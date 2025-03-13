Sun Communities, Inc. Nominates Mark A. Denien as Independent Director Candidate for Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Sun Communities nominated Mark A. Denien for independent director, emphasizing his extensive finance and real estate experience.

Sun Communities, Inc. has announced the nomination of Mr. Mark A. Denien as an independent director candidate for election at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting. Denien, a finance executive with over 30 years of experience in real estate, capital markets, and risk management, currently serves on the Board of Acadia Realty Trust and previously held various executive positions at Duke Realty Corporation, where he significantly increased shareholder value. Denien's expertise in financial stewardship is expected to provide valuable insights to Sun Communities' Board, particularly within the Audit Committee. CEO Gary Shiffman expressed enthusiasm about Denien joining the Board, emphasizing the importance of his strategic leadership in driving growth and enhancing stakeholder value.

Mr. Mark A. Denien brings over three decades of experience in finance and real estate, which can strengthen the company’s strategic direction and financial governance.

The nomination of Mr. Denien indicates proactive measures by the Board to enhance its expertise and skill set, reflecting a commitment to strong corporate governance.

Mr. Denien's proven track record, including his leadership role during Duke Realty's significant transformation and growth, could be beneficial for Sun Communities as it drives growth and enhances stakeholder value.

Nomination of a new independent director may indicate gaps in the current Board's expertise that need to be addressed.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which may create concerns among shareholders about the company's future performance.

The mention of challenges such as supply chain disruptions and economic climates may raise alarm regarding the company's stability and growth prospects.

Southfield, MI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has nominated Mr. Mark A. Denien as an independent director candidate for election at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.





Mr. Denien is a seasoned finance executive with over three decades of experience in real estate transactions, capital markets, strategy development, regulatory compliance, risk management, and acquisitions. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Acadia Realty Trust, where he is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee.





Mr. Denien served in multiple executive roles from 2005 to October 2022 at Duke Realty Corporation, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2013 to 2022, guiding the company through significant transformation and growth until its acquisition by Prologis. Under his financial leadership, Duke Realty achieved a remarkable 500% total shareholder return over a decade and secured key credit rating upgrades.





Prior to his tenure at Duke Realty, Mr. Denien spent 16 years at KPMG, where he specialized in real estate audit and advisory services, eventually becoming a partner. His deep knowledge of the real estate sector has made him a thought leader in financial strategy, corporate governance, and operational efficiency.





Mr. Denien holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Indiana University Bloomington and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). If elected, the Board intends to appoint him to the Audit Committee, where his extensive experience in financial stewardship and strategic transformation will bring valuable insights as the Company continues to strengthen the expertise and skill set of its Board.





“We are excited about the prospect of Mark joining our Board of Directors,” said Gary Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep expertise in finance and real estate, coupled with his proven track record of strategic leadership, would be instrumental as we continue to drive growth and enhance value for our stakeholders.”







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:







This press release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “intends,” “should,” “plans,” “estimates,” “approximate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.





These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include national, regional and local economic climates; risks related to natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires; existing or potential supply chain disruptions; wars and other international conflicts; difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and the level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect the Company are described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.