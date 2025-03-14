Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.94 Per Share for Q1 2025

Sun Communities, Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share for Q1 2025, payable on April 15.

Sun Communities, Inc. has announced a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, with payments scheduled for April 15, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2025. The company, a real estate investment trust that manages manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, owned or had interests in 645 properties across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. as of the end of 2024, encompassing approximately 176,390 sites and nearly 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces.

Potential Positives

Sun Communities, Inc. declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2025, indicating solid cash flow and financial health within the company.

The announcement follows a substantial portfolio of 645 developed properties, signifying growth and stability in the company's operations across three countries.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the quarterly distribution for Sun Communities in 2025?

Sun Communities has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the distribution be paid to shareholders?

The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

How many properties does Sun Communities own?

As of December 31, 2024, Sun Communities owned or had an interest in 645 developed properties.

What types of communities does Sun Communities operate?

Sun Communities operates manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities, along with marinas.

Who can I contact for more information about Sun Communities?

For further information, contact Fernando Castro-Caratini, CFO, at (248) 208-2500 or visit www.suninc.com.

Southfield, MI, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





