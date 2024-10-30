Sun Art Retail Group Schedules Key Board Meeting

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 12, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim results for the first half of the year ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the recommendation for the payment of an interim dividend and address other business matters. This meeting could significantly impact investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:6808 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.