Sun Communities, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Operating Results and Host Conference Call

Sun Communities, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 results on May 5, with a conference call on May 6.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI), a real estate investment trust specializing in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 operating results on May 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. ET, with participation available via phone or live on the company's website. A replay of the call will be accessible until May 20, 2025. Sun Communities, as of the end of 2024, owned and operated 645 developed properties with approximately 176,390 sites across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Further inquiries can be directed to the CFO, Fernando Castro-Caratini.

Potential Positives

Sun Communities will release its first quarter 2025 operating results, indicating a commitment to transparency and investor communication.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The extensive portfolio of 645 developed properties highlights the company's substantial market presence and continued growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial forecasts or updates about performance trends, which may raise concerns among investors looking for specific guidance.

There is a lack of information regarding any significant challenges or risks the company is currently facing, which could lead to speculation about underlying issues.

Scheduling the conference call for May 6, 2025, may lead to delays in information dissemination, leaving shareholders and analysts in the dark until then.

FAQ

When will Sun Communities release its Q1 2025 operating results?

Sun Communities will release its first quarter 2025 operating results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for discussing the results?

The conference call to discuss the results will be on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial (877) 407-9039 for the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8470 internationally five minutes prior.

Is there a way to access the conference call after it ends?

Yes, a replay will be available at (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. and Canada or (412) 317-6671 internationally until May 20, 2025.

How many properties does Sun Communities operate?

As of December 31, 2024, Sun Communities owned or had an interest in 645 properties, comprising approximately 176,390 sites.

$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SUI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/12/2024

Southfield, MI, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas, announces it will release first quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. ET.







To Participate in the Conference Call:







Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.





U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039





International: (201) 689-8470





The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.







Conference Call Replay:







U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921





International: (412) 317-6671





Passcode: 13752708





The replay will be accessible through May 20, 2025.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





