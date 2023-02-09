Sumo Logic to be taken private by Francisco Partners in $1.7 bln deal

Adds details

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sumo Logic Inc SUMO.O on Thursday agreed to be acquired by investment firm Francisco Partners in a deal that values the big data firm at about $1.7 billion.

Shareholders in Sumo Logic, which went public in 2020, will receive $12.05 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 57% to the company's stock price before media reports regarding a possible deal.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Redwood City, California-based Sumo Logic's cloud-based tools help crunch data on a massive scale.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

