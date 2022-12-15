Sun Capital Partners to buy K3 Capital

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Group has reached a deal to buy British professional services firm K3 Capital Group K3C.L, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal values K3 Capital at about 271.7 million pounds ($331 million), according to the companies.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)

