Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) closed the most recent trading day at $3.48, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.05% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SMMT is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.46 million, up 980% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SMMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.64% higher. SMMT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

