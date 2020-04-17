Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9%

Summit Therapeutics plc SMMT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 83.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Summit Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Summit Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Drugs industry is Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPIX which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



