
1.79
$
1.12
$
1.41
Core FFO per Share
(b)(c)
$
1.41
$
2.34
$
1.86
$
1.19
$
1.34
Real Property NOI
(b)
MH
$
161.9
$
158.3
$
160.7
$
162.5
$
155.6
RV
50.4
117.0
74.2
51.2
50.4
Marina
70.4
85.1
77.7
56.9
65.3
UK
16.3
28.8
18.7
15.3
14.0
Total
$
299.0
$
389.2
$
331.3
$
285.9
$
285.3
Recurring EBITDA
(b)
$
271.5
$
382.6
$
335.9
$
234.0
$
256.0
TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest
(b)
3.5 x
3.4 x
3.6 x
3.7 x
3.9 x
Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA
(b)
6.0 x
6.0 x
6.2 x
6.1 x
6.1 x
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
16,549.4
$
17,085.1
$
17,011.1
$
17,113.3
$
16,940.7
Total debt
$
7,352.8
$
7,324.8
$
7,852.8
$
7,872.0
$
7,777.3
Total liabilities
$
9,096.8
$
9,245.7
$
9,781.6
$
9,830.0
$
9,506.8
Operating Information
Properties
MH
288
288
296
296
298
RV
166
179
179
179
179
Marina
138
138
137
136
135
UK
53
54
54
54
55
Total
645
659
666
665
667
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
MH
97,430
97,300
100,160
99,930
100,320
Annual RV
32,100
34,480
33,590
33,290
32,390
Transient
24,830
25,060
25,720
25,560
25,290
UK annual
17,690
17,790
17,710
18,110
18,110
UK transient
4,340
4,500
4,580
3,220
3,200
Total sites
176,390
179,130
181,760
180,110
179,310
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces
(d)
48,760
48,760
48,140
48,040
48,030
Occupancy
MH
97.3
%
96.9
%
96.7
%
96.7
%
96.6
%
Annual RV
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Blended MH and annual RV
98.0
%
97.7
%
97.5
%
97.5
%
97.4
%
UK annual
89.7
%
91.5
%
89.9
%
88.9
%
89.5
%
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains
(e)
MH leased sites, net
406
159
315
57
387
RV leased sites, net
304
893
918
157
296
Total leased sites, net
710
1,052
1,233
214
683
(a)
Reflects restated financial information for non-cash goodwill impairment charges.
(b)
Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.
(c)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
(d)
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
(e)
Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.
Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2024
MH & RV Properties
Properties
MH & Annual RV
Transient RV
Sites
Total Sites
Sites for Development
Location
Sites
Occupancy %
North America
Florida
127
41,470
97.9
%
3,980
45,450
2,330
Michigan
85
33,020
97.7
%
510
33,530
1,290
California
37
6,990
99.3
%
1,840
8,830
570
Texas
29
9,240
97.4
%
1,670
10,910
3,850
Connecticut
16
1,910
95.8
%
90
2,000
—
Maine
15
2,550
97.2
%
980
3,530
200
Arizona
11
4,190
97.6
%
810
5,000
1,120
Indiana
11
2,940
99.2
%
1,020
3,960
180
New Jersey
11
3,060
100.0
%
940
4,000
260
Colorado
11
2,930
90.5
%
950
3,880
1,390
Virginia
10
1,670
100.0
%
2,040
3,710
750
New York
10
1,540
99.0
%
1,640
3,180
780
Other
81
18,020
99.3
%
8,360
26,380
990
Total
454
129,530
98.0
%
24,830
154,360
13,710
Properties
UK Properties
Transient Sites
Total Sites
Sites for Development
Location
Sites
Occupancy %
United Kingdom
53
17,690
89.7
%
4,340
22,030
2,860
Marina
Properties
Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Location
Florida
21
5,060
Rhode Island
12
3,460
Connecticut
12
3,580
California
12
6,440
New York
9
2,970
Massachusetts
9
2,540
Maryland
9
2,400
Other
54
22,310
Total
138
48,760
Properties
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Total Portfolio
645
225,150
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Land
$
4,511.0
$
4,278.2
Land improvements and buildings
11,460.6
11,682.2
Rental homes and improvements
834.1
744.4
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
1,108.4
1,011.7
Investment property
17,914.1
17,716.5
Accumulated depreciation
(3,741.0
)
(3,272.9
)
Investment property, net
14,173.1
14,443.6
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
63.9
42.7
Inventory of manufactured homes
129.8
205.6
Notes and other receivables, net
484.0
421.6
Collateralized receivables, net
(a)
51.2
56.2
Goodwill
551.2
733.0
Other intangible assets, net
338.9
369.5
Other assets, net
757.3
668.5
Total Assets
$
16,549.4
$
16,940.7
Liabilities
Mortgage loans payable
$
3,212.2
$
3,478.9
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables
(a)
51.2
55.8
Unsecured debt
4,089.4
4,242.6
Distributions payable
122.6
118.2
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
331.0
344.5
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
310.1
313.7
Other liabilities
980.3
953.1
Total Liabilities
9,096.8
9,506.8
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
259.8
260.9
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
1.3
1.2
Additional paid-in capital
9,864.2
9,466.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
(7.9
)
12.2
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(2,775.9
)
(2,397.5
)
Total SUI Shareholders' Equity
7,081.7
7,082.8
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
110.4
90.2
Consolidated entities
0.7
—
Total noncontrolling interests
111.1
90.2
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,192.8
7,173.0
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity
$
16,549.4
$
16,940.7
(a)
Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
% Change
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
% Change
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
(a)
$
456.4
$
428.7
6.5
%
$
1,839.8
$
1,714.2
7.3
%
Real property - transient
44.6
44.7
(0.2) %
323.6
345.6
(6.4) %
Home sales
88.2
93.2
(5.4) %
369.9
419.9
(11.9) %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
134.2
140.0
(4.1) %
626.9
638.9
(1.9) %
Interest
5.3
4.8
10.4
%
20.7
45.4
(54.4) %
Brokerage commissions and other, net
17.2
15.3
12.4
%
40.2
60.6
(33.7) %
Total Revenues
745.9
726.7
2.6
%
3,221.1
3,224.6
(0.1) %
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
(a)
170.5
160.1
6.5
%
732.3
693.0
5.7
%
Real estate tax
31.5
28.0
12.5
%
125.7
117.4
7.1
%
Home costs and selling
70.1
72.1
(2.8) %
273.1
305.6
(10.6) %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
125.6
132.2
(5.0) %
570.7
570.4
0.1
%
General and administrative
76.7
78.3
(2.0) %
295.3
272.1
8.5
%
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
16.7
6.0
178.3
%
27.1
3.8
N/M
Business combinations
—
—
N/A
0.4
3.0
(86.7) %
Depreciation and amortization
170.2
177.7
(4.2) %
680.7
660.0
3.1
%
Asset impairments
(b)
38.9
—
N/A
71.4
10.1
N/M
Goodwill impairment
180.8
—
N/A
180.8
369.9
(51.1) %
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
N/A
1.4
—
N/A
Interest
83.2
85.9
(3.1) %
350.4
325.8
7.6
%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
—
0.6
(100.0) %
—
3.3
(100.0) %
Total Expenses
964.2
740.9
30.1
%
3,309.3
3,334.4
(0.8) %
Loss Before Other Items
(218.3
)
(14.2
)
N/M
(88.2
)
(109.8
)
(19.7) %
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
—
(8.0
)
(100.0) %
—
(16.0
)
(100.0) %
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges
(19.6
)
6.2
N/M
(25.8
)
(0.3
)
N/M
Gain on dispositions of properties
16.3
13.9
17.3
%
202.9
11.0
N/M
Other income / (expense), net
(b)
(2.4
)
(2.0
)
20.0
%
3.2
(7.5
)
N/M
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(35.4
)
(103.6
)
(65.8) %
(36.4
)
(106.7
)
(65.9) %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
3.0
15.5
(80.6) %
9.5
16.0
(40.6) %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
0.1
0.3
(66.7) %
6.6
(4.2
)
N/M
Current tax benefit / (expense)
2.2
(0.6
)
N/M
(4.3
)
(14.5
)
(70.3) %
Deferred tax benefit
23.1
8.3
178.3
%
39.6
22.9
72.9
%
Net Income / (Loss)
(231.0
)
(84.2
)
174.3
%
107.1
(209.1
)
N/M
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.2
3.3
(3.0) %
12.8
12.3
4.1
%
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9.8
)
(6.6
)
48.5
%
5.3
(8.1
)
N/M
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(224.4
)
$
(80.9
)
177.4
%
$
89.0
$
(213.3
)
N/M
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
(b)
126.5
123.5
2.4
%
124.5
123.4
0.9
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
(b)
129.7
126.4
2.6
%
127.2
123.8
2.7
%
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
(1.76
)
$
(0.65
)
170.8
%
$
0.71
$
(1.71
)
N/M
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
(c)
$
(1.77
)
$
(0.65
)
172.3
%
$
0.71
$
(1.72
)
N/M
(a)
Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
N/M = Not meaningful.
N/A = Not applicable.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(224.4
)
$
(80.9
)
$
89.0
$
(213.3
)
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
169.4
176.7
677.5
657.2
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
0.2
—
0.5
0.2
Asset impairments
38.9
—
71.4
10.1
Goodwill impairment
180.8
—
180.8
369.9
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
—
8.0
—
16.0
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
(6.6
)
4.2
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
35.4
103.6
36.4
106.7
Loss on remeasurement of collateralized receivables and secured borrowings
—
0.4
—
0.4
Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect
(15.1
)
(13.9
)
(203.6
)
(8.9
)
Add: Returns on preferred OP units
3.2
3.2
8.3
11.8
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9.8
)
(6.5
)
4.8
(8.1
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(6.0
)
(9.0
)
(27.1
)
(38.0
)
FFO
(a)
$
172.5
$
181.3
$
831.4
$
908.2
Adjustments
Business combination expense
—
—
0.4
3.0
Acquisition and other transaction costs
(a)
3.7
12.7
19.6
25.3
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1.4
—
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
16.7
6.0
27.1
3.8
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net
(b)
(8.1
)
(2.8
)
3.4
2.1
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges
19.6
(6.2
)
25.8
0.3
Other adjustments, net
(a)
(18.0
)
(17.8
)
(27.2
)
(27.4
)
Core FFO
(a)(c)
$
186.4
$
173.2
$
881.9
$
915.3
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
132.3
129.0
129.5
128.9
FFO per Share
(a)(c)
$
1.30
$
1.41
$
6.42
$
7.05
Core FFO per Share
(a)(c)
$
1.41
$
1.34
$
6.81
$
7.10
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible
$
4.0
$
5.1
$
19.2
$
21.9
Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings
(11.3
)
(7.9
)
(16.3
)
(19.7
)
Other catastrophic weather events - four Florida communities and one New Hampshire community
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net
0.5
—
1.8
(0.1
)
Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings
(1.3
)
—
(1.3
)
—
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net
$
(8.1
)
$
(2.8
)
$
3.4
$
2.1
(c)
Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI
(amounts in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(224.4
)
$
(80.9
)
$
89.0
$
(213.3
)
Interest income
(5.3
)
(4.8
)
(20.7
)
(45.4
)
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
(17.2
)
(15.3
)
(40.2
)
(60.6
)
General and administrative
76.7
78.3
295.3
272.1
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
16.7
6.0
27.1
3.8
Business combination expense
—
—
0.4
3.0
Depreciation and amortization
170.2
177.7
680.7
660.0
Asset impairments
(a)
38.9
—
71.4
10.1
Goodwill impairment
180.8
—
180.8
369.9
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1.4
—
Interest expense
83.2
85.9
350.4
325.8
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
—
0.6
—
3.3
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
—
8.0
—
16.0
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges
19.6
(6.2
)
25.8
0.3
Gain on dispositions of properties
(16.3
)
(13.9
)
(202.9
)
(11.0
)
Other (income) / expense, net
(a)
2.4
2.0
(3.2
)
7.5
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
35.4
103.6
36.4
106.7
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(3.0
)
(15.5
)
(9.5
)
(16.0
)
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
(6.6
)
4.2
Current tax (benefit) / expense
(2.2
)
0.6
4.3
14.5
Deferred tax benefit
(23.1
)
(8.3
)
(39.6
)
(22.9
)
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.2
3.3
12.8
12.3
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9.8
)
(6.6
)
5.3
(8.1
)
NOI
$
325.7
$
314.2
$
1,458.4
$
1,432.2
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Real property NOI
(a)
$
299.0
$
285.3
$
1,305.4
$
1,249.4
Home sales NOI
(a)
18.1
21.1
96.8
114.3
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI
(a)
8.6
7.8
56.2
68.5
NOI
$
325.7
$
314.2
$
1,458.4
$
1,432.2
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
(224.4
)
$
(80.9
)
$
89.0
$
(213.3
)
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
170.2
177.7
680.7
660.0
Asset impairments
(a)
38.9
—
71.4
10.1
Goodwill impairment
180.8
—
180.8
369.9
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1.4
—
Interest expense
83.2
85.9
350.4
325.8
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
—
0.6
—
3.3
Current tax (benefit) / expense
(2.2
)
0.6
4.3
14.5
Deferred tax benefit
(23.1
)
(8.3
)
(39.6
)
(22.9
)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(3.0
)
(15.5
)
(9.5
)
(16.0
)
Less: Gain on dispositions of properties
(16.3
)
(13.9
)
(202.9
)
(11.0
)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(6.0
)
(9.0
)
(27.1
)
(38.0
)
EBITDAre
(a)
$
198.1
$
137.2
$
1,098.9
$
1,082.4
Adjustments
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
16.7
6.0
27.1
3.8
Business combination expense
—
—
0.4
3.0
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
—
8.0
—
16.0
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges
19.6
(6.2
)
25.8
0.3
Other (income) / expense, net
(a)
2.4
2.0
(3.2
)
7.5
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
35.4
103.6
36.4
106.7
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.1
)
(0.3
)
(6.6
)
4.2
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.2
3.3
12.8
12.3
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9.8
)
(6.6
)
5.3
(8.1
)
Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
6.0
9.0
27.1
38.0
Recurring EBITDA
(a)
$
271.5
$
256.0
$
1,224.0
$
1,266.1
(a)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio
(amounts in millions, except statistical information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Financial Information
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
(a)
$
239.1
$
76.6
$
107.3
$
33.4
$
456.4
$
229.3
$
70.0
$
100.4
$
29.0
$
428.7
Real property - transient
0.3
33.4
5.9
5.0
44.6
0.4
35.5
4.6
4.2
44.7
Total operating revenues
239.4
110.0
113.2
38.4
501.0
229.7
105.5
105.0
33.2
473.4
Expenses
Property operating expenses
77.5
59.6
42.8
22.1
202.0
74.1
55.1
39.7
19.2
188.1
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
161.9
$
50.4
$
70.4
$
16.3
$
299.0
$
155.6
$
50.4
$
65.3
$
14.0
$
285.3
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Financial Information
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
(a)
$
956.2
$
318.8
$
432.6
$
132.2
$
1,839.8
$
906.1
$
287.1
$
406.8
$
114.2
$
1,714.2
Real property - transient
1.2
249.7
27.7
45.0
323.6
1.4
277.3
24.8
42.1
345.6
Total operating revenues
957.4
568.5
460.3
177.2
2,163.4
907.5
564.4
431.6
156.3
2,059.8
Expenses
Property operating expenses
314.1
275.6
170.2
98.1
858.0
296.9
265.1
158.8
89.6
810.4
Real Property NOI
$
643.3
$
292.9
$
290.1
$
79.1
$
1,305.4
$
610.6
$
299.3
$
272.8
$
66.7
$
1,249.4
As of
December 31, 2024
As of
December 31, 2023
Other Information
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
MH
RV
Marinas
UK
Total
Number of Properties
288
166
138
53
645
298
179
135
55
667
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces
(b)
97,430
32,100
48,760
17,690
195,980
100,320
32,390
48,030
18,110
198,850
Transient sites
N/A
24,830
N/A
4,340
29,170
N/A
25,290
N/A
3,200
28,490
Total
97,430
56,930
48,760
22,030
225,150
100,320
57,680
48,030
21,310
227,340
Occupancy
97.3
%
100.0
%
N/A
89.7
%
97.0
%
96.6
%
100.0
%
N/A
89.5
%
96.4
%
N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.
(b)
Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b)
MH annual sites included 11,214 and 10,237 rental homes in the Company's rental program at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2024 was $783.0 million, an increase of 12.3% from $697.1 million at December 31, 2023.
Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio
(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Total Change
% Change
(d)
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Marina
Total
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Marina
Total
MH
RV
Marina
Total
Financial Information
Same Property Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
219.6
$
68.5
$
91.9
$
380.0
$
205.9
$
62.7
$
87.0
$
355.6
$
24.4
6.7
%
9.2
%
5.7
%
6.9
%
Real property - transient
0.3
29.3
5.6
35.2
0.3
31.9
4.5
36.7
(1.5
)
(22.5) %
(8.3) %
24.0
%
(4.5) %
Total Same Property operating revenues
219.9
97.8
97.5
415.2
206.2
94.6
91.5
392.3
22.9
6.6
%
3.3
%
6.6
%
5.8
%
Same Property Expenses
Same Property operating expenses
(e)
58.8
49.8
33.2
141.8
55.8
46.8
31.1
133.7
8.1
5.3
%
6.2
%
6.7
%
6.0
%
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
161.1
$
48.0
$
64.3
$
273.4
$
150.4
$
47.8
$
60.4
$
258.6
$
14.8
7.1
%
0.4
%
6.6
%
5.7
%
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Total Change
% Change
(d)
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Marina
Total
MH
(b)
RV
(b)
Marina
Total
MH
RV
Marina
Total
Financial Information
Same Property Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
865.6
$
281.3
$
373.9
$
1,520.8
$
810.5
$
253.3
$
353.9
$
1,417.7
$
103.1
6.8
%
11.1
%
5.7
%
7.3
%
Real property - transient
1.2
222.4
26.8
250.4
1.3
249.9
24.5
275.7
(25.3
)
(9.2) %
(11.0) %
9.2
%
(9.2) %
Total Same Property operating revenues
866.8
503.7
400.7
1,771.2
811.8
503.2
378.4
1,693.4
77.8
6.8
%
0.1
%
5.9
%
4.6
%
Same Property Expenses
Same Property operating expenses
(e)
235.2
231.3
134.4
600.9
220.1
222.8
125.7
568.6
32.3
6.8
%
3.8
%
6.9
%
5.7
%
Real Property NOI
(a)
$
631.6
$
272.4
$
266.3
$
1,170.3
$
591.7
$
280.4
$
252.7
$
1,124.8
$
45.5
6.7
%
(2.8) %
5.4
%
4.1
%
Other Information
Number of properties
(c)
283
150