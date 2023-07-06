Sun Art Retail Group (HKEX:6808) Price Target Decreased by 5.36% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for Sun Art Retail Group (HKEX:6808) has been revised to 2.83 / share. This is an decrease of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 2.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.50 to a high of 4.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.92% from the latest reported closing price of 2.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Art Retail Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6808 is 0.12%, an increase of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 219,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 84,455K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,472K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,823K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,168K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6808 by 10.57% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,346K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 15,080K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

