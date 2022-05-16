Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Stock Jumps 12.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO shares ended the last trading session 12.9% higher at $8.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 33.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in Sumo’s share price follows the launch of its open source offering Sensu Integration Catalog. The integration catalog is an open self-service marketplace with more than 40 turn-key integrations, which helps accelerating production of infrastructure and application monitoring systems. The new marketplace partially clears the barriers for entry into the infrastructure and application monitoring industry, thus attracting customers.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Revenues are expected to be $66.13 million, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sumo Logic, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SUMO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Sumo Logic, Inc. is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR JFIN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $1.76. JFIN has returned -25.7% in the past month.

For Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.27. This represents a change of -3.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

