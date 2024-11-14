Sun Art Retail Group in Acquisition Talks, Outcome Uncertain

Sun Art Retail Group (HK:6808) has released an update.

Sun Art Retail Group has announced that discussions are ongoing with potential offerors regarding a possible acquisition, but no legally binding agreement has been reached yet. The company advises investors to remain cautious as the outcome is still uncertain, with no firm intention to proceed at this stage. Regular updates will be provided as developments occur.

