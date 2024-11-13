Sun Communities downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Sun Communities (SUI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $134, down from $155. The firm said the execution challenges are weighing on the company’s earnings algorithm and will require time to correct. UBS added that it believes Sun Communities has a quality portfolio and its core segments generate stable growing cash flows.
