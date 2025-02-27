Summit Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Summit Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,143,532, and 6 are calls, amounting to $974,684.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for Summit Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Summit Therapeutics stands at 493.25, with a total volume reaching 8,490.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Summit Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Summit Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $3.1 $4.0 $17.00 $606.8K 179 2.7K SMMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.1 $9.8 $10.1 $10.00 $264.6K 42 949 SMMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $10.00 $227.2K 42 467 SMMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.9 $3.0 $3.9 $17.00 $190.7K 179 750 SMMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $17.00 $187.9K 179 1.2K

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its CDI (Clostridiodes difficile infection) product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. It has two geographical segments: the United States and the United Kingdom.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Summit Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Summit Therapeutics With a trading volume of 1,519,830, the price of SMMT is up by 3.88%, reaching $19.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Summit Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $44. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Summit Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

