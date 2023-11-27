Sun* (4053) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 1,428.00

The average one-year price target for Sun* (4053) has been revised to 1,428.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 1,632.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 1,470.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1,014.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun*. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4053 is 0.65%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 1,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 449K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 367K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 136K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 67K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4053 by 9.88% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.