SUMO

Sumo Logic to be taken private by Francisco Partners in $1.7 bln deal

February 09, 2023 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sumo Logic Inc SUMO.O on Thursday agreed to be acquired by investment firm Francisco Partners in a deal that values the big data firm at about $1.7 billion.

Shareholders in Sumo Logic, which went public in 2020, will receive $12.05 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 57% to the company's stock price before media reports regarding a possible deal.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Redwood City, California-based Sumo Logic's cloud-based tools help crunch data on a massive scale.

