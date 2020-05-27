Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Summit Therapeutics PLC (SMMT) closed the most recent trading day at $4.20, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SMMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SMMT to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.46 million, up 980% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SMMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.64% higher. SMMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

