Sun Communities, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Operating Results and Host Conference Call

Sun Communities will release its Q2 2025 results on July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 31.

Sun Communities, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 operating results on July 30, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on July 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET, with participation details provided for U.S., Canada, and international callers. The call will also be streamed live on the company's website and a replay will be available until August 14, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Communities operated or had interests in 502 developed properties with about 174,850 sites across the U.S., Canada, and the UK. For further inquiries, the CFO, Fernando Castro-Caratini, can be contacted.

$SUI Insider Trading Activity

$SUI insiders have traded $SUI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF BLAU purchased 3,665 shares for an estimated $432,433

$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SUI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

$SUI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUI recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SUI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $135.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Omotayo Okusanya from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $135.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Barry Oxford from Colliers Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $137.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $141.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $132.0 on 05/12/2025

Full Release





Southfield, MI, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release second quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. ET.







To Participate in the Conference Call:







Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.





U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039





International: (201) 689-8470





The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.







Conference Call Replay:







U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921





International: (412) 317-6671





Passcode: 13754394





The replay will be accessible through August 14, 2025.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 502 developed properties comprising approximately 174,850 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





