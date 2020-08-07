Sumo-Wrestler's retirement offer rejected despite breaking COVID-19 rules

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) has rejected wrestler Abi Masatora's offer to retire but has banned him from the next three tournaments after he broke coronavirus restrictions by visiting bars.

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) has rejected wrestler Abi Masatora's offer to retire but has banned him from the next three tournaments after he broke coronavirus restrictions by visiting bars.

The 26-year-old offered to retire earlier this week after he was found to have visited hostess bars on two occasions, once before and once during the most recent Grand Sumo Tournament L4N2F71VZ.

However, the JSA said after a board meeting on Thursday that they had declined his offer, instead banning him for three tournaments and halving his pay for the next five months.

Abi, whose real name is Kosuke Horikiri, has since tested negative for COVID-19, Kyodo News reported.

The 26-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 and has reached sumo’s fourth-highest rank of komusubi.

Terunofuji won the July tournament held at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, which has been kept to a quarter capacity because of the virus. It was the first tournament held in four months following the cancellation of May’s event due to the pandemic.

The tournament was also moved from its usual location in Nagoya to reduce necessary travel during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((jack.tarrant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More