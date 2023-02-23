Sun Communities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.49, changing hands as low as $143.82 per share. Sun Communities Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUI's low point in its 52 week range is $117.63 per share, with $193.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.92.

