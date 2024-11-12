Sun Art Retail Group Reports Remarkable Profit Recovery

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited reported a significant turnaround in its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, with profit from operations skyrocketing by over 3,000% to RMB 621 million and a net profit of RMB 186 million, compared to a loss in the previous year. Despite a slight decline in revenue and gross profit, the company’s financial health remains stable with total assets increasing by 2.1%. This impressive operational recovery signals a promising shift for investors tracking the retail sector.

