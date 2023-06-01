Sun* (4053) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 1,632.00

The average one-year price target for Sun* (4053) has been revised to 1,632.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 1,428.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 1,680.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.51% from the latest reported closing price of 1,241.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun*. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4053 is 0.54%, an increase of 123.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.38% to 1,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 449K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4053 by 101.53% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 367K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 25.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4053 by 119.30% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 87K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.