Sun Capital Partners to buy K3 Capital

December 15, 2022 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Amna Karimi for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Group has reached a deal to buy British professional services firm K3 Capital Group K3C.L, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal values K3 Capital at about 271.7 million pounds ($331 million), according to the companies.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

Reuters
