Dec 8 (Reuters) - British professional services firm K3 Capital K3C.L said on Thursday it was in advanced talks with U.S. private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Group to sell itself.

The potential deal values K3 Capital at 350 pence per K3 share.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

