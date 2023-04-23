Sun Art Retail Group (HKEX:6808) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for Sun Art Retail Group (HKEX:6808) has been revised to 2.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 5.26 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.26% from the latest reported closing price of 3.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Art Retail Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6808 is 0.10%, an increase of 31.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.18% to 217,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 84,455K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,472K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,282K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6808 by 102.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,168K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,583K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6808 by 112.79% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,346K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,782K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6808 by 121.13% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 15,080K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares, representing an increase of 87.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6808 by 755.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.