Sun Art Retail Group Limited - ADR (SURRY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Sun Art Retail Group Limited - ADR said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.06 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Art Retail Group Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SURRY is 0.14%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 84,738K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.48% Upside

As of March 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Art Retail Group Limited - ADR is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2.03 to a high of $5.92. The average price target represents an increase of 128.48% from its latest reported closing price of 1.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Art Retail Group Limited - ADR is 89,363MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 84,455K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 172K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.