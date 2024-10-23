Sun Art Retail Group to Amend Employee Benefit Schemes

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 12, 2024, to discuss proposed amendments to its employee trust benefit schemes. Shareholders will vote on the adoption of these amendments, which aim to enhance the Auchan and RT-Mart schemes. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to influence the company’s strategic direction and employee benefit structure.

